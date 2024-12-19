Broken Down Car? Here’s What To Do

Car breakdowns can happen to anyone. Whether you’re in the middle of the city, parked at home or on the side of a busy road you should always try to be prepared in case of a breakdown.

There are several reasons why your car may have broken down. A flat battery, flat tyres or needing emergency fuel, could all lead to a roadside breakdown.

So if you’re dealing with a broken-down car, here’s what you can do.

What to Do When Your Car Breaks Down

Here’s what you need to do if you break down while driving:

Look for the safest place to pull over - You should park as far to the left on the side of the road as possible (or as far from oncoming traffic as possible). Turn on your hazard lights - You can also turn on your parking lights if you have poor visibility. Check for traffic - Leave your vehicle from the passenger door side or the side that is furthest from traffic and avoid crossing the road. Stand away from the road – Move behind safety barriers (if any are available) at a safe distance from the road.

And if it’s not safe to leave your car, you should stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened.

Call Your Roadside Assistance Service Provider

Once you’re safe you should call your Roadside Assistance service provider. Make sure you follow all instructions when roadside assistance services arrive.

Flat Battery

It’s generally recommended that you have an expert replace your car battery.

But if you get a flat battery while you’re on the road, in your garage or parked in any major Australian city or town, then you’ll need to call roadside assistance. Roadside assistance can help you jump-start your vehicle or replace your dead battery.

Car Breakdown

Whether you’re driving down a busy motorway, through major tunnels or in a remote area there is no ideal place for a car to break down. If you don’t know the reason behind your breakdown, you’ll likely need to call for roadside assistance.

And your roadside assistance can help by towing your car away from the breakdown location.

Flat Tyres

If you don’t know how to change a car tyre roadside assistance can change your flat tyre with a spare tyre in the car.

Car Lockout

If your car keys are lost, stolen or left in your locked vehicle then roadside assistance can help you get into your car or arrange a courier to pick up a spare key for your vehicle (up to the policy limits).

Emergency Fuel

If you’ve got a completely empty fuel tank, roadside assistance can help by providing an emergency top-up so you can get to the nearest fuel station. And if we can’t get you fuel for any reason, we can take your vehicle to the nearest petrol station.

Carry a Car Emergency Kit

Whether it’s a brand new car or there are warning signs your car might break down soon, creating a car emergency kit will help to plan ahead for any future problems that could lead to a breakdown.

A car emergency kit should include the following:

A car owner’s manual

A torch and spare batteries

A spare tyre, jack, tyre lever pump and tyre gauge

A first-aid kit

A High-vis safety vest

Bottled water

Jumper leads

A set of tools (with a screwdriver)

Emergency cash

Fire extinguisher

A lighter or matches

A charged mobile phone

A mobile phone charger

If you’re planning on driving in remote areas, make sure you pack a high-frequency radio or a satellite phone. Make sure you also carry plenty of water, extra fuel, essential spare parts and several spare tyres for your journey.

Buy Roadside Assistance

Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance can help get you back on the road after a vehicle breakdown.

We’ll cover flat batteries, minor mechanical or electrical faults, flat tyres, locked or lost keys, and an empty fuel tank that needs emergency fuel (subject to T&Cs).

Whether you buy Roadside Assistance alongside Car Insurance or as a standalone product you can call for roadside assistance 24/7 day or night.

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