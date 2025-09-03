How to Save on Pet Insurance

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Save on Pet Insurance

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

3 September 2025 | See disclaimer

As a pet parent, you may be asking yourself - is the cost of pet insurance actually worth it?

But, there are some ways you can save to make that decision easier.

With Budget Direct Pet Insurance, you can minimise costs and still receive an ample amount of coverage for eligible vet expenses, helping you to save and providing peace of mind.

Here is a list of other ways you can save on your pet insurance.

Size and Breed

Choosing a pet’s breed (or cross-breed) that’s less prone to specific health concerns can often lead to cheaper pet insurance premiums.

According to data from Finder, pet insurance premiums for a hardy dog breed, such as a 1 year old Border Collie, cost $1156 annually. This is significantly less than premiums for a designer dog breed, such as a French Bulldog, which costs $2690 annually. [1]

On the other hand, veterinary care for big dog breeds can cost more to treat. And depending on your pet’s health and pet’s age, you may have to pay more for medicines, treatment, and surgery.

This is usually reflected in your insurance premium, meaning it may also cost more to insure your pet.

Take Out Insurance for Younger Pets

Whether your pet’s suffered a physical injury, or accidentally ingested toxic food or plants, it’s normally during your pet’s younger years when you’ll be making emergency trips to a registered vet. And these types of trips can often leave pet owners with large vet bills.

The ideal time to take out pet insurance is when your pet is young and they have fewer pre-existing injuries or illnesses. Any new conditions your pet faces while they are young will not be excluded as a pre-existing condition, as long as you renew and/or avoid breaks in your pet insurance cover.

This means premiums are likely to be cheaper when you have a younger pet because they are less likely to have serious health issues.

Raise the Amount of Excess

Raising your pet insurance excess can likely decrease your policy’s premium.

The amount of excess is what you pay when you make a pet insurance claim, as well as the percentage of vet expenses that you (as a pet owner) will need to pay towards the claim. At Budget Direct, we reimburse 80%* of eligible vet expenses, from any registered vet or veterinary practice in the country.

If you’re buying pet insurance primarily for large, unexpected vet bills, then having a higher excess may be beneficial.

With Budget Direct Pet Insurance, you can choose a $100 or $200 excess where applicable.

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Pay Your Premium in an Annual Lump Sum

Paying annually instead of by monthly instalments can help you pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.

While this option may not be suitable for everyone, it may be worth it to those who can afford a one-off payment for pet insurance providers each year.

Why Self-Insurance May Not Save You Money Long Term

Self-insurance, also known as setting money aside for your pet in a savings account, can be a good option for pet owners wanting to cover smaller vet expenses.

However, self-insurance may not account for the cost of more serious veterinary treatments and provide the same level of protection as pet insurers.

The cost of pet insurance may all be worth it when you consider how much you’ll spend on vet bills over your pet’s life.

Budget Direct Pet Insurance provides cover for:

  • Tick paralysis
  • Snake attack
  • Orthopaedic conditions
  • Cruciate ligament conditions
  • Up to two instances of repeated preventable activity

This means that you won’t need to worry about having to cover the entire surgery bill, as Budget Direct will reimburse 80%^ of eligible vet expenses.

^T&Cs, Limits, Sub-limits, applicable waiting periods, and exclusions apply.

Compare Pet Insurance Policies

Comparing different pet insurance products can be the difference between spending and saving more on an area of cover that your pet needs the most.

Budget Direct has three levels of cover, including:

  • Essential cover
  • Comprehensive cover
  • Plus cover

Using the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), you can understand the differences and similarities between the different types of cover.

You can also compare the key details of your potential pet insurance policy, including:

  • The period of cover
  • Which pet is covered
  • Your annual benefit limits and sub-limits
  • Your excess
  • Your waiting periods

You can also increase your level of cover during the current policy period (as long as we haven’t paid a claim already).

Essential Pet Insurance

  • Substantial $12,000 Annual Policy Limit
  • 80%* Back on Eligible Vet Bills
  • Tick Paralysis^
  • Snake Attacks^
  • Bilateral Conditions
  • Orthopaedic Cover
  • Accidental Injury and Illness Cover
  • Choice of Vet
  • Cruciate Ligament Conditions^

Essential Pet Insurance

^T&Cs, Limits, Sub-limits, applicable waiting periods, and exclusions apply.

Comprehensive Pet Insurance

  • Routine Care Options
  • Generous $15,000 Annual Policy Limit
  • 80%* Back on Eligible Vet Bills
  • Tick Paralysis^
  • Bilateral Conditions
  • Orthopaedic Cover
  • Accidental Injury and Illness Cover
  • Choice of Vet
  • Cruciate Ligament Conditions^
  • Snake Attacks^

Comprehensive Pet Insurance

^T&Cs, Limits, Sub-limits, applicable waiting periods, and exclusions apply.

Plus Pet Insurance

  • Routine Care Options
  • $25,000 Annual Policy Limit
  • 80%* Back on Eligible Vet Bills
  • Tick Paralysis^
  • Bilateral Conditions
  • Orthopaedic Cover
  • Accidental Injury and Illness Cover
  • Choice of Vet
  • Cruciate Ligament Conditions^
  • Snake Attacks^

Plus Pet Insurance

^T&Cs, Limits, Sub-limits, applicable waiting periods, and exclusions apply.

Compare all Pet Insurance Policies

How can you save on pet insurance cover?

With Budget Direct Pet Insurance, you can get 15%^ % off your first year’s premium when you purchase a new pet insurance policy online.

Get a Quote

See More Guides

References

  1. Francesca Guerrera, 2025, How much does pet insurance cost for different dog breeds?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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