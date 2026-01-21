Roadside Assistance Buying Guide

At Budget Direct, our Roadside Assistance is here to help. Whether it’s a flat tyre, a dead battery, or an empty fuel tank that might leave you left stranded, Roadside Assistance can help you get going again.

Not sure how to shop for the right Roadside Assistance? We can provide you with all the details.

Get Roadside Assistance today. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Why should I opt for Budget Direct Roadside Assistance?

Hitting the road for a holiday? Budget Direct provides Roadside Assistance in case of breakdowns or a range of other mechanical issues.

When looking into Budget Direct Roadside Assistance, you’ll be in good hands. From breakdown tows to unlimited callouts, we cover the essentials to help you feel confident on the road - all for just $89.95 for the whole year. Better still, our service areas include metro areas, greater metropolitan cities, and major towns, meaning that we can jump start your car and come to your assistance when you are unable to drive.

Become a Member Get Roadside Assistance for just $76.46 with your 15%‡ standalone online discount on your first year’s membership – that’s less than $1.50 a week – with no joining fee. Feel safe and secure on the road, with Budget Direct. Get Roadside Assistance

What’s covered by Roadside Assistance?

We’re here for you when you need us most. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance includes:

Minor roadside repairs

Breakdown towing

Flat battery assistance

Lockout or lost key

Running out of fuel

Flat tyres and spare tyre change assistance

Accident co-ordination

Transport and accommodation.

For further information about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance cover, please read our terms and conditions.

What isn’t covered by Roadside Assistance?

In general, we don’t provide callouts for vehicles in areas or premises that a standard two-wheel drive recovery vehicle can’t get to. Other terms and conditions apply.

Towing Limits

If your vehicle breaks down and we determine that it’s not possible or practical to mobilise it at the roadside, we will arrange a tow truck.

If you happen to break down in a metro area, we can tow you up to 20 kilometres, such as to your nearest mechanic. Similarly, if you break down out of the greater metropolitan cities, our towing limits extend up to 50 kilometres round trip (from the contractor’s depot) with some exceptions (such as parts of the country without a connecting land bridge).

Vehicles that are bogged, or similarly deemed unsafe to retrieve, are not covered. If we decide to tow your vehicle in these situations, you must pay all costs.

Number of Callouts

If your vehicle breaks down and we determine that it’s not possible or practical to mobilise it at the roadside, we will arrange a tow truck.

If you happen to break down in a metro area, we can tow you up to 20 kilometres, such as to your nearest mechanic. Similarly, if you break down out of the greater metropolitan cities, our towing limits extend up to 50 kilometres round trip (from the contractor’s depot) with some exceptions (such as parts of the country without a connecting land bridge).

Vehicles that are bogged, or similarly deemed unsafe to retrieve, are not covered. If we decide to tow your vehicle in these situations, you must pay all costs.

Emergency Lockout or Lost Key Service

Locked out? Few things can be more frustrating. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance can help you get back into the driver’s seat of your car. We can also cover the cost of a taxi or courier for the lockout and lost key service (total limit of $125).

Flat Battery

Left your lights on and now your battery’s flat? Roadside Assistance can help give you a jump-start or help you source and install a replacement battery at your cost.

Transportation and Accommodation Assistance

Taxi

If we’ve towed your vehicle, we can help arrange a taxi or other transport for you.

You must pay all costs of this transport.

Hire Car

If you break down more than 100 kilometres from home, we can help arrange a rental vehicle for you, or tow your vehicle to a nearby repair shop.

You must pay all costs of this transport.

Accommodation

If you break down more than 100 kilometres from home, we can help arrange accommodation for you.

You must pay all costs of this accommodation.

Emergency Fuel

Australia is a big place - so it makes sense that you might get caught out and run out of fuel. If you find yourself in a sticky spot with an empty fuel tank, Roadside Assistance with Budget Direct can provide you with up to $15 worth of fuel to get you to a service station to fill up.

Roadside Assistance with Budget Direct can also tow you to the nearest petrol station in regional cities, providing you with a budget-friendly solution.

Tyre Change Over

Got a flat tyre that you can’t change, or aren’t confident to change yourself? Our Roadside Assistance can change your tyre over for you, switching it over with your spare. Ensure your spare is inflated to correct tyre pressure and is in a roadworthy condition with good tread.

Phone Advice

Sometimes your issue can be diagnosed over the phone. With 24/7 support, Budget Direct Roadside Assistance can potentially get you back on the road sooner without the need to dispatch a roadside assistance vehicle.

Tracking Function (GPS)

Knowing help is on the way can be very reassuring when you’re broken down. Budget Direct Roadside Assistance goes one step further and - where available - provides its members with GPS tracking.#

You can see, on your smartphone, the roadside contractor’s location and estimated time of arrival as they approach. You don’t even need to download an app.

If possible, Budget Direct will SMS you a link to a map showing the real-time location of your roadside contractor.

#Tracking available in selected regions only.

Immediate Roadside Assistance

Surprises are just that…surprises. Even if you aren’t a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member, we can still provide Immediate Roadside Assistance should you need it.

In addition to an annual membership fee of $89.95, you’ll be charged a non-refundable service fee of $110.

Service Areas and Providers

With more than 2,700 service providers Australia-wide, we can reach you from almost any location. Our roadside contractors provide the roadside services on our behalf, working hard to get you back on the road or tow your vehicle to a workshop or dealership where your vehicle can be repaired.

There are some instances where we may not be able to service you, such as restricted access or remote or inaccessible areas, and certain vehicles or vehicle conditions.

Roadside Assistance service is available subject to these terms and conditions within the service area, which is an area in mainland Australia, Tasmania, and Phillip Island that a standard two-wheel-drive recovery vehicle can reach, or another Australian island that a standard two-wheel-drive recovery vehicle can reach by a vehicular bridge (not by a ferry).

For a comprehensive overview of exclusions, please view our Terms and Conditions.

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