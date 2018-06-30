To reduce the dangers of driving tired, the Australian Government recommends you stop and rest for at least 15 minutes after every two hours of driving.
Use this tool to help you find places – like rest areas and cafes – to stop along your route. When you’re done, export your pit-stop plan to Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions.
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Source: Queensland Government, Driving Tired
Times, distances and pit stops are provided by Google Maps.
Disclaimer: While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.
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