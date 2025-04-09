Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during public holiday periods.
Quick Overview
In New South Wales demerit points are used as a penalty when you commit a traffic offence. Traffic offences that incur demerit points also include a fine.
These offences attract double demerit points during a specific double demerit period, including Christmas, Easter and Anzac Day.
The number of demerit points you receive will depend on:
-
The type of offences committed
-
The severity of the offence
-
The type of licence you hold
Double Demerit Points in NSW
In New South Wales, double demerits apply to specific offences within public holiday periods.
Double demerit points apply in the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland and Western Australia.
Meanwhile, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory don’t enforce double demerit points.
Offences
Several types of offences apply during double demerit periods:
-
Speeding offences
-
Seatbelt offences
-
Motorcycle helmet offences
-
Mobile phone offences
Holiday Periods with Double Demerits
Double demerit points apply during the following public holiday periods:
-
Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
-
Australia Day
-
Easter
-
Anzac Day
-
King’s Birthday
-
Labour Day
Read more about upcoming demerit point periods in the coming year.
Demerit Points Relief for Safe Drivers
The Demerit Points Relief initiative ran from 17 January 2023 until 16 January 2024.
This program was created to reward unrestricted licence holders for responsible driving behaviour. If drivers remained offence-free for the whole trial period, one demerit point will be removed from their driving records.
The trial has been adopted for a second year in a row to continue encouraging safe driving behaviours on NSW roads.
School Zones and Demerit Points in NSW
You can also get more demerit points for some traffic offences, such as driving over the speed limit if they are committed in school zones.
Double demerits also apply in a school zone during public holidays. The more demerit points you receive in a school zone, the higher the double demerit penalty.
Demerit Point Limits
All drivers start with zero demerit points in NSW. But, too many demerit points can lead to a licence suspension.
If you receive a NSW driver’s licence suspension due to too many demerit points then you may be eligible for a good behaviour period.
And if you repeatedly exceed the double demerit point limit then increased penalties will also apply.
Here are the maximum demerit points you can receive in NSW based on your licence type.
|Licence Type
|Maximum Demerit Points
|Unrestricted licence
|13
|Professional licence
|14
|Provisional P2 licence
|7
|Provisional P1 licence
|4
|Learner licence
|4
|Unrestricted licence during a good behaviour period
|2
How to Check Demerit Points
You can check your demerit points online by logging into your MyServiceNSW account.
How to Check Driving History
You can request a driving record either:
-
Online by logging into your MyServiceNSW account
-
In person at a NSW service centre, fill out a form to access your own personal records before you arrive.
Double Demerits and Your Insurance
We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points in your traffic history.
As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence or a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.Get a Quote See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles