^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits Tasmania: What are the rules?

A small blue car drives on top of Mount Wellington above Tasmania's capital city, Hobart.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

2 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The Tasmanian government does not apply double demerits or a double demerit period at any time.

Even though double demerits don’t apply, demerit points are still given for traffic offences.

The number of demerits you receive will depend on:

  • The type of offence

  • The severity of the offence

Double Demerit Points in Tasmania

As a state, Tasmania does not use double demerit points at any time of year, including over public holiday periods and long weekends.

They are part of a group of states and territories (in Australia) that don’t enforce double demerit points. This group also includes South Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Double demerit points apply in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Public Holidays Tasmania

How many demerit points apply to offences?

While you should already know not to use your mobile phone while driving, there are a few other traffic offences you should look out for.

Some of these offences relate to drink and/or drug driving, speed camera offences, riding without a seatbelt, when to use a child restraint as well as mobile phone offences.

Here are the penalties you can expect for some of the more common traffic offences*:

Offence

Standard Demerits

Disqualification

Double Demerit Points

Novice driver in learner stage driving without accompanying person as required

0

3 months

N/A

Exceed .05% (but less than 0.10%) blood alcohol content (BAC)

0

3 months

Drive a motor vehicle with a prescribed illicit drug/s in your blood or oral fluid

0

3 months

Exceed 0.10% (but less than 0.15%) blood alcohol content (BAC)

0

6 months

Driver fails to wear a properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt (when vehicle moving and/or stationary, but not parked)

3

N/A

Driver using mobile phone (when moving or stationary, but not parked) except to make or receive calls from a phone secured in mounting or not required to be touched.

3

N/A

Fail to stop before reaching a hand-held stop sign (other than at children's crossing).

3

N/A

Proceed past the hand-held stop sign before being permitted to do so (other than at children's crossing)

3

N/A

Driver fails to ensure a passenger under 16 years is restrained as required (when vehicle moving and/or stationary, but not parked)

3

N/A

Driver fails to ensure a passenger aged 16 years or over is restrained as required (when vehicle moving and/or stationary, but not parked)

3

N/A

Exceed the applicable speed limit applying to a driver for the length of the road by 30 to 37 km/h

5

N/A

Exceed the applicable speed limit applying to a driver for the length of the road by 38 to 44 km/h

6

3 months

Exceed the applicable speed limit applying to a driver for the length of the road by 45 km/h or more

6

4 months

*These penalties are correct according to the Tasmanian Government as of November 2024 and are subject to change at any time.

Full list of traffic offences in Tasmania

Demerit Point Limits

If you get too many demerit points you’ll:

  • Be suspended

  • Won’t be eligible to drive or apply for a licence for a period of time

  • Be able to apply for a period of “Good Behaviour” (only if you hold a full licence)

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can get on your licence type:

Licence Type

Maximum Demerit Points

Suspension or Ineligibility (months)

Period of Time Demerit Points are Active

Full licence

12 to 15

3

3 years

16 to 19

4

20 plus

5

Provisional licence

4 to 15

3

12 months

16 to 19

4

20 plus

5

Learner licence

4 to 15

3

12 months

16 to 19

4

20 plus

5

Unlicensed driver

4 to 15

3

12 months

16 to 19

4

20 plus

5

You can apply for a period of good behaviour if you have a full licence and your licence is suspended from accumulating too many demerit points.

A period of good behaviour lets you continue driving for 12 months from the start of when your suspension would have begun. During this time you can’t incur more than one demerit point otherwise your licence will be suspended for double the original suspension period.

How to Check Demerit Points

You can check the number of demerit points you’ve already recorded by calling Service Tasmania on 1300 13 55 13.

How to Check Driving History

Demerit points are documented in your driving history, which shows the offences recorded against your licence (up to 5 years only).

To check your driving history in Tasmania you need to apply for the release of licence and registration details.

You can either:

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points as part of your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence including a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

See more guides

Get a quote

See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Best Electric Cars Available in Australia

Best Used Midsize Sedans

How to Get a Car Loan