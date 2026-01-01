Why get a PPSR Check?
If you’re buying a second-hand car from someone who’s not a licensed dealer, it’s important to check the car’s history.
That’s because private sellers are not obliged to tell you, for example, whether the car still has money owing on it.
If you buy a car that’s secured against an outstanding loan and the previous owner stops repaying the loan, the lender could repossess your car.
You could be left with nothing to show for the thousands of dollars you’ve spent.
Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR)
The PPSR is an Australian Government register designed to help protect consumers who buy personal property such as cars.
By searching the online register, you can find out whether a second-hand car you’re buying has any money owing on it (among other things).
While some providers charge up to $35 for an online PPSR check (or VIN search, as it’s also known), Budget Direct can arrange one for you free of charge.
What you can check
If you buy a car that’s secured against an outstanding loan and the previous owner stops repaying the loan, the lender could repossess your car.
While you won’t be charged for unknowingly buying a stolen car, the car may be repossessed and returned to its owner or their insurance or finance company.
Some repairable write-offs are fixed, inspected, re-registered and re-sold — but the standard of the repairs may be poor, putting you at risk.
If the vehicle is listed as affected, you can confirm its recall status by visiting ismyairbagsafe.com.au
Get your free PPSR search certificate
Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (AGS) and/or its Related Entities make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, completeness, reliability or suitability of the data provided by PPSR. To the extent permitted by law, AGS will not be liable to you in respect of any loss or damage that you might suffer no matter how arising (including negligence) that is directly or indirectly related to the information provided by PPSR.
§§ Limit of two PPSR search certificates per mobile phone number.
Other checks
A PPSR search certificate tells you a lot about the car you’re buying.
However, there are other checks you should do before buying it, including:
- get an independent mechanic to carry out a pre-purchase car inspection (they can confirm the vehicle’s identity by checking the VIN or chassis number has not been tampered with)
- ask the previous owner for the car’s service manual, so you can check the odometer readings are consistent
- ensure any car modifications are legal.
REV checks
The PPSR checks have replaced searches of the state-based Register of Encumbered Vehicles (REV), or REV checks.