Double Demerits SA: What are the rules?

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during public holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The South Australian government does not apply double demerits or a double demerit period at any time.

Even though double demerits don’t apply, demerit points are still given for traffic offences.

Double Demerit Points in SA

South Australia does not enforce double demerit points at any time of year, including over public holiday periods and long weekends.

South Australia is part of a group of states and territories (in Australia) that don’t enforce double demerit points. This group also includes Tasmania, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Double demerits apply in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Public Holidays South Australia

What driving offences result in demerit points?

If you commit a traffic offence in South Australia, you may gain demerit points and possibly a fine. Demerit points can also be incurred for some offences committed interstate.

The number of demerit points incurred depends on the type of offence and how likely it is to cause an accident. Offences like drug driving or using a mobile phone while driving usually incur demerit points.

Here are some common driving offences and how many demerit points they incur:*

Common demerit point offences Demerit Point Penalty Driving at night or in hazardous weather without effective lights 1 Exceed speed limit by less than 10km/h 2 Driving with no ‘P’ or ‘L’ plates affixed 2 Using a mobile phone while driving 3 Driver failing to wear a seat belt 3 Failing to stop for a red traffic light 3 Exceed speed limit 30 km/h or more but less than 45 km/h 7 Exceed speed limit by 45km/h or more** 9

*These penalties are correct according to the South Australian Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

**This offence will also incur an automatic loss of licence for 6 months.

Check demerit point offences in SA

Demerit Point Limits

If you accrue 12 or more demerit points within a 3 year period you will be liable for a licence disqualification.

If you hold a learner’s permit or provisional licence and accrue 4 or more demerit points you will be disqualified from driving for 6 or 12 months (depending on your circumstances).

Demerit points expire 3 years after the date of the offence. For example, if an offence was committed on 18 May 2022 those points expire on 18 May 2025.

Demerit Point Warning Notice

If you accrue 6 or more demerit points, you will receive a notice warning you that you are close to being disqualified from driving (unless you have an interstate address).

The warning notice will contain information about:

Offence details

The date each offence was committed

The number of demerit points for each offence.

Here is more information about licence disqualifications and suspensions in South Australia.

How to Check Driving History and Demerit Points

You can check your demerit points online by logging into a mySAGOV account to access your demerit points.

You can also apply for your driver’s licence history report including information about your licence status, licence classes, demerit points and offences for the past 10 years.

However, there is a $20 fee to gain access to your full history report.

Demerit Points and Your Insurance

We take a few things into account, like your age, gender, driving history, and any claims you’ve made, to help us understand your level of risk. This includes your traffic history, like the number of demerit points you’ve accumulated.

As long as you have a valid driver’s licence or learner’s permit, you’re eligible to apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

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