Double Demerits ACT: What are the rules?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits ACT: What are the rules?

Cars cross the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge over Lake Burley Griffin driving into Canberra, Australian Capital Territory.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during public holiday periods.

Quick Overview

In the Australian Capital Territory demerit points are used as a penalty when you commit a traffic offence. And while some traffic offences don’t attract a demerit point penalty, other types of penalties (such as suspensions) may apply.

In the ACT, double demerit points can apply during national public holiday weekends.

The number of demerits you receive will depend on:

  • The licence type

  • The type of offence

  • The severity of the offence group

  • The time of year (for example, over public holiday periods)

Double Demerit Points in ACT

The Australian Capital Territory will only enforce double demerit points over national public holidays.

Here are the offences where double demerit points apply:

  • Speed limit offences

  • Seat belt offences

  • Motorcycle helmet offences

  • Mobile phone offences

One extra demerit point will be added to all other types of traffic offences.

Different double demerits systems also apply in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

Governments in South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory don’t enforce double demerit points.

How many demerit points apply to offences?

The type of licence you hold will determine how many demerit points you can get before it’s suspended. And the more severe your traffic offence, the more demerit points you’ll receive.

When you get a learner licence in the ACT, you start with zero demerit points. Once you upgrade to a provisional licence your demerit points are reset to zero.

OffenceStandard DemeritsDouble Demerit Points
Exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 km/h612

Exceeding the speed limit by 30 km/h but less than or equal to 45 km/h

48

Driving using mobile phone for messaging, social networking, mobile application or accessing the internet

48

Exceeding the speed limit by 15 km/h but less than or equal to 30 km/h

36

Driving with unrestrained passengers under legal age including children and infants

36
Driving without a seatbelt36
Motorcyclist not wearing a helmet36
Driver using mobile phone36
Exceeding the speed limit by less than or equal to 15 km/h12

Holiday Periods

The Australian Capital Territory has aligned its double demerit holiday periods to other Australian states (specifically New South Wales).

When a holiday period in the ACT falls outside of NSW holiday periods double demerit points don’t apply. These specific holiday periods include Canberra Day and Reconciliation Day.

Public Holidays ACT

Demerit Point Limits

If you get too many demerit points and reach the maximum demerit point threshold within a three-year period, your licence will be suspended. Once your suspension ends your demerit points will be reset to zero.

And if you have a probationary or restricted licence then it will be cancelled.

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can receive before you get suspended:*

Licence TypeDemerit PointsSuspension Period
Learner (issued before 1 January 2020)123 months
Learner (issued or renewed after 1 January 2020)43 months
Provisional licence43 months
Full licence12-153 months
Full licence16-194 months
Full licence20 or more5 months
Probationary licence26 months

*These penalties are correct according to the Australian Capital Territory Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

Instead of a suspension period, you can choose to complete a 12-month good behaviour period.

A good behaviour period is only available to full driver’s licence holders. You’ll be suspended for double your original suspension period if you get two or more demerit points during this time.

Full list of penalties for offences in the ACT

How to Check Demerit Points

You can check the number of demerit points you’ve already recorded by:

How to Check Driving History

You can request records and apply for licence history either:

Check your ACT licence records

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points as part of your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence or a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance.

Get a Quote See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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