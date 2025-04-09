^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits Victoria: What are the rules?

A busy Sydney Road in Brunswick in the early evening light with the Melbourne city skyline in the background.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The Victorian government does not apply double demerits or a double demerit period at any time.

Even though double demerits don’t apply, demerit points are still given for traffic offences and all drivers still start with zero demerit points.

Double Demerit Points in Victoria

As a state, Victoria does not use double demerit points at any time of year, including over public holiday periods and long weekends.

Victoria is part of a group of states and territories (in Australia) that don’t enforce double demerit points. This group also includes South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Double demerit points apply in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Public Holidays Victoria

Which driving offences result in demerit points?

In Victoria, there are a number of driving offences that incur demerit points, including using a mobile phone while driving, drink driving, drug driving, and improperly fitting a child restraint.

Here are some common driving offences in Victoria and the demerit points they carry*:

Common demerit point offences Demerit point penalty
Exceeding the speed limit by less than 10km/h. 1
Following too closely. 1
Turn or stop without signalling. 2
Failure to keep left. 2
Exceeding the speed limit by at least 10km/h but less than 25km/h. 3
Disobeying traffic lights, signs or police or authorised persons directing traffic. 3
Driving with an unrestrained passenger. 3
Motorcycle helmet offences. 3
Using a mobile phone illegally while driving. 4
Driving a heavy vehicle without meeting the required rest breaks. 4
\*These penalties are correct according to the Victorian Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

Full list of common demerit point offences in Victoria

Demerit Point Limits

If you get too many demerit points you may face a licence suspension or need to serve a good driving behaviour period.

The number of demerit points you can reach before you receive a sanction depends on the type of licence you hold.

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can get on your licence type:

Victorian licence type

Details of demerit point limit

Learner permit

5 demerit points in any 12-month period, or 12 demerit points in any 3-year period.

P1 or P2 probationary licence

Overseas licence (no Victorian licence) where the driver is less than 22 years old
All other licences, including:
Full driver licence 12 demerit points in any 3-year period.
Motorcycle/car learner permit
Overseas licence where the driver is 22 years or older

How long do demerit points last?

In Victoria, demerit points last for four years, starting from the date of the offence.

Demerit points expire if:

  • They are part of an extended demerit point period.

  • You’ve served a disqualification or suspension period in full.

Demerit points remain active if:

  • An offence is withdrawn and the extended demerit point period, suspension, or disqualification ends early.

  • You break an extended demerit point period by committing another offence that carries demerit points.

In these cases, the points stay active on your record and count towards your total.

How to Check Driving History and Demerit Points

To check the balance of your demerit points and order a driver history report, you can:

  • Visit VicRoads to check your demerit points history

  • Call VicRoads on 13 11 71

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We take a few things into account, like your age, gender, driving history, and any claims you’ve made, to help us understand your level of risk. This includes your traffic history, like the number of demerit points you’ve accumulated.

As long as you have a valid driver’s licence or learner’s permit, you’re eligible to apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

Get a quote

See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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