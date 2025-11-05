When should I get my brake pads replaced?

Brake pads are only one of the many brake components that make up a vehicle’s brake system.

They are designed to sit inside the brake caliper and press against the brake rotor to slow the vehicle down when a driver brakes.

The severe pressure applied to the brake pads every time you slow down or come to a stop means that they will become worn over time. This can also lead to brake rotor failure, squeaking or grinding noises and safety risks when attempting to stop your car.

In the following article, we’ll talk about when, why and how you can replace brake pads.

How long do brake pads last?

The average lifespan of brake pads is between 40,000 and 100,000 kilometres [1]. However, it’s recommended that they be replaced after approximately 80,000 kilometres. [1]

When to Change Brake Pads

Worn brake pads need to be replaced once they reach at least three millimetres thick. [2]

Keep in mind that brake pad wear can also be accelerated by the following factors:

Driving habits - How aggressively are you driving, and how often are you braking while driving?

- How aggressively are you driving, and how often are you braking while driving? Driving conditions - Are you driving in the city with stop-start traffic or on highways?

- Are you driving in the city with stop-start traffic or on highways? Environmental factors - Are you driving or towing in difficult terrains?

- Are you driving or towing in difficult terrains? Vehicle type and weight - Heavier vehicles use greater force when stopping, and this can wear out brake pads much faster than in other types of cars.

- Heavier vehicles use greater force when stopping, and this can wear out brake pads much faster than in other types of cars. Brake pad materials - Different types of materials will impact your brake pads’ performance and longevity.

- Different types of materials will impact your brake pads’ performance and longevity. Brake rotor condition - Worn or damaged rotors can impact brake pad wear.

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Why Your Brake Pads Need Replacing

There are several audible, tactile, visual, and performance warning signs to look out for when your brake pads are worn.

If you notice one or more of the following signs impacting your brake pads, you shouldn’t hesitate to replace them immediately.

Audible Warnings

Squealing, squeaky or high-pitched screeching.

Grinding noises (metal-on-metal or severe wear)

Clicking or rattling sounds

Tactile Warnings

Vibrations or pulsations in the brake pedal or steering wheel.

Spongy or soft brake pedal.

Car pulling to one side when braking

The brake pedal feels hard to press

Visual Warnings

Dashboard Indicator Light turns on

Visible thinness of brake pads (less than three millimetres) [2]

Uneven brake pad wear and tear

Performance Warnings

A burning smell

Reduced brake responsiveness

Longer stopping distances.

How to Check Your Brake Pads

Here’s how you can conduct a visual inspection of your vehicle’s brake pads:

Position your vehicle so that it is on ground level and the parking brake is engaged. Look through the wheel spokes to find the brake pads (near the brake rotor). Check if the brake pads are less than three millimetres, and if this is the case, then consider having your brakes inspected professionally. [2] Check for visual wear indicators, such as uneven brake pads or thin brake pads. If you’re unsure of the condition of your brake pads, then it’s recommended that you get a professional inspection from a mechanic.

Adding New Brake Pads

A new brake pad should be about 10 to 12 millimetres thick [2]. The disc thickness is measured in at least six equally spaced positions around and across the brake pad contact area.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, you must replace your brake pads per Australian Standard 3617 (Parameters for the machining and reconditioning of drum brakes and discs. [3]

The condition of each brake disc will be inspected in line with the following standards:

If there is any cracking on the brake disc. [3]

If there isn’t enough material available to successfully resurface a brake disc according to the manufacturer’s requirements. [3]

If the manufacturer says that a certain disc rotor may not be resurfaced. [3]

If the brake disc measures on or below the minimum thickness specified by the manufacturer. [3]

If the brake disc is remeasured and any of the parameters are outside the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations. [3] If there are any flaws, such as excessive scoring or undercutting after resurfacing the brake disc. [3]

If there are any flaws, such as excessive scoring or undercutting after resurfacing the brake disc. If there are any heated or hardened hotspots after resurfacing the brake disc. [3]

Can I replace brake pads myself?

While you can replace your brake pads, it’s strongly recommended that you engage in getting a professional service from a mechanic for your own safety.

Getting a mechanic to replace your brake pads will not only ensure your safety but also the longevity of your braking system.

How much does it cost to replace brake pads?

Estimated Brake Pad Replacement Costs

Brake Pad Placement Replacement Costs Rear brake pad $150- $400+4 Front brake pad $200 -$500+5 Rear brake pad and rotor (disc) $300 - $700+6 Front brake pad and rotor (disc) $500 - $700+7

The number of brake pads you want to replace will be a defining factor in the replacement cost. And depending on whether you’re planning to replace the front or rear brake pads, the replacement cost may be impacted because front brake pads generally wear out faster than rear brake pads.

Larger vehicles also typically need larger, stronger and often more expensive replacement brake pads. This means that there may be more costly repairs for vehicle owners with large sedans, SUVs and luxury vehicles.

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