How To Change A Car Tyre

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How To Change A Car Tyre

Changing a car tyre

2 July 2021 | See disclaimer

It always looks so easy — when someone else does it

Changing a flat tyre is one of those life skills that everyone should know. It’s not difficult if you follow a few basic steps, have the right gear and know how to use it.

Flat tyres often happen in inconvenient locations. Out on the road, you’ll need to find a safe spot to pull over and make the change. ‘Safe’ means well clear of traffic and preferably on a hard, level surface.

(If you’d prefer to leave tyre changes to someone else, you can buy roadside assistance from Budget Direct. If you get a flat tyre, one of our roadside contractors will replace it with the spare tyre supplied with your vehicle.)

First, you’ll need a few things

To change a car tyre, you’ll need a spare, a wheel brace for loosening the lug nuts (or an appropriately sized socket with long handle) and a sturdy jack. It’s a good idea to carry a brick or chunk of wood as well – this can be wedged up against one of the wheels on the opposite side of the car for extra safety and stability.

This is especially important if the ground isn’t quite as level as you’d like. If you find yourself stopped on soft ground, a piece of solid board is a handy item for sticking underneath the jack before you start lifting up the car.

Lift up the vehicle

Before you get started, activate your hazard lights, make sure the car is in Park and apply the handbrake. Look for the notches or grooves on the underside of the car – these are where the jack is safely placed. Once you’re happy with the stability of the vehicle and placement of the jack, start slowly turning the wheel brace until you’ve taken a bit of the weight off the flat tyre. (Make sure there is still enough weight on the tyre to allow you to loosen the wheel nuts without inadvertently spinning the wheel.)

Loosen the wheel nuts and remove the flat tyre

Getting stubborn wheel nuts to loosen up is less about brute force and more about using proper technique. Once you’ve got the wheel brace onto one of the nuts, use a quick anti-clockwise ‘jolt’ to loosen it. Face the wheel and keep both your arm and your back straight. Don’t let the brace slip off the nut. Go around and loosen each nut in turn. The trick is to keep the wheel brace more or less horizontal to the ground and let your body weight do most of the work.

Once all the nuts have been loosened, use the jack to continue lifting the car so it is high enough off the ground to allow for putting the new wheel on. If the flat is suspended an inch or two above the ground, this is usually sufficient. Don’t lift the car any more than you need to. To remove the old tyre, take off all the wheel nuts and carefully lift the wheel from the vehicle.

Put on the new tyre

Grab your bright, shiny new wheel from its recess in the boot and position it up against the wheel assembly. Line up the wheel holes first so you can lift it straight onto the car in one go without twisting and fiddling. Once the wheel is up and in position, screw on all the lug nuts and hand-tighten. You don’t want to tighten them all the way at this stage – wait for full tightening until the car is down off the jack and completely stable.

Whenever you lift a tyre off a car or put a new one on, it’s important not to have any twist in your back. Position your feet for maximum stability and don’t lean over more than you need to – that’s how back injuries happen.

Lower the car and remove the jack

Slowly wind the jack down until the new tyre has taken the vehicle’s weight. Remove the jack. Now is the time to fully tighten the wheel nuts. Once again, use your body weight (not pure arm strength) and keep the wheel brace parallel to the ground as you tighten each wheel nut.

Properly stow your wheel brace, jack and the flat tyre in the boot. Don’t just dump the old tyre in the recess: secure it so it doesn’t slide around while you’re driving.

And lastly, now that you’re back on the road, remember to get your tyre fixed so that you always have a spare to rely on.

Roadside assistance

If even with the best will in the world you’re likely to struggle to change a tyre, don’t worry — help is at hand.

For just $89.95 per year — the equivalent of $1.75 a week — you can become a member of Budget Direct Roadside Assistance.

Your membership entitles you to unlimited callouts§ anywhere in Australia 24/7, including roadside help to change a flat tyre.

Terms & Conditions

§ Subject to our fair use policy, which is explained in our terms and conditions.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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