When should I get my brake pads replaced?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

When should I get my brake pads replaced?

A mechanic replaces car brake pads on a car that was lifted to eye level using a hydraulic jack.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

5 November 2025 | See disclaimer

Brake pads are only one of the many brake components that make up a vehicle’s brake system.

They are designed to sit inside the brake caliper and press against the brake rotor to slow the vehicle down when a driver brakes.

The severe pressure applied to the brake pads every time you slow down or come to a stop means that they will become worn over time. This can also lead to brake rotor failure, squeaking or grinding noises and safety risks when attempting to stop your car.

In the following article, we’ll talk about when, why and how you can replace brake pads.

How long do brake pads last?

The average lifespan of brake pads is between 40,000 and 100,000 kilometres [1]. However, it’s recommended that they be replaced after approximately 80,000 kilometres. [1]

When to Change Brake Pads

Worn brake pads need to be replaced once they reach at least three millimetres thick. [2]

Keep in mind that brake pad wear can also be accelerated by the following factors:

  • Driving habits - How aggressively are you driving, and how often are you braking while driving?
  • Driving conditions - Are you driving in the city with stop-start traffic or on highways?
  • Environmental factors - Are you driving or towing in difficult terrains?
  • Vehicle type and weight - Heavier vehicles use greater force when stopping, and this can wear out brake pads much faster than in other types of cars.
  • Brake pad materials - Different types of materials will impact your brake pads’ performance and longevity.
  • Brake rotor condition - Worn or damaged rotors can impact brake pad wear.

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Whether you’re stuck in heavy commuter traffic or on a weekend road trip away, Roadside Assistance is there when your vehicle gets a flat tyre, breaks down or when you need free advice.

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Why Your Brake Pads Need Replacing

There are several audible, tactile, visual, and performance warning signs to look out for when your brake pads are worn.

If you notice one or more of the following signs impacting your brake pads, you shouldn’t hesitate to replace them immediately.

Audible Warnings

  • Squealing, squeaky or high-pitched screeching.
  • Grinding noises (metal-on-metal or severe wear)
  • Clicking or rattling sounds

Tactile Warnings

  • Vibrations or pulsations in the brake pedal or steering wheel.
  • Spongy or soft brake pedal.
  • Car pulling to one side when braking
  • The brake pedal feels hard to press

Visual Warnings

  • Dashboard Indicator Light turns on
  • Visible thinness of brake pads (less than three millimetres) [2]
  • Uneven brake pad wear and tear

Performance Warnings

  • A burning smell
  • Reduced brake responsiveness
  • Longer stopping distances.

How to Check Your Brake Pads

Here’s how you can conduct a visual inspection of your vehicle’s brake pads:

  1. Position your vehicle so that it is on ground level and the parking brake is engaged.

  2. Look through the wheel spokes to find the brake pads (near the brake rotor).

  3. Check if the brake pads are less than three millimetres, and if this is the case, then consider having your brakes inspected professionally. [2]

  4. Check for visual wear indicators, such as uneven brake pads or thin brake pads.

  5. If you’re unsure of the condition of your brake pads, then it’s recommended that you get a professional inspection from a mechanic.

Adding New Brake Pads

A new brake pad should be about 10 to 12 millimetres thick [2]. The disc thickness is measured in at least six equally spaced positions around and across the brake pad contact area.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, you must replace your brake pads per Australian Standard 3617 (Parameters for the machining and reconditioning of drum brakes and discs. [3]

The condition of each brake disc will be inspected in line with the following standards:

  • If there is any cracking on the brake disc. [3]
  • If there isn’t enough material available to successfully resurface a brake disc according to the manufacturer’s requirements. [3]
  • If the manufacturer says that a certain disc rotor may not be resurfaced. [3]
  • If the brake disc measures on or below the minimum thickness specified by the manufacturer. [3]
  • If the brake disc is remeasured and any of the parameters are outside the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations. [3]If there are any flaws, such as excessive scoring or undercutting after resurfacing the brake disc. [3]
  • If there are any heated or hardened hotspots after resurfacing the brake disc. [3]

Can I replace brake pads myself?

While you can replace your brake pads, it’s strongly recommended that you engage in getting a professional service from a mechanic for your own safety.

Getting a mechanic to replace your brake pads will not only ensure your safety but also the longevity of your braking system.

How much does it cost to replace brake pads?

Estimated Brake Pad Replacement Costs

Brake Pad PlacementReplacement Costs
Rear brake pad

$150- $400+4

Front brake pad

$200 -$500+5

Rear brake pad and rotor (disc)

$300 - $700+6

Front brake pad and rotor (disc)

$500 - $700+7

The number of brake pads you want to replace will be a defining factor in the replacement cost. And depending on whether you’re planning to replace the front or rear brake pads, the replacement cost may be impacted because front brake pads generally wear out faster than rear brake pads.

Larger vehicles also typically need larger, stronger and often more expensive replacement brake pads. This means that there may be more costly repairs for vehicle owners with large sedans, SUVs and luxury vehicles.

See More Guides

References

  1. Cox Auto Service Centre, 2020, How often should you change brake pads on a car?
  2. Tyre Plus, 2021, How do I know when my car brakes need replacing?
  3. Department of Transport and Main Roads, 2004, AIS INFORMATION SHEET No. 16 Brake drums and discs
  4. AutoGuru, 2025, Rear Brake Pad Replacement
  5. AutoGuru, 2025, Front Brake Pad Replacement
  6. AutoGuru, 2025, Rear Brake Pad and Rotor Replacement
  7. AutoGuru, 2025, Front Brake Pad and Rotor Replacement

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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