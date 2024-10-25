Australian Dog and Cat Care Survey 2024

It’s official — Australians love their pets!
But how much? To uncover some of the habits, attitudes and behaviours of Aussie pet owners, Budget Direct surveyed 1,000 Australians aged over 18 on the quirky ways they care for and look after their pet.
Quick Stats
- Almost all Aussies surveyed admitted to talking to their cat or dog like they are a human.
- More than 40% of dog owners walk their precious pooch at least once a day.
- A whopping 90% said their dog or cat is always or sometimes allowed on the couch, bed or other furniture.
- 37% of respondents buy their pet both a birthday and Christmas present.
- More than a third of pet owners say quality is the most important thing when it comes to buying food for their dog or cat.
Dog Lovers Take the Cake
What sort of pet/pets do you own?
Australia
The statement that a dog is a person’s best friend rings true. More than 50% of those surveyed had a dog as their pet, while just over a quarter have a cat as a pet.
And 18% of survey respondents had both a dog and a cat as their pets of choice.
State
Those surveyed in Queensland take the cake for a dog as the pet of choice (61%), with those in Victoria and South Australia coming in next at 57%.
Western Australians love their cats, with 38% of those surveyed owning one — well over the national average of those surveyed. Western Australians had the lowest percentage of dogs as pets, with 49% of those surveyed stating they had a dog.
South Australian respondents had the lowest percentage of cat owners at 23%.
Gender
It seems the stereotype of ‘cat ladies’ isn’t necessarily true. Almost a third of male respondents had a pet cat, compared to just over a quarter of female respondents (26%).
Female respondents were also slightly more likely to own a pet dog at 56%, compared to 53% of males.
Inside Job: Where do our pets live?
Is your dog or cat an outside or inside pet?
Australia
The Australian ‘inside/outside’ combined way of living extends to the pets. Almost 55% of survey respondents have their dog or cat outside and inside their home.
Coming in next is that 40% of those surveyed let their dog or cat inside, with just 7% of respondents stating their dog or cat is an outdoor pet.
State
The most independent pets (or most ‘strict’ owners) can be found in Queensland, with just over 10% of pets being only outside pets. For owners who provide a more flexible lifestyle to their pets, 60% of South Australian pet owners surveyed allow their pets indoors and outdoors. Talk about the best of both worlds!
Crate Expectations: Where do sleeping dogs (and cats) lie?
Where does your dog or cat typically sleep?
Gender
Having a designated sleeping space for your pooch or feline is most common among Australian pet owners, with 42% of respondents saying their pet sleeps in their own bed or crate.
Surprisingly, if it isn’t the pets’ own bed, it looks like yours is second best, with 32% of respondents saying there is always room in their bed for their fur baby.
Overall, women are more lenient with their pets’ sleeping arrangements, with less pets outside (4%) or around the house (7%) and more in bed with their owner (36%).
Type of Pet
Move over Rover and make space for Mittens! Between dogs and cats, Australian pet owners surveyed preferred the company of their cat in bed (37% compared to 30% for dogs), while dogs were confined to their own bed or crate (48% compared to 24% for cats).
Leash Market: Taking Your Dog for a Stroll
If you have a dog, how often does it typically get walked?
State
Victorians, New South Welshmen and Western Australians enjoy grabbing fresh air with their dog daily, with more than 40% of owners surveyed in each region taking their dog for a walk at least once each day.
Of all dogs nationally in the survey, Western Australian dogs are walked the least with almost a quarter (24%) never going for a walk, with South Australian dogs a close second with 22% of dog owners saying they never walked their pets.
Dishing It Up: What dictates culinary choices for our pets?
What is the most important thing when it comes to buying food for your dog or cat?
Type of Pet
When it came to selection criteria for food purchases for our fur babies, dog owners surveyed couldn’t go past quality food, with the majority (40%) picking up options that verge on more ‘gourmet’ than budget.
For cat owners, the priority was serving up something to appease their pet, with 34% of respondents choosing based on ‘what they’d love’.
Purr-fect Companions: Cat’s Rule the Roost
Is your dog or cat allowed on the couch, bed, or furniture in the house?
Gender
‘What’s mine is yours’ is true when it comes to Australian pet owners sharing the comfort of their furniture with their furry friends.
The overwhelming majority (90%) of owners surveyed either always or sometimes allow their pet on their furniture.
Type of Pet
Cat owners surveyed know who is in charge, with 72% always allowing their felines on the furniture, while only 7% of respondents enforced a strict ‘paws off’ for cats – significantly less than dog owners.
Groom Room: Our Pampered Pooches
How often do you groom your pet?
State
The cat’s out of the bag – New South Wales respondents had the most high-maintenance pets in Australia, with a third of pet owners grooming their dog or cat weekly.
Compared to other regions, Western Australia had the lowest maintenance pets with 16% rarely or never grooming their pet.
Type of Pet
The myth of the ‘self groomer’ has been busted, with only 20% of cat owners surveyed rarely or never grooming their pet. In fact, cats seem to enjoy the pampering, with 36% of owners giving their cat a weekly groom and 23% monthly.
Fur Babies are on Firmly on Santa’s List
Do you buy your dog or cat their own Christmas or birthday present?
Type of Pet
Of the ‘naughty or nice’ list, dogs came out on top, with 43% of owners surveyed admitting to giving their dog both Christmas and birthday presents, with a third of cats receiving the ‘scrooge treatment’.
Age
There’s some truth behind the internet trends that Gen Z’s (age 18-24) are trading diapers with doggy bags, with this age group leading in birthday and Christmas presents (51%).
For survey respondents aged 65-69, their pets receive the least amount of presents, with 43% stating ‘no’ to both a birthday and Christmas present.
Those aged 35-39 and 40-44 surveyed said they sometimes gave their pet a birthday and Christmas present (29% and 27%).
Are you talking to me? We Love a Chat With our Pets
Do you talk to your dog or cat like they are human?
Gender
State
Yes, we all talk to our pets!
It’s no secret Australians have the gift of the gab. Almost two thirds (58%) of Australian pet owners surveyed regularly converse with their cat or dog, with Queenslanders proving to be the biggest ‘yappers’ with 68% talking to their dog or cat.
Female respondents were also more likely to talk to their pets (68%) than their male counterparts (48%).
Type of Pet
Inside pets seem to be the most articulate, with two thirds (62%) of pet owners surveyed admitting to talking to their pet regularly.
Why do you talk to your dog or cat like they are human?
Gender
For the majority (72%) of Australian pet owners surveyed, they stated the reason why they talk to their pet like they are human is because their dog or cat are a member of the family, with 36% going so far as to consider their pet a child or best friend.
Up to 32% of survey respondents said they talk to their pet like a human because I’m sure they understand me, with 28% saying they are a great listener.
Female respondents were also more sentimental than their male counterparts, scoring higher percentages for responses all except ‘I am feeling lonely’ in which males scored higher at 14% compared to 11%.
Type of Pet
A third of owners believe their dog understands what they’re saying (33%), compared to cat owners (28%).
Dog owners surveyed also believe their dog is a great listener at 28%, with cat owners coming in lower at 23%.
Travelling With Your Best Mate
Do you take your dog or cat on holiday with you?
Age
|18-24
|25-29
|30-34
|35-39
|40-44
|45-49
|50-54
|55-59
|60-64
|65-69
|Yes, always
|10.0%
|10.3%
|9.4%
|5.9%
|6.3%
|10.8%
|9.4%
|14.9%
|9.3%
|10.5%
|Occasionally when I can
|35.0%
|34.6%
|36.5%
|41.2%
|43.2%
|34.9%
|33.0%
|24.1%
|26.7%
|25.0%
|Rarely
|21.0%
|20.5%
|23.4%
|20.2%
|20.7%
|13.2%
|16.0%
|11.6%
|11.6%
|15.8%
|Never
|34.0%
|34.6%
|30.8%
|32.8%
|29.7%
|41.0%
|41.5%
|49.4%
|52.3%
|48.7%
When it comes to holidays and travelling with your pet, owners aged between 55-59 appreciate the company of their dog and cat the most when having some R&R, coming in at the top for the response ‘Yes, always’ with 15%.
Those in age groups 35-39 and 40-44 topped the chart for occasionally taking their dog or cat on holiday with them when they can (41% and 43%).
For those nearing retirement age of 60-64, the pets are staying at home with 52% stating the pet never attends the family holiday.
Type of Pet
For making the holidays memorable, pet owners surveyed prefer to take their pooch with them when possible (42%), while the cats are staying home (15%).
Two thirds (66%) of cat owners never take their pet with them on holiday, compared to just over a quarter of dog owners surveyed (27%).
Only 10% of Aussies who were surveyed will always bring their pet dog or cat on holiday with them.
Why do you take your pet on holiday?
State
|New South Wales
|Victoria
|Queensland
|South Australia
|Western Australia
|National
|Because they are part of the family
|64.3%
|60.5%
|64.1%
|67.4%
|54.4%
|62.5%
|So we can continue to look after them ourselves
|39.7%
|45.5%
|37.6%
|47.8%
|36.8%
|41.6%
|Because we always stay in pet-friendly accommodation
|22.6%
|22.8%
|19.7%
|26.1%
|36.8%
|23.4%
|For financial reasons
|12.6%
|12.6%
|13.7%
|8.7%
|12.3%
|12.8%
|Other
|5.5%
|1.8%
|5.1%
|2.2%
|10.5%
|4.4%
When it comes to the reasons why Aussies are taking their pet on holiday, almost two thirds (63%) of respondents said they consider them as part of the family. South Australians surveyed were the most sentimental, with 67% agreeing with the reason that the pet comes on holidays as ‘they are part of the family’.
The second biggest reason for Australian pet owners bringing the pet on holidays is the ability to continue the care of the pet outside of the home (42%). This was also the biggest reason for those in South Australia, coming in at 48%.
Only 23% of Aussies surveyed actively stay in pet-friendly accommodation. Of those who stay in pet-friendly accommodation, Western Australians were on top with 37% actively choosing this type of accommodation for their holiday.
Would you take your pet on holidays in an airplane passenger cabin?
Gender
It seems most Australians would not take their pet on holidays in an aeroplane passenger cabin. Half of those surveyed (50%) wouldn’t take their pet on an aeroplane, with another 22% unsure if they would.
Almost a third of respondents said they would take their pet on holidays in a plane passenger cabin (28%).
Female pet owners remained more open to taking their fur baby on board, with 30% responding in the affirmative.
When you take your pet on holidays, how far do you travel at once?
Gender
Like with any road trip or holiday involving travel, potty breaks schedules and ensuring comfort of all passengers is a must, even for pet owners.
When asked how far they travel with their pet in one sitting, 61% of owners said they could travel up to four hours in one sitting, with one hour stops being the second most popular response at 21%.
Only 12% of those surveyed travel for up to six hours with their pet on holidays, while 6% of owners said they travel for more than six hours.