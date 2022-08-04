Tyre health survey 2020

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Tyre health survey 2020

Woman on the phone with broken down car

4 August 2022 | See disclaimer

New survey reveals Australians different attitudes and understanding of tyre health.

Quick stats

  • Compared to last year a third of surveyed Australians (36.35%) identified they have been driving at least half as much as they would normally
  • Men are more aware of tyre health than women
  • Australians will opt to change a tyre themselves instead of calling for roadside assistance.

In October 2020 Budget Direct surveyed 1051 Australian adults addressing a series of questions about tyre health.

Here’s what they told us:

How often do you check your tyres?

By age

Answers varied greatly according to each participant’s age group.

15.75% of younger Australians aged 18 -24 years old checked their tyres every week while 20.17% of 25-34-year old’s checked their tyres once every 3-6 months.

15.44% of Australians aged 35-44 years of age only checked their tyres once every 6-12 months.

20.18% of older Australians aged 45-54 years of age checked their tyres every two to four weeks; 20.29% of Australians aged 55-64 years of age and 15.94% of Australians aged 65+ both checked their tyres once every 1-3 months.

By gender

Overall women check their tyres less frequently then men.

By state

Across all states 14.18% of Australians checked their tyres once every 6-12 months.

(The small sample sizes in the ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory make the statistics over time not comparable.)

Compared to last year, have you been driving less on average?

More than a third of participants (36.35%) identified that they have been driving at least half as much as they would normally.

Did you need to replace any tyres in the last six months?

No – over half (51.38%) of Australians surveyed across all states, age groups and genders did not have to replace any tyres in the last six months.

How did you replace these tyres?

43.01% of Australians prefer to get their tyres professionally fitted.

How many car tyres do you typically replace at one time?

By age

Across all ages 32.54% of Australians prefer to get four tyres replaced at one time.

By gender

58.19% of men are in favour of getting four tyres replaced at one time while 37.96% of women only opt to replace two tyres at one time.

When do you next plan to purchase tyres?

In all age groups and states a majority (20.84%) of Australians surveyed plan to purchase new tyres in 1-2 years.

By gender

51.14% of men and 32.88% of women plan to purchase new tyres in 1-2 years.

Have you heard of the 20-cent coin tyre check test?

No – overwhelmingly 72.98% of participants surveyed had not heard of the 20-cent tyre check test. This test uses a 20c coin to check whether your tyre tread depths are safe and legal.

By gender

54.23% of the people who answered yes were men compared to the 29.93% who were women.

One third (31.21%) of all Australians thought the minimum legal tyre-tread depth in Australia was 1.6mm while a third (31.11%) though that it was 2.4mm. The minimum tread depth is 1.6mm.

By gender

46.04% of men knew the correct answer compared to 39.33% of women.

Do you know what the air pressure of your car’s tyres should be (estimate)?

Yes – nearly half (49%) of all Australians surveyed did know what the tyre pressure for their car should be.

When you get a puncture, what do you usually do?

By age

35.38% of people across all ages and states surveyed will opt to change the tyre themselves.

This is closely followed by 20.36% of people calling for roadside assistance.

By gender

66.40% of the people who would opt to change the tyre themselves were men while 47.66% of the people who would call for roadside assistance were women.

Contact details

For any questions or additional details on the survey and its data, please contact mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au.

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Disclaimer

This survey was conducted on behalf of Budget Direct in October 2020. All figures are from this research unless stated otherwise. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1051 weighted and representative of Australian adults (aged 18+).

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