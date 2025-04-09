Double Demerits ACT: What are the rules?

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during public holiday periods.

Quick Overview

In the Australian Capital Territory demerit points are used as a penalty when you commit a traffic offence. And while some traffic offences don’t attract a demerit point penalty, other types of penalties (such as suspensions) may apply.

In the ACT, double demerit points can apply during national public holiday weekends.

The number of demerits you receive will depend on:

The licence type

The type of offence

The severity of the offence group

The time of year (for example, over public holiday periods)

Double Demerit Points in ACT

The Australian Capital Territory will only enforce double demerit points over national public holidays.

Here are the offences where double demerit points apply:

Speed limit offences

Seat belt offences

Motorcycle helmet offences

Mobile phone offences

One extra demerit point will be added to all other types of traffic offences.

Different double demerits systems also apply in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

Governments in South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory don’t enforce double demerit points.

How many demerit points apply to offences?

The type of licence you hold will determine how many demerit points you can get before it’s suspended. And the more severe your traffic offence, the more demerit points you’ll receive.

When you get a learner licence in the ACT, you start with zero demerit points. Once you upgrade to a provisional licence your demerit points are reset to zero.

Offence Standard Demerits Double Demerit Points Exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 km/h 6 12 Exceeding the speed limit by 30 km/h but less than or equal to 45 km/h 4 8 Driving using mobile phone for messaging, social networking, mobile application or accessing the internet 4 8 Exceeding the speed limit by 15 km/h but less than or equal to 30 km/h 3 6 Driving with unrestrained passengers under legal age including children and infants 3 6 Driving without a seatbelt 3 6 Motorcyclist not wearing a helmet 3 6 Driver using mobile phone 3 6 Exceeding the speed limit by less than or equal to 15 km/h 1 2

Holiday Periods

The Australian Capital Territory has aligned its double demerit holiday periods to other Australian states (specifically New South Wales).

When a holiday period in the ACT falls outside of NSW holiday periods double demerit points don’t apply. These specific holiday periods include Canberra Day and Reconciliation Day.

Public Holidays ACT

Demerit Point Limits

If you get too many demerit points and reach the maximum demerit point threshold within a three-year period, your licence will be suspended. Once your suspension ends your demerit points will be reset to zero.

And if you have a probationary or restricted licence then it will be cancelled.

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can receive before you get suspended:*

Licence Type Demerit Points Suspension Period Learner (issued before 1 January 2020) 12 3 months Learner (issued or renewed after 1 January 2020) 4 3 months Provisional licence 4 3 months Full licence 12-15 3 months Full licence 16-19 4 months Full licence 20 or more 5 months Probationary licence 2 6 months

*These penalties are correct according to the Australian Capital Territory Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

Instead of a suspension period, you can choose to complete a 12-month good behaviour period.

A good behaviour period is only available to full driver’s licence holders. You’ll be suspended for double your original suspension period if you get two or more demerit points during this time.

Full list of penalties for offences in the ACT

How to Check Demerit Points

You can check the number of demerit points you’ve already recorded by:

Calling Access Canberra on 13 22 81

Visiting an Access Canberra Service Centre

How to Check Driving History

You can request records and apply for licence history either:

By email

In person at an Access Canberra Service Centre

Check your ACT licence records

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points as part of your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence or a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance.

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