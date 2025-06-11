Family Road Trips Survey & Statistics 2022

Find out how Australians feel about the idea of a family road trip, and what precautions they take before hitting the road in our Family Road Trips survey results.

Quick Stats

88% of Australian respondents have taken a road trip before

Over 17% of participants going on road trips of 20-30 driving hours did nothing to prepare their vehicles for the journey

52% of participants said they took a hatchback or sedan on their most recent road trip

Participants who went on their last road trip with family were more inclined to go on another road trip than people who had never been on a road trip.

You couldn’t script a better country to explore via a road trip. Up north you’ll find some of the nicest reefs and beaches the planet has to offer. Along the southern border, you’ll find the stunning Twelve Apostles along the Great Ocean Road. And between them, every inch of land is jam-packed with millennia of history, culture, and pride.

But are we really utilising just what Australia has to offer? To find out, we surveyed 764 Australians 18+ through Pure Profile to understand just how much Australians enjoy the prospect of a family road trip.

1.0 Popular Australian Road Trips

Great Ocean Road Pacific Coast Way Launceston Possibly Australia’s most iconic road trip - connecting Melbourne and South Australia with stunning coastal views and the Twelve Apostles. Soak in the Great Barrier Reef along this northern, tropical oasis. You can even stop for a private swim at Seventeen Seventy. For a shorter, yet action-packed adventure, the drive from Launceston to Hobart captures stunning beaches, wildlife and national parks.

Check out more of Australia’s best family road trips.

2.0 Road Trip Preparations Checklist

Before hitting the road for a day trip or a cross-country tour, you should:

Check your route for closed roads

Know where you’ll stop for fuel and breaks (especially on longer journeys)

Clean your windscreen, and ensure the washer bottle is full

Check your fuel and oil levels

Check the spare wheel is in good condition, and is pumped

Pump all tyres on the car, to their recommended pressures

Test all lights/indicators on your car before setting off

Check the lights/brakes on any trailer you may tow

Check the battery level, if you have the equipment to do it safely

Pack the right food and water for the length of your trip.

3.0 Family Road Trip Survey Results

3.1 Queenslanders were the most likely respondents to have been on a road trip

Have you taken a road trip before?

Australia By State Australia By State

Around 89% of Australian respondents said they had been on a road trip before. However, this rose to a staggering height of over 97% of Queensland respondents.

Despite having access to a scenic drive from Launceston to Hobart, almost 17% of Tasmanian participants didn’t believe they’d ever been on a road trip.

3.2 Male respondents believe they do more of the driving on road trips

How much of the driving did you do on your last road trip?*

Australia By Age By Gender Australia By Age By Gender

*Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question.

Out of survey participants who said they had previously been on a road trip, almost 46% said they had done most or all of the driving on their last trip. The national average worked out to 3.25 out of 5, meaning on average, people did more than half the driving on their last road trip.

Males responded with an average of 3.87, meaning they believe they do most of the driving, on average. Females responded with an average of 2.55, suggesting they do on average a little, to half of the driving.

Participants aged 25 to 44 also had the lowest rates of driving on road trips, surprisingly. Participants over 65 years of age had the highest average for the amount of driving they did on their last road trip.

3.3 Australian respondents have a ‘family first’ attitude toward road trips

Who did you go on your last road trip with?**

Australia By Age Australia My partner My child/ children Friend/s My parent/s Other relative/s Other I went on a solo trip 63.1% 26.2% 18.1% 10.1% 8.9% 0.9% 7.9% By Age My partner My child/ children Friend/s My parent/s Other relative/s Other I went on a solo trip 18-24 38.7% 4.8% 27.4% 38.7% 19.4% 3.2% 6.5% 25-34 56.4% 23.6% 30.0% 15.7% 10.7% 2.1% 5.0% 35-44 70.9% 47.2% 18.9% 8.7% 3.9% 0.8% 2.4% 45-54 58.0% 43.0% 19.0% 5.0% 12.0% 0.0% 9.0% 55-64 68.0% 19.4% 5.8% 4.9% 8.7% 0.0% 15.5% 65+ 73.4% 12.6% 9.8% 0.7% 4.9% 0.0% 9.8%

**Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question. Participants were also able to select multiple options (except for “I went on a solo trip” which was mutually exclusive), meaning percentages may not add to 100%.

Over 63% of Australian respondents 18+ who indicated they had been on a road trip were accompanied on their last road trip by their partner. Over 1 in 4 participants were joined by their child or children, however this rises to over 40% of participants aged 35 to 54.

For the younger cohort (aged 18 to 24), they were just as likely to have taken their last road trip with their parents, as they were to have gone with their partner (39% for each). This shows that even up to early adulthood, families will come together for road trips.

3.4 38% of road trips take more than 10 hours of driving

How many hours of driving did your last road trip take?*

Australia By Trip Length By Vehicle By Age Australia Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above 57.8% 56.7% 56.4% 46.2% 43.6% 38.2% 33.9% 14.7% By Trip Length Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above <5hrs 45.9% 51.0% 47.4% 34.7% 30.1% 29.1% 22.4% 19.9% 5-10hrs 61.1% 56.2% 58.8% 46.9% 42.5% 40.3% 36.7% 11.9% 10-15hrs 54.0% 58.6% 56.3% 48.3% 52.9% 39.1% 32.2% 10.3% 15-20hrs 63.5% 59.6% 63.5% 48.1% 51.9% 40.4% 42.3% 15.4% 20-30hrs 68.6% 62.9% 60.0% 68.6% 54.3% 34.3% 37.1% 17.1% >30hrs 73.4% 65.8% 65.8% 59.5% 59.5% 54.4% 49.4% 12.7% By Vehicle Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above Sedan/ hatch 58.5% 56.7% 57.9% 46.7% 45.3% 35.2% 31.2% 15.2% 4x4 or SUV 58.0% 59.4% 58.5% 46.2% 44.8% 40.6% 34.4% 13.2% Towing a caravan 81.3% 62.5% 53.1% 50.0% 59.4% 46.9% 50.0% 12.5% Ute 58.6% 55.2% 44.8% 41.4% 34.5% 48.3% 48.3% 10.3% By Age Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above 18-24 40.3% 38.7% 51.6% 38.7% 25.8% 29.0% 33.9% 17.7% 25-34 41.4% 52.1% 52.9% 33.6% 30.0% 37.9% 24.3% 16.4% 35-44 56.7% 55.9% 48.0% 37.8% 35.4% 37.0% 28.3% 14.2% 45-54 65.0% 64.0% 57.0% 48.0% 55.0% 45.0% 33.0% 12.0% 55-64 74.8% 64.1% 68.9% 56.3% 54.4% 41.7% 41.7% 12.6% 65+ 65.0% 59.4% 60.1% 60.8% 55.9% 36.4% 43.4% 15.4%

Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question.*

Unsurprisingly, the most common road trips taken by our participants were under 10 hours. However, a clear trend emerged where older participants were more inclined to take longer road trips. Perhaps due to leave or retirement, participants aged over 65 were just as likely to have taken a 30+ hour road trip, as they were a sub-5 hour road trip.

Queensland participants were also the most likely to have taken lengthy road trips, with over 18% stating their last road trip took over 30 hours of driving. Western Australians were the most likely to take shorter trips, with over 70% of respondents saying their latest road trip took less than 10 hours.

3.5 52% of road trips were taken in sedans or hatchbacks

What best describes the type of vehicle you took on your last road trip?*

Sedan/ hatchback 4x4 or SUV A vehicle towing a caravan Ute Other Van (not fitted for living) A motorhome A motorcycle 51.7% 31.4% 4.7% 4.3% 2.8% 2.5% 1.8% 0.7%

*Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question.

51.7% of participants said they took their last road trip in a sedan or hatchback, while another 31.4% took a 4x4 or SUV.

Less than 5% were in a vehicle towing a caravan, and less than 2% of those surveyed went in a motorhome.

3.6 13% of participants’ road trips taking 30+ driving hours were taken without any vehicle preparations or checks

What preparations did you make before your last road trip?**

Australia By Trip Length By Vehicle By Age Australia Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above 57.8% 56.7% 56.4% 46.2% 43.6% 38.2% 33.9% 14.7% By Trip Length Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above <5hrs 45.9% 51.0% 47.4% 34.7% 30.1% 29.1% 22.4% 19.9% 5-10hrs 61.1% 56.2% 58.8% 46.9% 42.5% 40.3% 36.7% 11.9% 10-15hrs 54.0% 58.6% 56.3% 48.3% 52.9% 39.1% 32.2% 10.3% 15-20hrs 63.5% 59.6% 63.5% 48.1% 51.9% 40.4% 42.3% 15.4% 20-30hrs 68.6% 62.9% 60.0% 68.6% 54.3% 34.3% 37.1% 17.1% >30hrs 73.4% 65.8% 65.8% 59.5% 59.5% 54.4% 49.4% 12.7% By Vehicle Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above Sedan/ hatch 58.5% 56.7% 57.9% 46.7% 45.3% 35.2% 31.2% 15.2% 4x4 or SUV 58.0% 59.4% 58.5% 46.2% 44.8% 40.6% 34.4% 13.2% Towing a caravan 81.3% 62.5% 53.1% 50.0% 59.4% 46.9% 50.0% 12.5% Ute 58.6% 55.2% 44.8% 41.4% 34.5% 48.3% 48.3% 10.3% By Age Checked tyre pressures /condition Checked the oil Planned the exact path Refilled washing fluid Checked the spare tyre Packed emergency water and food Checked the battery None of the above 18-24 40.3% 38.7% 51.6% 38.7% 25.8% 29.0% 33.9% 17.7% 25-34 41.4% 52.1% 52.9% 33.6% 30.0% 37.9% 24.3% 16.4% 35-44 56.7% 55.9% 48.0% 37.8% 35.4% 37.0% 28.3% 14.2% 45-54 65.0% 64.0% 57.0% 48.0% 55.0% 45.0% 33.0% 12.0% 55-64 74.8% 64.1% 68.9% 56.3% 54.4% 41.7% 41.7% 12.6% 65+ 65.0% 59.4% 60.1% 60.8% 55.9% 36.4% 43.4% 15.4%

**Only participants who responded to Q3.1 with “Yes” were given this question. Participants were also able to select multiple options (except for “None of the above” which was mutually exclusive), meaning percentages may not add to 100%.

15% of participants’ latest road trips were taken without any vehicle preparations or checks. However, this rose to over 17% for trips requiring 20-30 driving hours - meaning long-haul road trips are frequently taken without ensuring the vehicle is fit for a long journey.

Younger participants were the most likely to not perform checks on the vehicle before a road trip - with almost 18% admitting to not performing any of our listed checks before setting off. In particular, younger drivers ignored checking the spare wheel for pressure and condition.

Ute drivers responded with the highest rates of performing checks on their vehicle before a road trip, with only 10% setting off without performing any of our listed checks. Sedan/hatchback drivers proved the least thorough with their checks, with over 15% not performing any checks before hitting the road.

3.7 Participants who have previously been on road trips are far more excited to go on one, compared to those who haven’t been on one

How excited are you by the idea of going on a road trip?

Australia By Age By Road Trip History By Previous Companions Australia 1 - Not at all 2 - Not very 3 - Somewhat 4 - Very 5 - Extremely 8.6% 5.4% 30.1% 24.7% 31.2% National Average: 3.64 By Age Age Average National Average 18-24 3.77 3.64 25-34 3.92 3.64 35-44 3.94 3.64 45-54 3.75 3.64 55-64 3.68 3.64 65+ 2.92 3.64 By Road Trip History Group Average National Average Taken Road Trip Before 3.73 3.64 Never Taken Road Trip 3.02 3.64 By Previous Companions Group Average National Average Partner 3.76 3.64 Child/ren 3.95 3.64 Parent/s 3.71 3.64 Relative/s 3.65 3.64 Friend/s 3.97 3.64 Solo Trip 3.26 3.64

Over 31% of Australians surveyed were extremely excited to go on a road trip. Collectively, they averaged 3.64 out of 5, meaning they were more enticed than deterred by the proposition of a road trip.

The only age cohort we surveyed as being deterred by road trips were those over 65 years of age. Otherwise, every age cohort was enticed by the prospect of a road trip. Particularly those aged 35-44, who averaged 3.94/5 (meaning their average was being “very excited” for a road trip).

When comparing participants who had said in Q3.1 they had previously been on a road trip, an obvious trend emerges. Those who have enjoyed a road trip in the past are more excited to take another, than those who have never been on one. This could indicate that until a road trip is taken, a person doesn’t know what they’re missing out on.

Finally, the key finding from this question was that participants who took their last road trip with their family were incredibly interested in taking another road trip in future. Those who travelled with their kids responded with an average of 3.95, showing they are very interested in going on another road trip. Travelling with friends may have resulted in the most desire for another road trip (averaging 3.97), but travelling with partners, kids, parents or other relatives all showed a desire to go on another road trip.

4.0 Key Findings

Our survey shows Australians who have been on road trips want to go again

Excitement around going on a road trip is buzzing around those who have previously been on one. When asked about their excitement in a 1-5 Likert scale, they averaged 3.7 - about 0.7 higher than those who have never been on a road trip.

Too many drivers set off without performing the right preparations

Almost 35% of road trips requiring 30+ driving hours are taken without the driver even planning the route. Otherwise, around 15% of all road trips taken by our participants did not feature any of the preparation steps listed in our survey question. This means that drivers are exposing themselves to risks on the road, such as breakdowns or tyre failure.

Family is a drawcard for road trips

A huge percentage of road trips are taken with family - whether that’s a partner, the kids, the parents, or other relatives. And in Q3.7, we showed that participants who had previously travelled on a road trip with their kids were very excited to go on another road trip - far more so than those who had never been on a road trip. This trend applied to every means of a family road trip - travelling with family leads to more excitement around the next road trip.

Data can’t lie - family road trips are the way to go!

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