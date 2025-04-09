Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The Victorian government does not apply double demerits or a double demerit period at any time.

Even though double demerits don’t apply, demerit points are still given for traffic offences and all drivers still start with zero demerit points.

Double Demerit Points in Victoria

As a state, Victoria does not use double demerit points at any time of year, including over public holiday periods and long weekends.

Victoria is part of a group of states and territories (in Australia) that don’t enforce double demerit points. This group also includes South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Double demerit points apply in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Public Holidays Victoria

Which driving offences result in demerit points?

In Victoria, there are a number of driving offences that incur demerit points, including using a mobile phone while driving, drink driving, drug driving, and improperly fitting a child restraint.

Here are some common driving offences in Victoria and the demerit points they carry*:

Common demerit point offences Demerit point penalty Exceeding the speed limit by less than 10km/h. 1 Following too closely. 1 Turn or stop without signalling. 2 Failure to keep left. 2 Exceeding the speed limit by at least 10km/h but less than 25km/h. 3 Disobeying traffic lights, signs or police or authorised persons directing traffic. 3 Driving with an unrestrained passenger. 3 Motorcycle helmet offences. 3 Using a mobile phone illegally while driving. 4 Driving a heavy vehicle without meeting the required rest breaks. 4

\*These penalties are correct according to the Victorian Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

Full list of common demerit point offences in Victoria

Demerit Point Limits

If you get too many demerit points you may face a licence suspension or need to serve a good driving behaviour period.

The number of demerit points you can reach before you receive a sanction depends on the type of licence you hold.

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can get on your licence type:

Victorian licence type Details of demerit point limit Learner permit 5 demerit points in any 12-month period, or 12 demerit points in any 3-year period. P1 or P2 probationary licence Overseas licence (no Victorian licence) where the driver is less than 22 years old All other licences, including: Full driver licence 12 demerit points in any 3-year period. Motorcycle/car learner permit Overseas licence where the driver is 22 years or older

How long do demerit points last?

In Victoria, demerit points last for four years, starting from the date of the offence.

Demerit points expire if:

They are part of an extended demerit point period.

You’ve served a disqualification or suspension period in full.

Demerit points remain active if:

An offence is withdrawn and the extended demerit point period, suspension, or disqualification ends early.

You break an extended demerit point period by committing another offence that carries demerit points.

In these cases, the points stay active on your record and count towards your total.

How to Check Driving History and Demerit Points

To check the balance of your demerit points and order a driver history report, you can:

Visit VicRoads to check your demerit points history

Call VicRoads on 13 11 71

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We take a few things into account, like your age, gender, driving history, and any claims you’ve made, to help us understand your level of risk. This includes your traffic history, like the number of demerit points you’ve accumulated.

As long as you have a valid driver’s licence or learner’s permit, you’re eligible to apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

Get a quote

See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles