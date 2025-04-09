^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits WA: What are the rules?

A man is drives a car with a female passenger across the Nullarbor Plain in Western Australia.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

In Western Australia demerit points are used as a penalty when you commit a traffic offence. Traffic offences that incur demerit points also include a fine.

These offences attract double demerit points during double demerit holiday periods and long weekends.

The number of demerits you receive will depend on:

  • The licence type

  • The type of offence

  • The time of year (for example, over public holiday periods)

Double Demerit Points in Western Australia

Western Australia is part of a group of Australian states and territories that enforce double demerit points.

Other states and territories in Australia that enforce double demerit points include New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Double demerit points do not apply in South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Holiday Periods

The double demerits initiative aims to encourage safe driving on long weekends and public holidays.

Public Holidays in Western Australia

Offences that Carry Double Demerits WA

During holiday periods and long weekends, double demerits apply for the following offences:

  • Speeding

  • Drink or drug driving

  • Not wearing a seatbelt

  • Running a red light

  • Illegal use of a mobile phone while driving

  • Drive a motor vehicle fitted with a device designed to evade detection by a speed camera (14 points during double demerits period)

  • Drive a motor vehicle in a manner to evade detection by a speed camera (14 points during double demerits period)

Full list of WA traffic offences and demerit points

Demerit Point Limits

If you reach or exceed the amount of demerit points allowed on a particular licence, you’ll be issued an Excessive Demerit Points Notice (EDPN). An EDPN is a formal notification that the licence holder has reached or exceeded their demerit point limit.

Demerit point limits change depending on the type of driver’s licence or permit you hold. If you are a learner or provisional licence holder, your demerit points limit will be lower than a full licence holder.

Here is a list of licence types and their demerit point limits*:

WA Licence TypeDemerit Point Limit
Learner’s permit4
Provisional licence (first year)4
Provisional licence (second year)8
Full licence12

*These penalties are correct according to the Western Australian Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

If you accrue more demerit points than allowed (within 3 years) you could face a licence disqualification or apply to serve a good behaviour period.

Licence Disqualification

In Western Australia, a licence disqualification is similar to a licence ‘suspension.’ Once the disqualification period ends, a driver is normally able to resume driving on their current licence.

Good Behaviour Period

This is where eligible drivers can elect to complete a 12-month good behaviour period during which the driver must not accrue more than one demerit point, or risk double the original disqualification period.

How long do demerit points last?

In Western Australia, demerit points expire three years from the offence date unless the driver accumulates 12 or more points (four or eight in the case of a novice driver) within 3 years.

How to Check Driving History and Demerit Points

You can check your driver’s demerit points online or by calling the Demerit Point Hotline on 1300 720 111.

You need your driver’s licence number, date of birth and the date your licence expires to complete the status check.

You can also apply online for a record of your traffic infringement notices.

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We take a few things into account, like your age, gender, driving history, and any claims you’ve made to help us understand your level of risk. This includes the number of demerit points in your traffic history.

As long as you have a valid driver’s licence or learner’s permit, you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

Get a Quote See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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