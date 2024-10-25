Australian Dog and Cat Care Survey 2024

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian Dog and Cat Care Survey 2024

25 October 2024 | See disclaimer

It’s official — Australians love their pets!

But how much? To uncover some of the habits, attitudes and behaviours of Aussie pet owners, Budget Direct surveyed 1,000 Australians aged over 18 on the quirky ways they care for and look after their pet.

Quick Stats

  • Almost all Aussies surveyed admitted to talking to their cat or dog like they are a human.
  • More than 40% of dog owners walk their precious pooch at least once a day.
  • A whopping 90% said their dog or cat is always or sometimes allowed on the couch, bed or other furniture.
  • 37% of respondents buy their pet both a birthday and Christmas present.
  • More than a third of pet owners say quality is the most important thing when it comes to buying food for their dog or cat.

Dog Lovers Take the Cake

What sort of pet/pets do you own?

Australia

The statement that a dog is a person’s best friend rings true. More than 50% of those surveyed had a dog as their pet, while just over a quarter have a cat as a pet.

And 18% of survey respondents had both a dog and a cat as their pets of choice.

State

Those surveyed in Queensland take the cake for a dog as the pet of choice (61%), with those in Victoria and South Australia coming in next at 57%.

Western Australians love their cats, with 38% of those surveyed owning one — well over the national average of those surveyed. Western Australians had the lowest percentage of dogs as pets, with 49% of those surveyed stating they had a dog.

South Australian respondents had the lowest percentage of cat owners at 23%.

Gender

It seems the stereotype of ‘cat ladies’ isn’t necessarily true. Almost a third of male respondents had a pet cat, compared to just over a quarter of female respondents (26%).

Female respondents were also slightly more likely to own a pet dog at 56%, compared to 53% of males.

Inside Job: Where do our pets live?

Is your dog or cat an outside or inside pet?

Australia

The Australian ‘inside/outside’ combined way of living extends to the pets. Almost 55% of survey respondents have their dog or cat outside and inside their home.

Coming in next is that 40% of those surveyed let their dog or cat inside, with just 7% of respondents stating their dog or cat is an outdoor pet.

State

The most independent pets (or most ‘strict’ owners) can be found in Queensland, with just over 10% of pets being only outside pets. For owners who provide a more flexible lifestyle to their pets, 60% of South Australian pet owners surveyed allow their pets indoors and outdoors. Talk about the best of both worlds!

Crate Expectations: Where do sleeping dogs (and cats) lie?

Where does your dog or cat typically sleep?

Gender

Having a designated sleeping space for your pooch or feline is most common among Australian pet owners, with 42% of respondents saying their pet sleeps in their own bed or crate.

Surprisingly, if it isn’t the pets’ own bed, it looks like yours is second best, with 32% of respondents saying there is always room in their bed for their fur baby.

Overall, women are more lenient with their pets’ sleeping arrangements, with less pets outside (4%) or around the house (7%) and more in bed with their owner (36%).

Type of Pet

Move over Rover and make space for Mittens! Between dogs and cats, Australian pet owners surveyed preferred the company of their cat in bed (37% compared to 30% for dogs), while dogs were confined to their own bed or crate (48% compared to 24% for cats).

Leash Market: Taking Your Dog for a Stroll

If you have a dog, how often does it typically get walked?

State

Victorians, New South Welshmen and Western Australians enjoy grabbing fresh air with their dog daily, with more than 40% of owners surveyed in each region taking their dog for a walk at least once each day.

Of all dogs nationally in the survey, Western Australian dogs are walked the least with almost a quarter (24%) never going for a walk, with South Australian dogs a close second with 22% of dog owners saying they never walked their pets.

Dishing It Up: What dictates culinary choices for our pets?

What is the most important thing when it comes to buying food for your dog or cat?

Type of Pet

When it came to selection criteria for food purchases for our fur babies, dog owners surveyed couldn’t go past quality food, with the majority (40%) picking up options that verge on more ‘gourmet’ than budget.

For cat owners, the priority was serving up something to appease their pet, with 34% of respondents choosing based on ‘what they’d love’.

Purr-fect Companions: Cat’s Rule the Roost

Is your dog or cat allowed on the couch, bed, or furniture in the house?

Gender

‘What’s mine is yours’ is true when it comes to Australian pet owners sharing the comfort of their furniture with their furry friends.

The overwhelming majority (90%) of owners surveyed either always or sometimes allow their pet on their furniture.

Type of Pet

Cat owners surveyed know who is in charge, with 72% always allowing their felines on the furniture, while only 7% of respondents enforced a strict ‘paws off’ for cats – significantly less than dog owners.

Groom Room: Our Pampered Pooches

How often do you groom your pet?

State

The cat’s out of the bag – New South Wales respondents had the most high-maintenance pets in Australia, with a third of pet owners grooming their dog or cat weekly.

Compared to other regions, Western Australia had the lowest maintenance pets with 16% rarely or never grooming their pet.

Type of Pet

The myth of the ‘self groomer’ has been busted, with only 20% of cat owners surveyed rarely or never grooming their pet. In fact, cats seem to enjoy the pampering, with 36% of owners giving their cat a weekly groom and 23% monthly.

Fur Babies are on Firmly on Santa’s List

Do you buy your dog or cat their own Christmas or birthday present?

Type of Pet

Of the ‘naughty or nice’ list, dogs came out on top, with 43% of owners surveyed admitting to giving their dog both Christmas and birthday presents, with a third of cats receiving the ‘scrooge treatment’.

Age

There’s some truth behind the internet trends that Gen Z’s (age 18-24) are trading diapers with doggy bags, with this age group leading in birthday and Christmas presents (51%).

For survey respondents aged 65-69, their pets receive the least amount of presents, with 43% stating ‘no’ to both a birthday and Christmas present.

Those aged 35-39 and 40-44 surveyed said they sometimes gave their pet a birthday and Christmas present (29% and 27%).

Are you talking to me? We Love a Chat With our Pets

Do you talk to your dog or cat like they are human?

Gender

State

Yes, we all talk to our pets!

It’s no secret Australians have the gift of the gab. Almost two thirds (58%) of Australian pet owners surveyed regularly converse with their cat or dog, with Queenslanders proving to be the biggest ‘yappers’ with 68% talking to their dog or cat.

Female respondents were also more likely to talk to their pets (68%) than their male counterparts (48%).

Type of Pet

Inside pets seem to be the most articulate, with two thirds (62%) of pet owners surveyed admitting to talking to their pet regularly.

Why do you talk to your dog or cat like they are human?

Gender

For the majority (72%) of Australian pet owners surveyed, they stated the reason why they talk to their pet like they are human is because their dog or cat are a member of the family, with 36% going so far as to consider their pet a child or best friend.

Up to 32% of survey respondents said they talk to their pet like a human because I’m sure they understand me, with 28% saying they are a great listener.

Female respondents were also more sentimental than their male counterparts, scoring higher percentages for responses all except ‘I am feeling lonely’ in which males scored higher at 14% compared to 11%.

Type of Pet

A third of owners believe their dog understands what they’re saying (33%), compared to cat owners (28%).

Dog owners surveyed also believe their dog is a great listener at 28%, with cat owners coming in lower at 23%.

Travelling With Your Best Mate

Do you take your dog or cat on holiday with you?

Age

18-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-69
Yes, always10.0%10.3%9.4%5.9%6.3%10.8%9.4%14.9%9.3%10.5%
Occasionally when I can35.0%34.6%36.5%41.2%43.2%34.9%33.0%24.1%26.7%25.0%
Rarely21.0%20.5%23.4%20.2%20.7%13.2%16.0%11.6%11.6%15.8%
Never34.0%34.6%30.8%32.8%29.7%41.0%41.5%49.4%52.3%48.7%

When it comes to holidays and travelling with your pet, owners aged between 55-59 appreciate the company of their dog and cat the most when having some R&R, coming in at the top for the response ‘Yes, always’ with 15%.

Those in age groups 35-39 and 40-44 topped the chart for occasionally taking their dog or cat on holiday with them when they can (41% and 43%).

For those nearing retirement age of 60-64, the pets are staying at home with 52% stating the pet never attends the family holiday.

Type of Pet

For making the holidays memorable, pet owners surveyed prefer to take their pooch with them when possible (42%), while the cats are staying home (15%).

Two thirds (66%) of cat owners never take their pet with them on holiday, compared to just over a quarter of dog owners surveyed (27%).

Only 10% of Aussies who were surveyed will always bring their pet dog or cat on holiday with them.

Why do you take your pet on holiday?

State

New South WalesVictoriaQueenslandSouth AustraliaWestern AustraliaNational
Because they are part of the family64.3%60.5%64.1%67.4%54.4%62.5%
So we can continue to look after them ourselves39.7%45.5%37.6%47.8%36.8%41.6%
Because we always stay in pet-friendly accommodation22.6%22.8%19.7%26.1%36.8%23.4%
For financial reasons12.6%12.6%13.7%8.7%12.3%12.8%
Other5.5%1.8%5.1%2.2%10.5%4.4%

When it comes to the reasons why Aussies are taking their pet on holiday, almost two thirds (63%) of respondents said they consider them as part of the family. South Australians surveyed were the most sentimental, with 67% agreeing with the reason that the pet comes on holidays as ‘they are part of the family’.

The second biggest reason for Australian pet owners bringing the pet on holidays is the ability to continue the care of the pet outside of the home (42%). This was also the biggest reason for those in South Australia, coming in at 48%.

Only 23% of Aussies surveyed actively stay in pet-friendly accommodation. Of those who stay in pet-friendly accommodation, Western Australians were on top with 37% actively choosing this type of accommodation for their holiday.

Would you take your pet on holidays in an airplane passenger cabin?

Gender

It seems most Australians would not take their pet on holidays in an aeroplane passenger cabin. Half of those surveyed (50%) wouldn’t take their pet on an aeroplane, with another 22% unsure if they would.

Almost a third of respondents said they would take their pet on holidays in a plane passenger cabin (28%).

Female pet owners remained more open to taking their fur baby on board, with 30% responding in the affirmative.

When you take your pet on holidays, how far do you travel at once?

Gender

Like with any road trip or holiday involving travel, potty breaks schedules and ensuring comfort of all passengers is a must, even for pet owners.

When asked how far they travel with their pet in one sitting, 61% of owners said they could travel up to four hours in one sitting, with one hour stops being the second most popular response at 21%.

Only 12% of those surveyed travel for up to six hours with their pet on holidays, while 6% of owners said they travel for more than six hours.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in September 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1000, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-69). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in September 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

Tips for Creating a Puppy Proof House

How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Fireworks and Storms

How To Kitten-Proof Your Home