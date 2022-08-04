Tyre health survey 2020

New survey reveals Australians different attitudes and understanding of tyre health.
Quick stats
- Compared to last year a third of surveyed Australians (36.35%) identified they have been driving at least half as much as they would normally
- Men are more aware of tyre health than women
- Australians will opt to change a tyre themselves instead of calling for roadside assistance.
In October 2020 Budget Direct surveyed 1051 Australian adults addressing a series of questions about tyre health.
Here’s what they told us:
How often do you check your tyres?
By age
Answers varied greatly according to each participant’s age group.
15.75% of younger Australians aged 18 -24 years old checked their tyres every week while 20.17% of 25-34-year old’s checked their tyres once every 3-6 months.
15.44% of Australians aged 35-44 years of age only checked their tyres once every 6-12 months.
20.18% of older Australians aged 45-54 years of age checked their tyres every two to four weeks; 20.29% of Australians aged 55-64 years of age and 15.94% of Australians aged 65+ both checked their tyres once every 1-3 months.
By gender
Overall women check their tyres less frequently then men.
By state
Across all states 14.18% of Australians checked their tyres once every 6-12 months.
(The small sample sizes in the ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory make the statistics over time not comparable.)
Compared to last year, have you been driving less on average?
More than a third of participants (36.35%) identified that they have been driving at least half as much as they would normally.
Did you need to replace any tyres in the last six months?
No – over half (51.38%) of Australians surveyed across all states, age groups and genders did not have to replace any tyres in the last six months.
How did you replace these tyres?
43.01% of Australians prefer to get their tyres professionally fitted.
How many car tyres do you typically replace at one time?
By age
Across all ages 32.54% of Australians prefer to get four tyres replaced at one time.
By gender
58.19% of men are in favour of getting four tyres replaced at one time while 37.96% of women only opt to replace two tyres at one time.
When do you next plan to purchase tyres?
In all age groups and states a majority (20.84%) of Australians surveyed plan to purchase new tyres in 1-2 years.
By gender
51.14% of men and 32.88% of women plan to purchase new tyres in 1-2 years.
Have you heard of the 20-cent coin tyre check test?
No – overwhelmingly 72.98% of participants surveyed had not heard of the 20-cent tyre check test. This test uses a 20c coin to check whether your tyre tread depths are safe and legal.
By gender
54.23% of the people who answered yes were men compared to the 29.93% who were women.
What’s the minimum legal tyre-tread depth in Australia?
One third (31.21%) of all Australians thought the minimum legal tyre-tread depth in Australia was 1.6mm while a third (31.11%) though that it was 2.4mm. The minimum tread depth is 1.6mm.
By gender
46.04% of men knew the correct answer compared to 39.33% of women.
Do you know what the air pressure of your car’s tyres should be (estimate)?
Yes – nearly half (49%) of all Australians surveyed did know what the tyre pressure for their car should be.
When you get a puncture, what do you usually do?
By age
35.38% of people across all ages and states surveyed will opt to change the tyre themselves.
This is closely followed by 20.36% of people calling for roadside assistance.
By gender
66.40% of the people who would opt to change the tyre themselves were men while 47.66% of the people who would call for roadside assistance were women.
Contact details
For any questions or additional details on the survey and its data, please contact mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au.See More Guides