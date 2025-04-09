Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.
Quick Overview
In Western Australia demerit points are used as a penalty when you commit a traffic offence. Traffic offences that incur demerit points also include a fine.
These offences attract double demerit points during double demerit holiday periods and long weekends.
The number of demerits you receive will depend on:
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The licence type
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The type of offence
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The time of year (for example, over public holiday periods)
Double Demerit Points in Western Australia
Western Australia is part of a group of Australian states and territories that enforce double demerit points.
Other states and territories in Australia that enforce double demerit points include New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.
Double demerit points do not apply in South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.
Holiday Periods
The double demerits initiative aims to encourage safe driving on long weekends and public holidays.
Public Holidays in Western Australia
Offences that Carry Double Demerits WA
During holiday periods and long weekends, double demerits apply for the following offences:
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Speeding
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Drink or drug driving
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Not wearing a seatbelt
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Running a red light
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Illegal use of a mobile phone while driving
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Drive a motor vehicle fitted with a device designed to evade detection by a speed camera (14 points during double demerits period)
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Drive a motor vehicle in a manner to evade detection by a speed camera (14 points during double demerits period)
Full list of WA traffic offences and demerit points
Demerit Point Limits
If you reach or exceed the amount of demerit points allowed on a particular licence, you’ll be issued an Excessive Demerit Points Notice (EDPN). An EDPN is a formal notification that the licence holder has reached or exceeded their demerit point limit.
Demerit point limits change depending on the type of driver’s licence or permit you hold. If you are a learner or provisional licence holder, your demerit points limit will be lower than a full licence holder.
Here is a list of licence types and their demerit point limits*:
|WA Licence Type
|Demerit Point Limit
|Learner’s permit
|4
|Provisional licence (first year)
|4
|Provisional licence (second year)
|8
|Full licence
|12
*These penalties are correct according to the Western Australian Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.
If you accrue more demerit points than allowed (within 3 years) you could face a licence disqualification or apply to serve a good behaviour period.
Licence Disqualification
In Western Australia, a licence disqualification is similar to a licence ‘suspension.’ Once the disqualification period ends, a driver is normally able to resume driving on their current licence.
Good Behaviour Period
This is where eligible drivers can elect to complete a 12-month good behaviour period during which the driver must not accrue more than one demerit point, or risk double the original disqualification period.
How long do demerit points last?
In Western Australia, demerit points expire three years from the offence date unless the driver accumulates 12 or more points (four or eight in the case of a novice driver) within 3 years.
How to Check Driving History and Demerit Points
You can check your driver’s demerit points online or by calling the Demerit Point Hotline on 1300 720 111.
You need your driver’s licence number, date of birth and the date your licence expires to complete the status check.
You can also apply online for a record of your traffic infringement notices.
Double Demerits and Your Insurance
We take a few things into account, like your age, gender, driving history, and any claims you’ve made to help us understand your level of risk. This includes the number of demerit points in your traffic history.
As long as you have a valid driver’s licence or learner’s permit, you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.Get a Quote See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles