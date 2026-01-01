Budget Direct is discontinuing the No Claim Discount (NCD)
We have heard from our customers that No Claim Discount (NCD) can be confusing. To make things simpler, we have discontinued using NCD as a factor when determining premiums. This applies for new policies quoted on or after 11 December 2025 and for renewing policies with a renewal date on or after 18 January 2026.
What does this mean for you?
This means that your NCD will not apply to future policy renewals.
Any Questions?
If you have any questions or concerns about this change, please contact us here.
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