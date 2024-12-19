Broken Down Car? Here’s What To Do

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Broken Down Car? Here’s What To Do

A frustrated woman calls roadside assistance for help in front of her broken down car's open bonnet.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

19 December 2024 | See disclaimer

Car breakdowns can happen to anyone. Whether you’re in the middle of the city, parked at home or on the side of a busy road you should always try to be prepared in case of a breakdown.

There are several reasons why your car may have broken down. A flat battery, flat tyres or needing emergency fuel, could all lead to a roadside breakdown.

So if you’re dealing with a broken-down car, here’s what you can do.

What to Do When Your Car Breaks Down

Here’s what you need to do if you break down while driving:

  1. Look for the safest place to pull over - You should park as far to the left on the side of the road as possible (or as far from oncoming traffic as possible).

  2. Turn on your hazard lights - You can also turn on your parking lights if you have poor visibility.

  3. Check for traffic - Leave your vehicle from the passenger door side or the side that is furthest from traffic and avoid crossing the road.

  4. Stand away from the road – Move behind safety barriers (if any are available) at a safe distance from the road.

And if it’s not safe to leave your car, you should stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened.

Call Your Roadside Assistance Service Provider

Once you’re safe you should call your Roadside Assistance service provider. Make sure you follow all instructions when roadside assistance services arrive.

Flat Battery

A mechanic wearing gloves removes a car battery from under the hood of a car.

It’s generally recommended that you have an expert replace your car battery.

But if you get a flat battery while you’re on the road, in your garage or parked in any major Australian city or town, then you’ll need to call roadside assistance. Roadside assistance can help you jump-start your vehicle or replace your dead battery.

Car Breakdown

A woman calls roadside assistance for help with a car breakdown while a man looks under the hood of the car.

Whether you’re driving down a busy motorway, through major tunnels or in a remote area there is no ideal place for a car to break down. If you don’t know the reason behind your breakdown, you’ll likely need to call for roadside assistance.

And your roadside assistance can help by towing your car away from the breakdown location.

Flat Tyres

A man kneels down and uses a wrench to change a flat tyre on the side of the road.

If you don’t know how to change a car tyre roadside assistance can change your flat tyre with a spare tyre in the car.

Car Lockout

A woman calls roadside assistance as she stares through her car window at her keys locked inside the vehicle.

If your car keys are lost, stolen or left in your locked vehicle then roadside assistance can help you get into your car or arrange a courier to pick up a spare key for your vehicle (up to the policy limits).

Emergency Fuel

An older man refills his car's petrol tank from a red plastic container on the side of the road.

If you’ve got a completely empty fuel tank, roadside assistance can help by providing an emergency top-up so you can get to the nearest fuel station. And if we can’t get you fuel for any reason, we can take your vehicle to the nearest petrol station.

Carry a Car Emergency Kit

Whether it’s a brand new car or there are warning signs your car might break down soon, creating a car emergency kit will help to plan ahead for any future problems that could lead to a breakdown.

A car emergency kit should include the following:

  • A car owner’s manual
  • A torch and spare batteries
  • A spare tyre, jack, tyre lever pump and tyre gauge
  • A first-aid kit
  • A High-vis safety vest
  • Bottled water
  • Jumper leads
  • A set of tools (with a screwdriver)
  • Emergency cash
  • Fire extinguisher
  • A lighter or matches
  • A charged mobile phone
  • A mobile phone charger

If you’re planning on driving in remote areas, make sure you pack a high-frequency radio or a satellite phone. Make sure you also carry plenty of water, extra fuel, essential spare parts and several spare tyres for your journey.

Buy Roadside Assistance

Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance can help get you back on the road after a vehicle breakdown.

We’ll cover flat batteries, minor mechanical or electrical faults, flat tyres, locked or lost keys, and an empty fuel tank that needs emergency fuel (subject to T&Cs).

Whether you buy Roadside Assistance alongside Car Insurance or as a standalone product you can call for roadside assistance 24/7 day or night.

Get a Quote

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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