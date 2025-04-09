Double Demerits SA: What are the rules?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits SA: What are the rules?

Cars line a quaint street during autumn time in the town of Hahndorf, South Australia.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during public holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The South Australian government does not apply double demerits or a double demerit period at any time.

Even though double demerits don’t apply, demerit points are still given for traffic offences.

Double Demerit Points in SA

South Australia does not enforce double demerit points at any time of year, including over public holiday periods and long weekends.

South Australia is part of a group of states and territories (in Australia) that don’t enforce double demerit points. This group also includes Tasmania, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Double demerits apply in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Public Holidays South Australia

What driving offences result in demerit points?

If you commit a traffic offence in South Australia, you may gain demerit points and possibly a fine. Demerit points can also be incurred for some offences committed interstate.

The number of demerit points incurred depends on the type of offence and how likely it is to cause an accident. Offences like drug driving or using a mobile phone while driving usually incur demerit points.

Here are some common driving offences and how many demerit points they incur:*

Common demerit point offencesDemerit Point Penalty

Driving at night or in hazardous weather without effective lights

1
Exceed speed limit by less than 10km/h2
Driving with no ‘P’ or ‘L’ plates affixed2
Using a mobile phone while driving 3
Driver failing to wear a seat belt3
Failing to stop for a red traffic light3
Exceed speed limit 30 km/h or more but less than 45 km/h7
Exceed speed limit by 45km/h or more**9

*These penalties are correct according to the South Australian Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

**This offence will also incur an automatic loss of licence for 6 months.

Check demerit point offences in SA

Demerit Point Limits

If you accrue 12 or more demerit points within a 3 year period you will be liable for a licence disqualification.

If you hold a learner’s permit or provisional licence and accrue 4 or more demerit points you will be disqualified from driving for 6 or 12 months (depending on your circumstances).

Demerit points expire 3 years after the date of the offence. For example, if an offence was committed on 18 May 2022 those points expire on 18 May 2025.

Demerit Point Warning Notice

If you accrue 6 or more demerit points, you will receive a notice warning you that you are close to being disqualified from driving (unless you have an interstate address).

The warning notice will contain information about:

  • Offence details

  • The date each offence was committed

  • The number of demerit points for each offence.

Here is more information about licence disqualifications and suspensions in South Australia.

How to Check Driving History and Demerit Points

You can check your demerit points online by logging into a mySAGOV account to access your demerit points.

You can also apply for your driver’s licence history report including information about your licence status, licence classes, demerit points and offences for the past 10 years.

However, there is a $20 fee to gain access to your full history report.

Demerit Points and Your Insurance

We take a few things into account, like your age, gender, driving history, and any claims you’ve made, to help us understand your level of risk. This includes your traffic history, like the number of demerit points you’ve accumulated.

As long as you have a valid driver’s licence or learner’s permit, you’re eligible to apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

Get a Quote See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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