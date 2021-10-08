How to transport your bike by car

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to transport your bike by car

8 October 2021 | See disclaimer

With international travel still on hold for the time being, many of us are taking advantage of the destinations our own backyard has to offer — which means plenty of road trips — and one item that has made itself difficult to leave behind, is the bicycle, with demand for the two-wheeler growing in popularity since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Transporting your bike by car is great, however, they aren’t designed for carrying bikes, and you’ll likely need an add-on — especially if you’re carrying more than one — such as a car rack, to attach them anywhere on the outside.

But what are the rules around carrying your bike in or on your car? And which bike rack is preferred?

We’ll explain the different ways you can secure your bike to your car so that you can transport your two-wheeler safely and lawfully.

Securing the bike to roof racks

If you opt to use a roof rack to secure your bike you must use a rack that’s specifically designed for this purpose. It is the most stable and secure way to carry a bike and access to the boot isn’t hindered in any way.

There’s a wide range of different racks, some for carrying bikes upright, bikes upside down, one bike or more than one. Some bike racks require the bike to be intact while others need the front wheel to be removed.

If you choose to secure your bike using a roof rack, then make sure all the attachments (between the bike, the roof rack, and the roof) are safely fastened and don’t loosen as you travel. Take care when driving on windy roads or high areas, under tunnels, carparks, and low-hanging branches.

Pros: There’s plenty of room up there so carrying up to four bikes is feasible; bikes can’t damage car paintwork; roof bars are handy for other things.

Cons: Extra lock needed to prevent theft; lookout for low entrances to car parks & garages; worst for fuel consumption; awkward to load; bikes get wet or dirty in bad weather; can’t be quickly removed or fitted.

Securing the bike using a rear mount

If you choose to secure your bike using a rear mount (or hatch rack), your rack must be specifically designed for bikes and include an attachment to the rear of your car, which is usually connected to the tow ball or car boot. Make sure that the weight on the tow ball isn’t heavier than the maximum weight set by the manufacturer.

Your bicycle rack needs to be strong enough to carry all bikes you intend to carry and the rack itself shouldn’t stick out more than 150mm beyond the extreme width of your vehicle or exceed rear overhang limits (60% of the vehicle’s wheelbase). It may be fixed in place or swing out of the way when you need to access the boot.

Make sure that your bike rack doesn’t obstruct your car’s registration plates or rear lights. If your plate is blocked, then you’ll need to use an auxiliary plate that must be well lit by an additional set of lights and visible at night. You can find auxiliary plates at your state’s place of registration.

Finally, when the rack isn’t in use you need to remove it from your car so that it’s not a hazard to other vehicles or pedestrians. Failing to do so could result in a fine.

Pros: Easy to load; less effect on fuel consumption than roof rack; quick to fit and remove; folds for storage; inexpensive.

Cons: Extra lock needed to prevent theft; restricts access to the back of the car; fiddly to get secure; obscures plate and lights; can damage the bike and car paintwork if not loaded carefully.

Make regular safety checks

Once your bike is secured it’s important that you make regular checks before and on the way to your destination.

Before you leave make sure your bike is correctly secured to the rack or mount and that whichever rank you’re using, the attachment is correctly secured to your car.

Depending on how long your journey is, plan a break to review the stability of your bike and tighten any attachments that may have become loose while driving.

When you reach your destination, double-down on security, by locking your bike to the rack and then the rack to the car. This will help to prevent your bike from being stolen off the rack or mount in plain sight.

Planning your next road trip?

Create a rest-stop plan with Budget Direct’s interactive Pit Stop Planner

Check your state laws

Before taking off, familiarise yourself with the laws that apply to the state you’re travelling in/to, such as visibility of number plate (or requirement of auxiliary plates), bike-to-rack weight ratio or obscuring brake and/or indicator lights.

It’s up to you to seek out these laws and understand them thoroughly.

Be prepared

The last thing you want to happen once you’ve planned your road trip is to have a breakdown — and depending on where you’re going, cycling the remainder of the trip is probably too much to ask (regardless of how keen of a rider you are).

But if you do, have peace of mind with Budget Direct Roadside Assistance.

Whether it be a tyre change or a breakdown tow, Budget Direct offers Roadside Assistance with a 15%‡ online discount for only $76.46 a year.

Learn more about Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance offering.

Sources

Road.cc, 2021, How to transport your bike by car…

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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