Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during public holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The Northern Territory government does not apply double demerits or a double demerit period at any time.

Even though double demerits don’t apply, demerit points are still given for traffic offences.

Double Demerit Points in NT

The Northern Territory does not enforce double demerit points at any time of year, including over public holiday periods and long weekends.

The Northern Territory is part of a group of states and territories (in Australia) that don’t enforce double demerit points. This group also includes South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.

Double demerits apply in New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Public Holidays in NT

What driving offences result in demerit points?

If you commit a traffic offence in the Northern Territory, you may attract a fine or demerit points.

Offences like not wearing a seatbelt or driving while using a hand-held mobile phone, usually carry demerit points.

Here are some common driving offences in the NT, the fines and number of demerit points they incur*:

Common Demerit Point Offences Demerit Point Penalty Fine Exceed speed limit by up to 15km/h 1 $150 Learner driver or rider without L plates 2 $100 Provisional driver or rider without P plates 2 $100 Drive while using a hand-held mobile phone 3 $500 Learner or provisional using any mobile phone 3 $500 Driver not wearing a seat belt 3 $500 Driver fails to ensure a child is appropriately restrained 3 $500 Fail to obey a red traffic light 3 $240 Exceed speed limit by over 30km/h up to 45km/h 4 $600 Exceed speed limit by over 45km/h 6 $1,000

*These penalties are correct according to the Northern Territory Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

Full list of NT traffic fines and demerit points

Demerit Point Limits

Demerit points apply from the date of the offence and remain active for up to 3 years.

If you reach or exceed your demerit points limit, you may face a licence suspension or other penalties.

During your suspension period, you will not be able to:

Drive a vehicle, or

Apply for or renew your driver’s licence in the NT, interstate and overseas.

In some instances, a driver may qualify for a 12-month good driving behaviour option, instead of a suspension period.

Your demerit points limit and suspension period depends on the type of driver licence you hold.

Here is a list of licence types, demerit points limits and the length of suspensions:

Licence Type Demerit Point Limit Length of Suspension (months) Length of Time Demerit Points are Accrued Open or full driver licence 12 to 15 3 3 years 16 to 19 4 20 or more 5 Learner or provisional driver licence 5 to 8 3 12 months 9 to 12 4 Up to 11 demerit points in 12 months 12 or more demerit points in 3 years 13 or more 5 3 years

For drivers with an interstate licence, the same demerit point limits for NT learner, provisional or open driver licence holders apply. However, interstate drivers are not eligible for the good driving behaviour option.

While drivers with an overseas licence may not be able to drive in the NT if they reach:

5 or more demerit points in any 12-month period.

12 or more demerit points in any 3 year period

Demerit point limits and suspension periods in the NT

How to Check Driving History and Demerit Points

You can check your demerits points history in several different ways:

You can check your demerit points online

Call the Motor Vehicle Registry (MVR) on 1300 654 628

You can also request a copy of your traffic history from the NT Police.

Demerit Points and Your Insurance

We take a few things into account, like your age, gender, driving history, and any claims you’ve made, to help us understand your level of risk. This includes your traffic history, like the number of demerit points you’ve accumulated.

As long as you have a valid driver’s licence or learner’s permit, you’re eligible to apply for Car Insurance.

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See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles