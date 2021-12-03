Tips for maintaining your car while not in use

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Tips for maintaining your car while not in use

Woman on the phone with broken down car

3 December 2021 | See disclaimer

There are times where we find ourselves driving less frequently. Whether you’re off on a holiday, working from home, or simply getting around more on foot – it’s easy to enjoy the savings of driving less.

However, those savings can quickly turn to expenses if your car isn’t properly maintained. To help ensure your car isn’t at risk while it’s not in use, we’ve compiled our top tips for maintaining a parked car.

Run your vehicle

A lot of modern cars have electronics that draw power from the battery when your car is parked. It helps keep the electronic systems alive and alarms active, but also means your battery can be depleted if it’s not recharged.

Your car’s alternator is the main method it has of keeping the battery going, but it only works when the engine is going.

Taking your car for a half-hour drive around once a week can help top up the battery and keep fluids/oils moving around.

Cleaning

Bird droppings, sap, and plenty of other common elements can damage your car’s paintwork over time. That’s why it’s incredibly important to ensure that if your car is parked for an extended period, no harmful materials can damage it.

It’s also worth cleaning the interior, so any potential stains don’t set in.

Related: Tips for washing your car at home

Oil change and fluids

Windshield wiper fluid, brake fluid, and engine oil can all deteriorate with age. Keeping up with your car’s servicing schedule is the easier way to keep your car’s fluids in good nick.

If your servicing is done privately, make sure you always keep detailed records of when changes were made, and when fluids are due for a changeover.

Related: Car servicing and maintenance checklist

Tyre pressure

Your tyres naturally lose air over time – that’s why it’s important to check their pressure regularly and ensure they align with the manufacture’s recommendations.

Tyres can also develop flat spots if your car is left stationary for too long – that can increase your chances of a puncture on the open road.

Related: What are the correct tyre pressures for your car?

Fill up the tank

This might seem strange, given you know you won’t be driving. But keeping your fuel lines and tank full of fuel prevents air, moisture, and other elements from sitting for too long against the metal inside them. Over time, that prevents things like rust, mould or other nasty elements from getting into your fuel and engine.

Be prepared for anything back on the road

When cars are left idle for long enough, some unexpected issues can arise. That’s why it’s important to pay close attention to the sound your car makes when you’re back on the road.

It’s also worth making sure you have adequate roadside assistance, should something go wrong.

Budget Direct can either offer you either stand-alone Roadside Assistance, or add it to your existing car insurance policy.

You can find out more about Roadside Assistance online, or add it to your existing policy via your online account.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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