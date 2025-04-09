Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, double demerits apply during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The Queensland government does not only enforce double demerit points during holiday periods but all year round for certain repeat offences.

For drivers in Queensland you’ll receive double demerit points for the second or subsequent offence committed within 12 months of a previous offence. This is only for specific offences, not all traffic offences.

If you are a Queensland licence holder and commit a traffic offence in another state, the demerit points you accrue can be applied and recorded on your traffic history as if it were committed in Queensland.

The number of demerits you receive will depend on:

The type of offence

The severity of the offence group

Double Demerit Points in Queensland

In Queensland, double demerit points apply all year round for specific offences and not just over public holiday periods and long weekends. This double demerit system is unique to Queensland.

Double demerit points also apply in New South Wales, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. However in these states and territories, double demerits only apply during holiday periods.

Public Holidays Qld

How many demerit points apply to offences?

There are a number of common offences that attract double demerit points if committed twice or more within one year.

These include:

Speeding more than 20km/h over the speed limit

Using your mobile phone and other mobile phone offences

Driver seatbelt offences

Failing to ensure passengers under 16 are restrained

Motorcycle helmet offences

You don’t have to commit the same offence (it only needs to be in the same offence group) for double demerit points to apply.

Licence Types

Double Demerits on Learner Licence

If you hold a class C learner licence and get four or more demerit points within a year, your licence will be suspended for three months. You’ll receive confirmation of your suspension in the mail.

As a learner driver, you are not eligible to apply for a good behaviour period.

Double Demerits on Provisional Licence

If you are a provisional licence holder (P1 and P2) or a probationary licence holder and get four or more demerits points within a year, you’ll have to choose between having your licence suspended for three months or continuing driving for a year-long good behaviour period.

You can notify the Queensland government of your choice either:

Double Demerits on Open Licence

If you are an open licence holder and get 12 or more demerit points within a three-year period, you’ll have to choose between having your licence suspended (for a length of time that depends on the number of demerit points you have) or continuing driving for a year-long good driving behaviour period.

You can notify the Queensland government of your choice either:

Demerit Point Limits

If you commit a traffic offence (or multiple traffic offences) and you get too many demerit points you can either:

Be suspended and won’t be eligible to drive or apply for a licence for a period of time

Be able to apply for a period of “Good Behaviour” (if you hold a P1 provisional licence or above)

Here are the maximum number of demerit points you can receive before you get a sanction:*

Licence Type Maximum Demerit Points Suspension or Ineligibility (months) Period of Time to Reach Demerit Points Limit Open licence 12 to 15 3 3 years 16 to 19 4 20 plus 5 Provisional licence 4 plus 3 12 months Learner licence 4 plus 3 12 months

*These penalties are correct according to the Queensland Government as of February 2025 and are subject to change at any time.

You can apply for a period of good behaviour if you have a P1 provisional licence and above, and you’ve accumulated too many demerit points.

A period of good behaviour lets you continue driving for 1 year from either the current date or a chosen date. During this time you can’t incur two or more demerit points otherwise your licence will be suspended for double the original suspension period.

How to Check Demerit Points

Each driver starts with zero demerit points.

You can check the number of demerit points currently recorded on your traffic history by logging into your QGov account online.

How to Check Driving History

You can apply for your traffic history by logging into your QGov account online.

Double Demerits and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points in your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence or a learner’s permit you can apply for Car Insurance and Roadside Assistance.

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