Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The Tasmanian government does not apply double demerits or a double demerit period at any time.

Even though double demerits don’t apply, demerit points are still given for traffic offences.

The number of demerits you receive will depend on:

The type of offence

The severity of the offence

Double Demerit Points in Tasmania

As a state, Tasmania does not use double demerit points at any time of year, including over public holiday periods and long weekends.

They are part of a group of states and territories (in Australia) that don’t enforce double demerit points. This group also includes South Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Double demerit points apply in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Public Holidays Tasmania

How many demerit points apply to offences?

While you should already know not to use your mobile phone while driving, there are a few other traffic offences you should look out for.

Some of these offences relate to drink and/or drug driving, speed camera offences, riding without a seatbelt, when to use a child restraint as well as mobile phone offences.

Here are the penalties you can expect for some of the more common traffic offences*:

Offence Standard Demerits Disqualification Double Demerit Points Novice driver in learner stage driving without accompanying person as required 0 3 months N/A Exceed .05% (but less than 0.10%) blood alcohol content (BAC) 0 3 months Drive a motor vehicle with a prescribed illicit drug/s in your blood or oral fluid 0 3 months Exceed 0.10% (but less than 0.15%) blood alcohol content (BAC) 0 6 months Driver fails to wear a properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt (when vehicle moving and/or stationary, but not parked) 3 N/A Driver using mobile phone (when moving or stationary, but not parked) except to make or receive calls from a phone secured in mounting or not required to be touched. 3 N/A Fail to stop before reaching a hand-held stop sign (other than at children's crossing). 3 N/A Proceed past the hand-held stop sign before being permitted to do so (other than at children's crossing) 3 N/A Driver fails to ensure a passenger under 16 years is restrained as required (when vehicle moving and/or stationary, but not parked) 3 N/A Driver fails to ensure a passenger aged 16 years or over is restrained as required (when vehicle moving and/or stationary, but not parked) 3 N/A Exceed the applicable speed limit applying to a driver for the length of the road by 30 to 37 km/h 5 N/A Exceed the applicable speed limit applying to a driver for the length of the road by 38 to 44 km/h 6 3 months Exceed the applicable speed limit applying to a driver for the length of the road by 45 km/h or more 6 4 months

*These penalties are correct according to the Tasmanian Government as of November 2024 and are subject to change at any time.

Full list of traffic offences in Tasmania

Demerit Point Limits

If you get too many demerit points you’ll:

Be suspended

Won’t be eligible to drive or apply for a licence for a period of time

Be able to apply for a period of “Good Behaviour” (only if you hold a full licence)

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can get on your licence type:

Licence Type Maximum Demerit Points Suspension or Ineligibility (months) Period of Time Demerit Points are Active Full licence 12 to 15 3 3 years 16 to 19 4 20 plus 5 Provisional licence 4 to 15 3 12 months 16 to 19 4 20 plus 5 Learner licence 4 to 15 3 12 months 16 to 19 4 20 plus 5 Unlicensed driver 4 to 15 3 12 months 16 to 19 4 20 plus 5

You can apply for a period of good behaviour if you have a full licence and your licence is suspended from accumulating too many demerit points.

A period of good behaviour lets you continue driving for 12 months from the start of when your suspension would have begun. During this time you can’t incur more than one demerit point otherwise your licence will be suspended for double the original suspension period.

How to Check Demerit Points

You can check the number of demerit points you’ve already recorded by calling Service Tasmania on 1300 13 55 13.

How to Check Driving History

Demerit points are documented in your driving history, which shows the offences recorded against your licence (up to 5 years only).

To check your driving history in Tasmania you need to apply for the release of licence and registration details.

You can either:

Log into myServiceTas to get a digital copy of your driving history

Find your nearest Service Centre to apply for your driving history in-person

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points as part of your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence including a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

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