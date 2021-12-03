Warning signs your car might break down soon

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Warning signs your car might break down soon

Woman on the phone with broken down car

3 December 2021 | See disclaimer

You don’t need to be a mechanic to pick some of the signs your car might break down soon. With a little know-how and some simple checks, you can potentially avoid the hassles of being stuck on the side of the road.

To give you the best chance possible of avoiding a sticky situation like a breakdown, we’ve prepared our list of warning signs your car might give you of impending trouble.

Fluid leaks

A little bit of condensation from your car’s air conditioner is nothing unusual. But if anything other than a few drops of water is spotted under your car, something could easily have gone wrong.

Your transmission, engine, steering, brakes, fuel, and cooling systems all rely on airtight fluid circuits, and leaks could cause serious issues to your car.

If you spot something unusual, don’t wait until it’s too late. Have the leak investigated by a licensed mechanic.

Your brakes look/smell unusual

Everyone has a different driving style. We don’t often think about it, but each style will wear down brakes at significantly different rates.

Don’t just wait for a mechanic’s recommendation. If you see something unusual, or smell something along the lines of burning plastic, it could mean your pads are near the end of their life. If that’s the case, you might find yourself needing to make an emergency stop, if suddenly your braking power is reduced on the road.

Wearing tyres

Aging tyres present risks on two fronts. Firstly, the decreased grip presents obvious risks to your safety, preventing you from safely avoiding collisions or other hazards on the road. Secondly, a balding tyre is more likely to burst if hit by a sharp object, or pothole.

Maintaining the correct air pressure in your tyres is a good start but replacing your tyres once they’re too old is the smartest way to avoid an unexpected stop on the side of a highway.

Warning lights

There are plenty of lights on your dashboard – from cruise control to fuel warnings. With enough ordinary lights showing, it can be easy to miss the important ones, like high temperatures or engine warning lights.

It may sound simple, but check what warning lights remain active after you’ve started the car. Some are more serious than others and require immediate attention so check your car’s manual as to what they mean, or for a quick reference, this article from Gofar: Car warning light symbols and indicators.

Know what to do if you do break down

Sometimes, all the best preparations won’t prevent your car from breaking down. If that’s ever the case, have an idea of how you’ll handle it. Is it something you can safely resolve yourself, or will you need professional assistance?

With Roadside Assistance with Budget Direct, you’ll have unlimited callouts, 24/7 access to trained technicians, and free advice from our support hotline. You can find out more about our yearly memberships (and adding Roadside Assistance to your existing car insurance policy) on our website.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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