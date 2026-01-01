^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct Reduced Window Glass Excess

You’re driving along and an oncoming vehicle flicks up a stone that chips or cracks your car’s windscreen but causes no other damage.

If your car is comprehensively insured by us and you make a claim, you’re normally required to pay a standard window-glass excess.

This excess can be several hundred dollars — more than the cost to repair or replace the glass, in which case you would have to pay the entire bill out of your own pocket.

That’s why we give you the option of adding ‘Reduced Window Glass Excess’ to your policy, which lowers your standard window-glass excess to only $40 — we pay the rest of the bill.

How much does it cost to fix a windscreen?

What’s covered?

The following table shows exactly which vehicle glass our Reduced Window Glass Excess applies to.

(Note that, while the reduced excess applies to only certain car glass panels, Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance covers loss or damage to every part of the insured vehicle.)

Reduced Window Glass Excess

Applies to… Does not apply to…
windscreen
sunroof
side windows
headlight lenses
rear window/s
indicator glass
mirrors (side-view and rear-view)

Our qualified glaziers use quality glass that complies with Australian design rules and standards; and their workmanship is guaranteed for as long as you own the vehicle (excluding chip repairs).

How do I add Reduced Window Glass Excess to my policy?

For an additional premium, you can add optional Reduced Window Glass Excess to your Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance policy.

You can add this option only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.

During the quote process you’ll be presented with an initial price before being asked to ‘refine your cover’: This is your opportunity to add optional benefits, including the Reduced Window Glass Excess.

If you’ve already bought a policy, you can add Reduced Window Glass Excess by calling us on 1300 306 560 or logging into your online account and editing your policy at renewal time.

What if I don’t choose this option?

If you don’t add Reduced Window Glass Excess to your comprehensive policy, you can still make a claim for window-glass damage, but the standard excess will apply.

Depending on how the damage bill compares with the excess, you may or may not decide to lodge a window-glass claim.

How do I get my car’s window glass fixed?

The process for getting your car’s damaged windscreen or window glass repaired or replaced is as follows:

  1. You lodge a claim either online or by calling us on 1300 139 591. (If your window glass was maliciously damaged, e.g. in the course of a break-in, you’ll need to report it to the police and give us the report reference number.)
  2. Our partner National Windscreens (NW) will contact you (typically within four hours) to set up an appointment (online claims); or one of our call-centre consultants will put your call through to NW (telephone claims).
  3. One of NW’s vehicle-glass technicians will meet you at the agreed time and place and, depending on the nature of the damage, will either repair or replace your car’s window glass.

My car’s windscreen contains sensors and/or cameras — can you repair or replace it?

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

How to make a claim

If your car’s window glass is accidentally or maliciously chipped, cracked or smashed and you need to make a claim, we’re here to help. Make a claim on your Comprehensive Car Insurance policy.

If I make a claim for window-glass damage only, will I have to pay more than one excess?

No — you’ll have to pay only the window-glass excess — the additional excesses do not apply.

How much does it cost to fix a windscreen?

The cost of fixing a windscreen is based on many factors, including the size and position of the damage and the make and model of your car. It ranges from a few hundred dollars to several thousand.

Who are National Windscreens?

Established in 1987, National Windscreens (NW) is Australia’s largest independent windscreen company.

It has more than 100 strategically located fitting centres and several hundred automotive glaziers — the country’s largest fleet — who repair and replace thousands of windscreens each week.

NW is Budget Direct’s preferred partner for the repair and replacement of vehicle glass.

Are your replacement windscreens genuine or after-market?

National Windscreens fits both genuine (OEM) and after-market windscreens. They will discuss with you the most appropriate type for your car, based on its age and condition.

Regardless, NW uses only parts that meet Australian design rules and standards and that maintain the safety and structural integrity of your car. Moreover, the replacement windscreen is guaranteed for as long as you own the car.

My car’s windscreen contains sensors and/or cameras — can you repair or replace it?

Yes — our automotive glaziers National Windscreens can repair or replace conventional and ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) windscreens.

After repairing or replacing an ADAS windscreen — which contain sensors and cameras — NW will reset, or recalibrate, it to ensure all the safety features are working properly.

Is it illegal to drive with a cracked windscreen?

The legality of your car’s chipped or cracked windscreen will depend on the size and position of the damage and the relevant laws in your state or territory.

Many jurisdictions base their laws on the National Road Transport Commission’s Roadworthiness Guidelines. Under these guidelines, the driver’s side of the windscreen swept by the wipers must not have any:

  1. bulls-eye or star fractures bigger than 16mm in diameter
  2. cracks longer than 150mm
  3. cracks that penetrate more than a single layer of laminated glass.

It’s always illegal to drive a car with a smashed windscreen.

For more information,contact the road transport authority in your state or territory.

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