^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits NSW: What are the rules?

Green trees frame streets that wind through old brick houses underneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, New South Wales.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during public holiday periods.

Quick Overview

In New South Wales demerit points are used as a penalty when you commit a traffic offence. Traffic offences that incur demerit points also include a fine.

These offences attract double demerit points during a specific double demerit period, including Christmas, Easter and Anzac Day.

The number of demerit points you receive will depend on:

  • The type of offences committed

  • The severity of the offence

  • The type of licence you hold

Double Demerit Points in NSW

In New South Wales, double demerits apply to specific offences within public holiday periods.

Double demerit points apply in the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland and Western Australia.

Meanwhile, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory don’t enforce double demerit points.

Public Holidays NSW

Offences

Several types of offences apply during double demerit periods:

  • Speeding offences

  • Seatbelt offences

  • Motorcycle helmet offences

  • Mobile phone offences

Holiday Periods with Double Demerits

Double demerit points apply during the following public holiday periods:

  • Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

  • Australia Day

  • Easter

  • Anzac Day

  • King’s Birthday

  • Labour Day

Read more about upcoming demerit point periods in the coming year.

Demerit Points Relief for Safe Drivers

The Demerit Points Relief initiative ran from 17 January 2023 until 16 January 2024.

This program was created to reward unrestricted licence holders for responsible driving behaviour. If drivers remained offence-free for the whole trial period, one demerit point will be removed from their driving records.

The trial has been adopted for a second year in a row to continue encouraging safe driving behaviours on NSW roads.

School Zones and Demerit Points in NSW

You can also get more demerit points for some traffic offences, such as driving over the speed limit if they are committed in school zones.

Double demerits also apply in a school zone during public holidays. The more demerit points you receive in a school zone, the higher the double demerit penalty.

Demerit Point Limits

All drivers start with zero demerit points in NSW. But, too many demerit points can lead to a licence suspension.

If you receive a NSW driver’s licence suspension due to too many demerit points then you may be eligible for a good behaviour period.

And if you repeatedly exceed the double demerit point limit then increased penalties will also apply.

Here are the maximum demerit points you can receive in NSW based on your licence type.

Licence TypeMaximum Demerit Points
Unrestricted licence13
Professional licence14
Provisional P2 licence7
Provisional P1 licence4
Learner licence4
Unrestricted licence during a good behaviour period2
*These penalties are correct according to the New South Wales Government as of December 2024 and are subject to change at any time.

How to Check Demerit Points

You can check your demerit points online by logging into your MyServiceNSW account.

How to Check Driving History

You can request a driving record either:

Request a NSW driving record

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points in your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence or a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

Get a Quote See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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