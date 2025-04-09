^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits Qld: What are the rules?

An elevated roadway winds through rocky cliffsides, green trees and blue ocean water at Geoffrey Bay on Magnetic Island.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The Queensland government does not only enforce double demerit points during holiday periods but all year round for certain repeat offences.

For drivers in Queensland you’ll receive double demerit points for the second or subsequent offence committed within 12 months of a previous offence. This is only for specific offences, not all traffic offences.

If you are a Queensland licence holder and commit a traffic offence in another state, the demerit points you accrue can be applied and recorded on your traffic history as if it were committed in Queensland.

The number of demerits you receive will depend on:

  • The type of offence

  • The severity of the offence group

Double Demerit Points in Queensland

In Queensland, double demerit points apply all year round for specific offences and not just over public holiday periods and long weekends. This double demerit system is unique to Queensland.

Double demerit points also apply in New South Wales, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. However in these states and territories, double demerits only apply during holiday periods.

Public Holidays Qld

How many demerit points apply to offences?

There are a number of common offences that attract double demerit points if committed twice or more within one year.

These include:

  • Speeding more than 20km/h over the speed limit

  • Using your mobile phone and other mobile phone offences

  • Driver seatbelt offences

  • Failing to ensure passengers under 16 are restrained

  • Motorcycle helmet offences

You don’t have to commit the same offence (it only needs to be in the same offence group) for double demerit points to apply.

Licence Types

Double Demerits on Learner Licence

If you hold a class C learner licence and get four or more demerit points within a year, your licence will be suspended for three months. You’ll receive confirmation of your suspension in the mail.

As a learner driver, you are not eligible to apply for a good behaviour period.

Double Demerits on Provisional Licence

If you are a provisional licence holder (P1 and P2) or a probationary licence holder and get four or more demerits points within a year, you’ll have to choose between having your licence suspended for three months or continuing driving for a year-long good behaviour period.

You can notify the Queensland government of your choice either:

Double Demerits on Open Licence

If you are an open licence holder and get 12 or more demerit points within a three-year period, you’ll have to choose between having your licence suspended (for a length of time that depends on the number of demerit points you have) or continuing driving for a year-long good driving behaviour period.

You can notify the Queensland government of your choice either:

Demerit Point Limits

If you commit a traffic offence (or multiple traffic offences) and you get too many demerit points you can either:

  • Be suspended and won’t be eligible to drive or apply for a licence for a period of time

  • Be able to apply for a period of “Good Behaviour” (if you hold a P1 provisional licence or above)

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can receive before you get a sanction:*

Licence Type

Maximum Demerit Points

Suspension or Ineligibility (months)

Period of Time to Reach Demerit Points Limit
Open licence12 to 1533 years
16 to 194
20 plus5
Provisional licence4 plus312 months
Learner licence4 plus312 months
*These penalties are correct according to the Queensland Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

You can apply for a period of good behaviour if you have a P1 provisional licence and above, and you’ve accumulated too many demerit points.

A period of good behaviour lets you continue driving for 1 year from either the current date or a chosen date. During this time you can’t incur two or more demerit points otherwise your licence will be suspended for double the original suspension period.

How to Check Demerit Points

Each driver starts with zero demerit points.

You can check the number of demerit points currently recorded on your traffic history by logging into your QGov account online.

How to Check Driving History

You can apply for your traffic history by logging into your QGov account online.

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points in your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence or a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

Get a Quote See More Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state? Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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