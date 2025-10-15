Common Roadside Callouts 2025

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Common Roadside Callouts 2025

A young woman uses her mobile phone to contact Roadside Assistance in front of her broken-down car on the side of the road.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

15 October 2025 | See disclaimer

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ latest transport census, more than half of Australians drove themselves to work in a car on the day of the census. [1]

So it’s safe to say that Australians spend a lot of time on the road. Whether it’s heading on a road trip or commuting to work from day to day, driving is a regular part of most Australians’ day.

Budget Direct has been helping Australians get back on the road since 2004 and has assisted in over 118,000 roadside jobs performed in the last year alone.

And from that data, we can share some common trends amongst our roadside callouts.

Average Monthly Callouts by Day

In the last year, nearly 17% (16.6%) of average monthly callouts were on a Monday, at the beginning of the week. This was followed by the average number of callouts on Tuesday (15.3%) and Thursday (15.1%).

The smallest number of average monthly callouts was on Sunday at the end of the week.

These results are consistent with previous data from 2021. However, roadside callouts on Friday decreased slightly compared to previous data.

Callouts by Service Type

More than 40% of roadside callouts were battery-related in the past year.

This was followed by almost 24% of callouts for towing, 12% for flat tyres.

In our most recent survey on Roadside Assistance, nearly 50% of Australian respondents were unable to drive the car they were travelling in due to a flat battery. While more than 25% of respondents said they last replaced their car battery 1-2 years ago. [2]

In the same survey results, a third of respondents were unable to drive their car due to a breakdown or a flat tyre. [2]

Callouts by State

The most common roadside callout across all states was for battery-related issues . This was followed by towing callouts and advice-only callouts.

In our most recent survey on Roadside Assistance, respondents from Western Australia were most likely to have a flat battery. [2]

While nearly 38% of respondents from New South Wales had a flat tyre. [2]

More than 11% of respondents from Victoria have been out of fuel, leading to their car being undriveable. [2]

Meanwhile, nearly 12% of respondents from Western Australia were locked out of their cars. [2]

Avoiding Common Roadside Callouts Through Regular Maintenance

You are far more likely to avoid roadside callouts by committing to regular vehicle maintenance, conducting thorough inspections, and keeping up-to-date records of your service history.

Checking Your Tyres

A man crouches down on concrete to connect a tyre inflater to a car tyre.

You can start by pumping all tyres to meet their recommended air pressures. If you need to change a car tyre, make sure you have a spare tyre handy.

Your spare should still be in good condition and pumped to the right air pressure.

You can also check for tread wear using a tread wear indicator (TWI). It’s a small bar found on every tyre next to the letters “TWI”. Once the tyres are level with “TWI” this means the tyres have been worn down and should be replaced.

Replacing Your Car Battery

A car battery can last from 1-5 years, depending on its condition. [3]

However, it’s best if you go to a professional to get your battery levels checked or even replace your car battery.

If you get a logbook service, then your mechanic must follow the car maintenance and specific guidelines set by your vehicle’s manufacturer, outlined in the car’s logbook.

During this service, your mechanic can advise on battery levels. If the battery levels are too low, then it might be time to replace your battery. If there has been extensive use of your car battery (such as running the air conditioner or heater in the car at high temperatures), then your mechanic can check the battery levels too.

If a battery’s charge is low, this does not always mean that the battery needs to be replaced, and there are other options that your mechanic can recommend.

Keep in mind that ongoing jump-starting can weaken a battery’s ability to hold a charge, which is why it’s often not recommended.

Refuelling Your Vehicle

A person refuels their car using a petrol pump at a petrol station in Australia.

You should always check your fuel levels before a big drive and plan where you’ll stop for fuel breaks (especially on longer journeys) to prevent your car from breaking down.

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Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Australia’s journey to work
  2. Budget Direct, 2025, Roadside Assistance Survey and Statistics 2024
  3. Supercheap Auto, 2024, How to Replace a Battery

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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