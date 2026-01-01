Budget Direct Reduced Window Glass Excess
You’re driving along and an oncoming vehicle flicks up a stone that chips or cracks your car’s windscreen but causes no other damage.
If your car is comprehensively insured by us and you make a claim, you’re normally required to pay a standard window-glass excess.
This excess can be several hundred dollars — more than the cost to repair or replace the glass, in which case you would have to pay the entire bill out of your own pocket.
That’s why we give you the option of adding ‘Reduced Window Glass Excess’ to your policy, which lowers your standard window-glass excess to only $40 — we pay the rest of the bill.
What’s covered?
The following table shows exactly which vehicle glass our Reduced Window Glass Excess applies to.
(Note that, while the reduced excess applies to only certain car glass panels, Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance covers loss or damage to every part of the insured vehicle.)
Reduced Window Glass Excess
|Applies to…
|Does not apply to…
|windscreen
|sunroof
|side windows
|headlight lenses
|rear window/s
|indicator glass
|mirrors (side-view and rear-view)
Our qualified glaziers use quality glass that complies with Australian design rules and standards; and their workmanship is guaranteed for as long as you own the vehicle (excluding chip repairs).
How do I add Reduced Window Glass Excess to my policy?
For an additional premium, you can add optional Reduced Window Glass Excess to your Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance policy.
You can add this option only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.
During the quote process you’ll be presented with an initial price before being asked to ‘refine your cover’: This is your opportunity to add optional benefits, including the Reduced Window Glass Excess.
If you’ve already bought a policy, you can add Reduced Window Glass Excess by calling us on 1300 306 560 or logging into your online account and editing your policy at renewal time.
What if I don’t choose this option?
If you don’t add Reduced Window Glass Excess to your comprehensive policy, you can still make a claim for window-glass damage, but the standard excess will apply.
Depending on how the damage bill compares with the excess, you may or may not decide to lodge a window-glass claim.
How do I get my car’s window glass fixed?
The process for getting your car’s damaged windscreen or window glass repaired or replaced is as follows:
- You lodge a claim either online or by calling us on 1300 139 591. (If your window glass was maliciously damaged, e.g. in the course of a break-in, you’ll need to report it to the police and give us the report reference number.)
- Our partner National Windscreens (NW) will contact you (typically within four hours) to set up an appointment (online claims); or one of our call-centre consultants will put your call through to NW (telephone claims).
- One of NW’s vehicle-glass technicians will meet you at the agreed time and place and, depending on the nature of the damage, will either repair or replace your car’s window glass.
My car’s windscreen contains sensors and/or cameras — can you repair or replace it?
Find out more
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.
How to make a claim
If your car’s window glass is accidentally or maliciously chipped, cracked or smashed and you need to make a claim, we’re here to help. Make a claim on your Comprehensive Car Insurance policy.
If I make a claim for window-glass damage only, will I have to pay more than one excess?
No — you’ll have to pay only the window-glass excess — the additional excesses do not apply.
How much does it cost to fix a windscreen?
The cost of fixing a windscreen is based on many factors, including the size and position of the damage and the make and model of your car. It ranges from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.
Who are National Windscreens?
Established in 1987, National Windscreens (NW) is Australia’s largest independent windscreen company.
It has more than 100 strategically located fitting centres and several hundred automotive glaziers — the country’s largest fleet — who repair and replace thousands of windscreens each week.
NW is Budget Direct’s preferred partner for the repair and replacement of vehicle glass.
Are your replacement windscreens genuine or after-market?
National Windscreens fits both genuine (OEM) and after-market windscreens. They will discuss with you the most appropriate type for your car, based on its age and condition.
Regardless, NW uses only parts that meet Australian design rules and standards and that maintain the safety and structural integrity of your car. Moreover, the replacement windscreen is guaranteed for as long as you own the car.
My car’s windscreen contains sensors and/or cameras — can you repair or replace it?
Yes — our automotive glaziers National Windscreens can repair or replace conventional and ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) windscreens.
After repairing or replacing an ADAS windscreen — which contain sensors and cameras — NW will reset, or recalibrate, it to ensure all the safety features are working properly.
Is it illegal to drive with a cracked windscreen?
The legality of your car’s chipped or cracked windscreen will depend on the size and position of the damage and the relevant laws in your state or territory.
Many jurisdictions base their laws on the National Road Transport Commission’s Roadworthiness Guidelines. Under these guidelines, the driver’s side of the windscreen swept by the wipers must not have any:
- bulls-eye or star fractures bigger than 16mm in diameter
- cracks longer than 150mm
- cracks that penetrate more than a single layer of laminated glass.
It’s always illegal to drive a car with a smashed windscreen.
For more information,contact the road transport authority in your state or territory.