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Create a rest-stop plan for your next Australian road trip

To reduce the dangers of driving tired, the Australian Government recommends you stop and rest for at least 15 minutes after every two hours of driving.

Use this tool to help you find places – like rest areas and cafes – to stop along your route. When you’re done, export your pit-stop plan to Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions.

Enter the start point and destination for your trip

No route found for those locations

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Source: Queensland Government, Driving Tired
Times, distances and pit stops are provided by Google Maps.

Disclaimer: While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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Your Route

Drag the path on the map to change your route.

Trip Length

{{ stops.totalDistance }}km

Trip Time

{{ stops.totalHours }}hr {{ stops.totalMins }}min

Suggested Stops

{{ stops.restStops }} Rest Stops

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Drag to adjust your route

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  • The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
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  • Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
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  • We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§No joining fee

Roadside Assistance will commence 48 hours after the purchase of the Roadside Assistance membership. If you need assistance within 48 hours – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

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