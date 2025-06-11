Family Road Trips Survey & Statistics 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

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  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
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  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
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  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Family Road Trips Survey & Statistics 2022

11 June 2025 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Family Road Trips Survey and Statistics 2025

Find out how Australians feel about the idea of a family road trip, and what precautions they take before hitting the road in our Family Road Trips survey results.

Quick Stats

  • 88% of Australian respondents have taken a road trip before
  • Over 17% of participants going on road trips of 20-30 driving hours did nothing to prepare their vehicles for the journey
  • 52% of participants said they took a hatchback or sedan on their most recent road trip
  • Participants who went on their last road trip with family were more inclined to go on another road trip than people who had never been on a road trip.

You couldn’t script a better country to explore via a road trip. Up north you’ll find some of the nicest reefs and beaches the planet has to offer. Along the southern border, you’ll find the stunning Twelve Apostles along the Great Ocean Road. And between them, every inch of land is jam-packed with millennia of history, culture, and pride.

But are we really utilising just what Australia has to offer? To find out, we surveyed 764 Australians 18+ through Pure Profile to understand just how much Australians enjoy the prospect of a family road trip.

Great Ocean RoadPacific Coast WayLaunceston

Possibly Australia’s most iconic road trip - connecting Melbourne and South Australia with stunning coastal views and the Twelve Apostles.

Soak in the Great Barrier Reef along this northern, tropical oasis. You can even stop for a private swim at Seventeen Seventy.

For a shorter, yet action-packed adventure, the drive from Launceston to Hobart captures stunning beaches, wildlife and national parks.

Check out more of Australia’s best family road trips.

2.0 Road Trip Preparations Checklist

Before hitting the road for a day trip or a cross-country tour, you should:

  • Check your route for closed roads
  • Know where you’ll stop for fuel and breaks (especially on longer journeys)
  • Clean your windscreen, and ensure the washer bottle is full
  • Check your fuel and oil levels
  • Check the spare wheel is in good condition, and is pumped
  • Pump all tyres on the car, to their recommended pressures
  • Test all lights/indicators on your car before setting off
  • Check the lights/brakes on any trailer you may tow
  • Check the battery level, if you have the equipment to do it safely
  • Pack the right food and water for the length of your trip.

3.0 Family Road Trip Survey Results

3.1 Queenslanders were the most likely respondents to have been on a road trip

Have you taken a road trip before?

Australia

By State

Around 89% of Australian respondents said they had been on a road trip before. However, this rose to a staggering height of over 97% of Queensland respondents.

Despite having access to a scenic drive from Launceston to Hobart, almost 17% of Tasmanian participants didn’t believe they’d ever been on a road trip.

3.2 Male respondents believe they do more of the driving on road trips

How much of the driving did you do on your last road trip?*

Australia

By Age

By Gender

*Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question.

Out of survey participants who said they had previously been on a road trip, almost 46% said they had done most or all of the driving on their last trip. The national average worked out to 3.25 out of 5, meaning on average, people did more than half the driving on their last road trip.

Males responded with an average of 3.87, meaning they believe they do most of the driving, on average. Females responded with an average of 2.55, suggesting they do on average a little, to half of the driving.

Participants aged 25 to 44 also had the lowest rates of driving on road trips, surprisingly. Participants over 65 years of age had the highest average for the amount of driving they did on their last road trip.

3.3 Australian respondents have a ‘family first’ attitude toward road trips

Who did you go on your last road trip with?**

Australia

My partnerMy child/ childrenFriend/sMy parent/sOther relative/sOtherI went on a solo trip
63.1%26.2%18.1%10.1%8.9%0.9%7.9%

By Age

My partnerMy child/ childrenFriend/sMy parent/sOther relative/sOtherI went on a solo trip
18-2438.7%4.8%27.4%38.7%19.4%3.2%6.5%
25-3456.4%23.6%30.0%15.7%10.7%2.1%5.0%
35-4470.9%47.2%18.9%8.7%3.9%0.8%2.4%
45-5458.0%43.0%19.0%5.0%12.0%0.0%9.0%
55-6468.0%19.4%5.8%4.9%8.7%0.0%15.5%
65+73.4%12.6%9.8%0.7%4.9%0.0%9.8%

**Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question. Participants were also able to select multiple options (except for “I went on a solo trip” which was mutually exclusive), meaning percentages may not add to 100%.

Over 63% of Australian respondents 18+ who indicated they had been on a road trip were accompanied on their last road trip by their partner. Over 1 in 4 participants were joined by their child or children, however this rises to over 40% of participants aged 35 to 54.

For the younger cohort (aged 18 to 24), they were just as likely to have taken their last road trip with their parents, as they were to have gone with their partner (39% for each). This shows that even up to early adulthood, families will come together for road trips.

3.4 38% of road trips take more than 10 hours of driving

How many hours of driving did your last road trip take?*

Australia

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
57.8%56.7%56.4%46.2%43.6%38.2%33.9%14.7%

By Trip Length

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
<5hrs45.9%51.0%47.4%34.7%30.1%29.1%22.4%19.9%
5-10hrs61.1%56.2%58.8%46.9%42.5%40.3%36.7%11.9%
10-15hrs54.0%58.6%56.3%48.3%52.9%39.1%32.2%10.3%
15-20hrs63.5%59.6%63.5%48.1%51.9%40.4%42.3%15.4%
20-30hrs68.6%62.9%60.0%68.6%54.3%34.3%37.1%17.1%
>30hrs73.4%65.8%65.8%59.5%59.5%54.4%49.4%12.7%

By Vehicle

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
Sedan/ hatch58.5%56.7%57.9%46.7%45.3%35.2%31.2%15.2%
4x4 or SUV58.0%59.4%58.5%46.2%44.8%40.6%34.4%13.2%
Towing a caravan81.3%62.5%53.1%50.0%59.4%46.9%50.0%12.5%
Ute58.6%55.2%44.8%41.4%34.5%48.3%48.3%10.3%

By Age

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
18-2440.3%38.7%51.6%38.7%25.8%29.0%33.9%17.7%
25-3441.4%52.1%52.9%33.6%30.0%37.9%24.3%16.4%
35-4456.7%55.9%48.0%37.8%35.4%37.0%28.3%14.2%
45-5465.0%64.0%57.0%48.0%55.0%45.0%33.0%12.0%
55-6474.8%64.1%68.9%56.3%54.4%41.7%41.7%12.6%
65+65.0%59.4%60.1%60.8%55.9%36.4%43.4%15.4%

Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question.*

Unsurprisingly, the most common road trips taken by our participants were under 10 hours. However, a clear trend emerged where older participants were more inclined to take longer road trips. Perhaps due to leave or retirement, participants aged over 65 were just as likely to have taken a 30+ hour road trip, as they were a sub-5 hour road trip.

Queensland participants were also the most likely to have taken lengthy road trips, with over 18% stating their last road trip took over 30 hours of driving. Western Australians were the most likely to take shorter trips, with over 70% of respondents saying their latest road trip took less than 10 hours.

3.5 52% of road trips were taken in sedans or hatchbacks

What best describes the type of vehicle you took on your last road trip?*

Sedan/ hatchback4x4 or SUVA vehicle towing a caravanUteOtherVan (not fitted for living)A motorhomeA motorcycle
51.7%31.4%4.7%4.3%2.8%2.5%1.8%0.7%

*Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question.

51.7% of participants said they took their last road trip in a sedan or hatchback, while another 31.4% took a 4x4 or SUV.

Less than 5% were in a vehicle towing a caravan, and less than 2% of those surveyed went in a motorhome.

3.6 13% of participants’ road trips taking 30+ driving hours were taken without any vehicle preparations or checks

What preparations did you make before your last road trip?**

Australia

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
57.8%56.7%56.4%46.2%43.6%38.2%33.9%14.7%

By Trip Length

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
<5hrs45.9%51.0%47.4%34.7%30.1%29.1%22.4%19.9%
5-10hrs61.1%56.2%58.8%46.9%42.5%40.3%36.7%11.9%
10-15hrs54.0%58.6%56.3%48.3%52.9%39.1%32.2%10.3%
15-20hrs63.5%59.6%63.5%48.1%51.9%40.4%42.3%15.4%
20-30hrs68.6%62.9%60.0%68.6%54.3%34.3%37.1%17.1%
>30hrs73.4%65.8%65.8%59.5%59.5%54.4%49.4%12.7%

By Vehicle

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
Sedan/ hatch58.5%56.7%57.9%46.7%45.3%35.2%31.2%15.2%
4x4 or SUV58.0%59.4%58.5%46.2%44.8%40.6%34.4%13.2%
Towing a caravan81.3%62.5%53.1%50.0%59.4%46.9%50.0%12.5%
Ute58.6%55.2%44.8%41.4%34.5%48.3%48.3%10.3%

By Age

Checked tyre pressures /conditionChecked the oilPlanned the exact pathRefilled washing fluidChecked the spare tyrePacked emergency water and foodChecked the batteryNone of the above
18-2440.3%38.7%51.6%38.7%25.8%29.0%33.9%17.7%
25-3441.4%52.1%52.9%33.6%30.0%37.9%24.3%16.4%
35-4456.7%55.9%48.0%37.8%35.4%37.0%28.3%14.2%
45-5465.0%64.0%57.0%48.0%55.0%45.0%33.0%12.0%
55-6474.8%64.1%68.9%56.3%54.4%41.7%41.7%12.6%
65+65.0%59.4%60.1%60.8%55.9%36.4%43.4%15.4%

**Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question. Participants were also able to select multiple options (except for “None of the above” which was mutually exclusive), meaning percentages may not add to 100%.

15% of participants’ latest road trips were taken without any vehicle preparations or checks. However, this rose to over 17% for trips requiring 20-30 driving hours - meaning long-haul road trips are frequently taken without ensuring the vehicle is fit for a long journey.

Younger participants were the most likely to not perform checks on the vehicle before a road trip - with almost 18% admitting to not performing any of our listed checks before setting off. In particular, younger drivers ignored checking the spare wheel for pressure and condition.

Ute drivers responded with the highest rates of performing checks on their vehicle before a road trip, with only 10% setting off without performing any of our listed checks. Sedan/hatchback drivers proved the least thorough with their checks, with over 15% not performing any checks before hitting the road.

3.7 Participants who have previously been on road trips are far more excited to go on one, compared to those who haven’t been on one

How excited are you by the idea of going on a road trip?

Australia

1 - Not at all2 - Not very3 - Somewhat4 - Very5 - Extremely
8.6%5.4%30.1%24.7%31.2%
National Average: 3.64

By Age

Age AverageNational Average
18-243.773.64
25-343.923.64
35-443.943.64
45-543.753.64
55-643.683.64
65+2.923.64

By Road Trip History

Group AverageNational Average
Taken Road Trip Before3.733.64
Never Taken Road Trip3.023.64

By Previous Companions

Group AverageNational Average
Partner3.763.64
Child/ren3.953.64
Parent/s3.713.64
Relative/s3.653.64
Friend/s3.973.64
Solo Trip3.263.64

Over 31% of Australians surveyed were extremely excited to go on a road trip. Collectively, they averaged 3.64 out of 5, meaning they were more enticed than deterred by the proposition of a road trip.

The only age cohort we surveyed as being deterred by road trips were those over 65 years of age. Otherwise, every age cohort was enticed by the prospect of a road trip. Particularly those aged 35-44, who averaged 3.94/5 (meaning their average was being “very excited” for a road trip).

When comparing participants who had said in Q3.1 they had previously been on a road trip, an obvious trend emerges. Those who have enjoyed a road trip in the past are more excited to take another, than those who have never been on one. This could indicate that until a road trip is taken, a person doesn’t know what they’re missing out on.

Finally, the key finding from this question was that participants who took their last road trip with their family were incredibly interested in taking another road trip in future. Those who travelled with their kids responded with an average of 3.95, showing they are very interested in going on another road trip. Travelling with friends may have resulted in the most desire for another road trip (averaging 3.97), but travelling with partners, kids, parents or other relatives all showed a desire to go on another road trip.

4.0 Key Findings

Our survey shows Australians who have been on road trips want to go again

Excitement around going on a road trip is buzzing around those who have previously been on one. When asked about their excitement in a 1-5 Likert scale, they averaged 3.7 - about 0.7 higher than those who have never been on a road trip.

Too many drivers set off without performing the right preparations

Almost 35% of road trips requiring 30+ driving hours are taken without the driver even planning the route. Otherwise, around 15% of all road trips taken by our participants did not feature any of the preparation steps listed in our survey question. This means that drivers are exposing themselves to risks on the road, such as breakdowns or tyre failure.

Family is a drawcard for road trips

A huge percentage of road trips are taken with family - whether that’s a partner, the kids, the parents, or other relatives. And in Q3.7, we showed that participants who had previously travelled on a road trip with their kids were very excited to go on another road trip - far more so than those who had never been on a road trip. This trend applied to every means of a family road trip - travelling with family leads to more excitement around the next road trip.

Data can’t lie - family road trips are the way to go!

See More Guides

Explore our other research on this topic

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 764, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article, and were obtained in April 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

Family Road Trips Survey and Statistics 2025

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