How Often Should You Get Your Car Serviced?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How Often Should You Get Your Car Serviced?

A mechanic holds a car servicing checklist and is marking off work completed
Gemma Radcliffe

Gemma Radcliffe

Content Writer

17 December 2025 | See disclaimer

If you have ever delayed regular servicing of your car, you may have come across some nasty surprise charges before…from dirty coolant that needs a full flush, to tyre bearings that are on their way out, these small issues can lead to an expensive bill if you skip your car’s servicing for too long.

It’s recommended by most mechanics that you undertake regular maintenance of your vehicle every 12 months (or every 10,000 - 15,000 km - whichever comes first). Older car models may need to be serviced more often.

Here’s why we recommend keeping on top of your car’s servicing, to assist with performance, safety, and preventing need for repairs - and keeping your car in tip-top condition, of course!

Service Intervals

When it comes to more specific service dates for your car, you should consult your car’s manual to check what the manufacturer recommends. For example, it’s recommended that a Toyota Hilux be serviced every six months, or every 10,000 km.[1]

Following the manufacturer’s recommendations is also one of the best ways to keep your car’s warranty in check, since failure to regularly check your car can void warranty claims.

Be ready in the event of a breakdown.

Budget Direct’s roadside assistance can help.

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How Service Frequency Can Change

You may think that you can skip your car’s servicing because you don’t drive the car very often or very far, so parts of your car see less wear and tear (such as your brakes).

However, cars aren’t designed that way. The engine in particular is made to operate at optimal performance when first started - this means that a lot of engine wear happens within the first few minutes from a cold start (that is, starting your car up for the first time in a day).

Short trips, also tend to contaminate engine oil the most, breaking down the quality of your oil faster than long-distance driving.

Similarly, a stop-start driving style - like what you come across in heavy traffic - involves frequent acceleration, braking, and idling. Driving this way puts a lot more stress on various parts of your car compared to smooth, consistent driving, which can lead to brake system wear, transmission stress, tyre problems, and more.

This is why paying attention to service intervals is so important - and in the end, more economical.

Male mechanic with light working under a car in an auto repair shop

Types of Car Services Explained

There are actually several types of services you will want to consider for your car, and all happen at different intervals over the life of your car.

Minor Service

Small but potentially mighty, minor services typically include:

  • Engine oil and filter change
  • Checking and topping up essential fluids, such as coolant, brake, and windshield washing liquid
  • Brake and tyre inspection
  • A check of battery, lights and windshield wipers
  • A general visual inspection, including parts under the bonnet, car body, steering and suspension.

Major and Logbook Service

The next step up is your major and logbook service, which tends to happen at around the 6-12 month mark (depending on the service intervals and changes we’ve mentioned).

It includes:

  • All of the basics covered by your minor service
  • Deeper mechanical checks, such as transmission and driveline
  • Parts replacements when required, such as spark plugs and wheel bearings
  • Air conditioning/HVAC inspection
  • Timing belt replacement.

Logbook servicing is not only important when it comes to covering warranties, but can also contribute to resale value, since any future buyers know the car has been taken care of.

The Dangers of Neglecting Car Maintenance

Skipping your car’s servicing is not recommended. Not only can it be a huge financial headache, but it can also be potentially dangerous.

For example, skipping minor services where fluids are checked and topped up can actually lead to catastrophic engine failure. This is because, without fresh oil, your car’s engine components suffer from increased friction and heat, which can lead to premature damage that goes on to affect the engine.

This means your car could unexpectedly break down completely - and if you don’t have roadside assistance, you will be paying for towing costs on top of costly repairs. Check out our full roadside assistance buying guide for a more comprehensive breakdown.

Additionally, over time, dust and other particles can cause filters to become clogged, spark plugs to wear out, and contribute to poor fuel consumption.

And of course, worn brake pads, low or uneven tyre tread depth, and faulty suspension components can pose safety concerns and lead to your car being labelled as unroadworthy.

Male mechanic analysing engine problems while working in an auto workshop

Choosing the Right Mechanic for Your Vehicle

Finding the right mechanic for your car can be tricky. In general, you should look out for a mechanic that is experienced, qualified (holding at least a Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology), and hold a good reputation in the industry and community.

It’s also worth looking for mechanics that specialise in particular cars. For example, if you’re looking for someone to service a high-performance, imported or vintage car, seek out mechanics that do lots of work on those vehicles (and have reviews to back up their work).

What is Capped-Price Servicing?

You may have heard of the term capped-priced servicing in the past, and wondered if it’s a good deal for you.

Capped price servicing is offered by some car manufacturers. It means that the customer pays a fixed, predetermined price for scheduled maintenance services on a new car for a set period or kilometers driven. It provides assurance and encourages regular maintenance.

Don’t get caught up by unexpected breakdowns.

Roadside assistance can potentially save you money in a pinch.

Get a quote from Budget Direct

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References

  1. Toyota, 2017, Why should I service my car on its due date, even if I haven't done the kilometers?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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