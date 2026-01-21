Roadside Assistance Buying Guide

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Roadside Assistance Buying Guide

A 4x4 is broken down on the side of an outback road, being checked by the driver
Gemma Radcliffe

Gemma Radcliffe

Content Writer

21 January 2026 | See disclaimer

At Budget Direct, our Roadside Assistance is here to help. Whether it’s a flat tyre, a dead battery, or an empty fuel tank that might leave you left stranded, Roadside Assistance can help you get going again.

Not sure how to shop for the right Roadside Assistance? We can provide you with all the details.

Get Roadside Assistance today. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Why should I opt for Budget Direct Roadside Assistance?

Hitting the road for a holiday? Budget Direct provides Roadside Assistance in case of breakdowns or a range of other mechanical issues.

When looking into Budget Direct Roadside Assistance, you’ll be in good hands. From breakdown tows to unlimited callouts, we cover the essentials to help you feel confident on the road - all for just $89.95 for the whole year. Better still, our service areas include metro areas, greater metropolitan cities, and major towns, meaning that we can jump start your car and come to your assistance when you are unable to drive.

Become a Member

Get Roadside Assistance for just $76.46 with your 15%‡ standalone online discount on your first year’s membership – that’s less than $1.50 a week – with no joining fee. Feel safe and secure on the road, with Budget Direct.

Get Roadside Assistance

What’s covered by Roadside Assistance?

We’re here for you when you need us most. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance includes:

  • Minor roadside repairs
  • Breakdown towing
  • Flat battery assistance
  • Lockout or lost key
  • Running out of fuel
  • Flat tyres and spare tyre change assistance
  • Accident co-ordination
  • Transport and accommodation.

For further information about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance cover, please read our terms and conditions.

What isn’t covered by Roadside Assistance?

In general, we don’t provide callouts for vehicles in areas or premises that a standard two-wheel drive recovery vehicle can’t get to. Other terms and conditions apply.

Towing Limits

If your vehicle breaks down and we determine that it’s not possible or practical to mobilise it at the roadside, we will arrange a tow truck.

If you happen to break down in a metro area, we can tow you up to 20 kilometres, such as to your nearest mechanic. Similarly, if you break down out of the greater metropolitan cities, our towing limits extend up to 50 kilometres round trip (from the contractor’s depot) with some exceptions (such as parts of the country without a connecting land bridge).

Vehicles that are bogged, or similarly deemed unsafe to retrieve, are not covered. If we decide to tow your vehicle in these situations, you must pay all costs.

A car is secured to the bed of a tow truck

Number of Callouts

If your vehicle breaks down and we determine that it’s not possible or practical to mobilise it at the roadside, we will arrange a tow truck.

If you happen to break down in a metro area, we can tow you up to 20 kilometres, such as to your nearest mechanic. Similarly, if you break down out of the greater metropolitan cities, our towing limits extend up to 50 kilometres round trip (from the contractor’s depot) with some exceptions (such as parts of the country without a connecting land bridge).

Vehicles that are bogged, or similarly deemed unsafe to retrieve, are not covered. If we decide to tow your vehicle in these situations, you must pay all costs.

Emergency Lockout or Lost Key Service

Locked out? Few things can be more frustrating. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance can help you get back into the driver’s seat of your car. We can also cover the cost of a taxi or courier for the lockout and lost key service (total limit of $125).

Flat Battery

Left your lights on and now your battery’s flat? Roadside Assistance can help give you a jump-start or help you source and install a replacement battery at your cost.

Close up of a gloved hand holding battery charger tools to jump start a car battery

Transportation and Accommodation Assistance

Taxi

If we’ve towed your vehicle, we can help arrange a taxi or other transport for you.

You must pay all costs of this transport.

Hire Car

If you break down more than 100 kilometres from home, we can help arrange a rental vehicle for you, or tow your vehicle to a nearby repair shop.

You must pay all costs of this transport.

Accommodation

If you break down more than 100 kilometres from home, we can help arrange accommodation for you.

You must pay all costs of this accommodation.

Emergency Fuel

Australia is a big place - so it makes sense that you might get caught out and run out of fuel. If you find yourself in a sticky spot with an empty fuel tank, Roadside Assistance with Budget Direct can provide you with up to $15 worth of fuel to get you to a service station to fill up.

Roadside Assistance with Budget Direct can also tow you to the nearest petrol station in regional cities, providing you with a budget-friendly solution.

Tyre Change Over

Got a flat tyre that you can’t change, or aren’t confident to change yourself? Our Roadside Assistance can change your tyre over for you, switching it over with your spare. Ensure your spare is inflated to correct tyre pressure and is in a roadworthy condition with good tread.

Phone Advice

Sometimes your issue can be diagnosed over the phone. With 24/7 support, Budget Direct Roadside Assistance can potentially get you back on the road sooner without the need to dispatch a roadside assistance vehicle.

Tracking Function (GPS)

Knowing help is on the way can be very reassuring when you’re broken down. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance goes one step further and - where available - provides its members with GPS tracking.#

You can see, on your smartphone, the roadside contractor’s location and estimated time of arrival as they approach. You don’t even need to download an app.

If possible, Budget Direct will SMS you a link to a map showing the real-time location of your roadside contractor.

#Tracking available in selected regions only. A woman looks down at her phone beside her broken down car

Immediate Roadside Assistance

Surprises are just that…surprises. Even if you aren’t a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member, we can still provide Immediate Roadside Assistance should you need it.

In addition to an annual membership fee of $89.95, you’ll be charged a non-refundable service fee of $110.

Service Areas and Providers

With more than 2,700 service providers Australia-wide, we can reach you from almost any location. Our roadside contractors provide the roadside services on our behalf, working hard to get you back on the road or tow your vehicle to a workshop or dealership where your vehicle can be repaired.

There are some instances where we may not be able to service you, such as restricted access or remote or inaccessible areas, and certain vehicles or vehicle conditions.

Roadside Assistance service is available subject to these terms and conditions within the service area, which is an area in mainland Australia, Tasmania, and Phillip Island that a standard two-wheel-drive recovery vehicle can reach, or another Australian island that a standard two-wheel-drive recovery vehicle can reach by a vehicular bridge (not by a ferry).

For a comprehensive overview of exclusions, please view our Terms and Conditions.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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