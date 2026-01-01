^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

No payment required

Why get a PPSR Check?

If you’re buying a second-hand car from someone who’s not a licensed dealer, it’s important to check the car’s history.

That’s because private sellers are not obliged to tell you, for example, whether the car still has money owing on it.

If you buy a car that’s secured against an outstanding loan and the previous owner stops repaying the loan, the lender could repossess your car.

You could be left with nothing to show for the thousands of dollars you’ve spent.

Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR)

The PPSR is an Australian Government register designed to help protect consumers who buy personal property such as cars.

By searching the online register, you can find out whether a second-hand car you’re buying has any money owing on it (among other things).

While some providers charge up to $35 for an online PPSR check (or VIN search, as it’s also known), Budget Direct can arrange one for you free of charge.

What you can check

  • Financing owing

    • If you buy a car that’s secured against an outstanding loan and the previous owner stops repaying the loan, the lender could repossess your car.

  • Reported as stolen

    • While you won’t be charged for unknowingly buying a stolen car, the car may be repossessed and returned to its owner or their insurance or finance company.

  • Has been written off

    • Some repairable write-offs are fixed, inspected, re-registered and re-sold — but the standard of the repairs may be poor, putting you at risk.

  • Takata airbag recall

    • If the vehicle is listed as affected, you can confirm its recall status by visiting ismyairbagsafe.com.au

Get your free PPSR search certificate

Complete the form below to order your free PPSR search certificate.§§

We’ll arrange for the certificate to be emailed to you within about 10 minutes of you ordering it.

The VIN is a 17-digit alpha-numeric code located on an official plate in the car's engine bay or inside its door frame.

If you don't know the car's VIN number, you can look it up via the QLD Transport website

This is required for SMS verification.

Privacy Consent

By requesting a PPSR Report, you agree to the below Privacy Notice and acknowledge that you have read our Privacy Policy.

Privacy Notice

We collect personal information on this form for the purpose of providing you a PPSR Report and to keep you updated of our products and services. Without this information, we will be unable to provide these services to you.

Our Privacy Policy contains information about how you can access your personal information we hold, opting out of direct marketing, and how you can correct your information, as well as information about how you can make a complaint and how the complaint will be handled.

Your information may be held by some of our services providers in overseas locations. These locations can be found in our Privacy Policy.

Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (AGS) and/or its Related Entities make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, completeness, reliability or suitability of the data provided by PPSR. To the extent permitted by law, AGS will not be liable to you in respect of any loss or damage that you might suffer no matter how arising (including negligence) that is directly or indirectly related to the information provided by PPSR.

§§ Limit of two PPSR search certificates per mobile phone number.

Other checks

A PPSR search certificate tells you a lot about the car you’re buying.

However, there are other checks you should do before buying it, including:

  • get an independent mechanic to carry out a pre-purchase car inspection (they can confirm the vehicle’s identity by checking the VIN or chassis number has not been tampered with)
  • ask the previous owner for the car’s service manual, so you can check the odometer readings are consistent
  • ensure any car modifications are legal.

REV checks

The PPSR checks have replaced searches of the state-based Register of Encumbered Vehicles (REV), or REV checks.