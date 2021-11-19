How To Change A Car Battery

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How To Change A Car Battery

19 November 2021 | See disclaimer

The small amount of money you save by doing it yourself only applies if you don’t ruin your vehicle’s electrical system in the process! These days, it’s easy enough to let the pros handle it. You could potentially void your warranty if you attempted to change the battery yourself. To check which items are covered and which are not read your warranty conditions.

Depending on how much you drive, your car’s battery should last between one and four years.

Because batteries are heavy, highly corrosive and potentially flammable, many drivers forego the DIY approach and get a professional to replace their dead battery.

If you’re on the road when your car battery dies, you’ll likely require roadside assistance. Budget Direct’s roadside contractors can either jump-start your vehicle or replace its battery at your cost.

But if the battery goes flat at your home or has passed its ‘use-by date’ and you want to replace it yourself, here are some tips:

Safety first

You’ll need an adjustable wrench, disposable rubber gloves, clean lint-free rags, a little baking soda and water, a battery brush or post-cleaning tool and some safety goggles.

Turn off your engine and put the vehicle in Park. Set the parking brake. Spread a towel across your fender to protect the paint from any corrosive acid. Always read your car manual first.

Steps to changing a car battery

Normal procedure for changing a battery is as follows:

Step 1. Remove cables from battery terminals

For vehicles with a negative ground, loosen the nut and bolt that holds the battery cable clamp to the negative terminal (this will be labelled with a minus sign or ‘NEG’). If your car has a positive ground, you would loosen the positive cable first (your manual will tell you which your car has and the correct order for removing battery cables).

Step 2. Remove the screws or fasteners holding the battery in place; then Remove the Battery

Remember where you put the battery screws and don’t let them roll under the car. Wear gloves while carefully lifting out the battery.

Step 3. Inspect the tray the old battery was resting on

If the tray underneath is rusty or shows any corrosive deposits, dissolve a little baking soda in some water and use this solution to clean the tray. Don’t do this without putting gloves on first. This is also the time to give your battery terminals a clean.

Step 4. Position your new car battery on the tray

Double-check that it’s facing the same direction as its predecessor and is seated firmly.

Step 5. Replace the screws/fasteners to the new battery to secure it in place

The battery should now be free of any possible ‘wiggle’.

Step 6. Reconnect your battery cables in the reverse order in which you took them off

(E.g. in a negative ground car the positive cable is reconnected first). Make sure all reconnected clamps are grabbing the posts in a solid grip.

Step 7. Dispose of your old battery properly

Because batteries are toxic and corrosive they must be disposed of legally and responsibly. Special recycling centres will accept old batteries and charge you a nominal amount to dispose of them for you. Old car batteries do NOT go in your rubbish or recycling bin.

Important points to consider

Don’t always automatically assume that your vehicle problem is due to a dud battery. Your underlying problem may be something else: a faulty alternator or starter motor, for example. A professional diagnostic test can sort out the true cause of the issue.

Today’s cars are more technologically complex than ever before and all the modern on-board computers and electrics are susceptible to shorting out.

One of the most important steps that professionals take when replacing your battery is to ensure a second power source is available so you don’t lose computer settings and the security code you need to operate the radio.

Your radio security code may be written down somewhere in your car manual but if you have no record of it, you’ll usually have to contact your car dealer to get the code again so you can use the radio. Some dealers will charge a fee for this.

Roadside assistance

Roadside assistance is provided by insurers like Budget Direct.

This assistance typically includes a battery replacement service (members cover the cost of the new battery). So, you could theoretically go decades without having to change your own car battery.

With Budget Direct, you can make unlimited callouts§ anywhere in Australia 24/7 for a range of faults, including a dead car battery.

Sources

https://www.supercheapauto.com.au/blog/how-to/batteries-and-electrical/replacing-a-battery.html

https://www.dummies.com/how-to/content/how-to-remove-and-install-a-car-battery.html

https://carbatteryaustralia.com.au/2014/12/change-your-own-car-battery/

Terms and conditions

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Terms and Conditions

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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