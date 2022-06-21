The Ultimate Pet Vacation Destinations

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Ultimate Pet Vacation Destinations

21 June 2022 | See disclaimer

For families across the world, looking at booking a holiday or staycation can often be interrupted by the consideration of your pets. Should you be left with having to take your pet with you, Where in the world offers the best pet staycations?

We have looked at a variety of factors that might impact your decision when choosing a holiday destination with your furry friend to find the perfect city for pet vacations.

Which cities offer the best experience for a pet vacation?

We have analysed data associated with both pets and holidays to showcase which cities offer the best experience for a pet staycation. These metrics include the likes of the number of parks, percentage of pet-friendly hotels and percentage of pet-friendly restaurants. Take a look at our findings in the graphics below to see which cities rank top.

When looking at where the best city for a pet vacation is, Paris, the city of love and Milan, the fashion capital both take the top spot as the most pet-friendly city with an impressive score of 94 out of 100. To break down the figures, Paris boasts 288 nature and parks, nearly 600 pet-friendly hotels and more than 300 pet-friendly restaurants. Milan is home to 116 nature and parks, just over 350 pet-friendly hotels and an impressive 400 plus pet-friendly restaurants.

Medellin, Bogota and Cali in Colombia all feature in the top ten, making Colombia the country with the most cities in the top ten overall. Italy, Spain and the United States hold two cities within the top 10 locations for a pet vacation. For Italy, Milan and Rome, two iconic cities, rank first and in second place respectively. Barcelona and Madrid rank fifth equal and ninth and New York City and Los Angeles feature for the United States, coming in fourth and seventh equal place.

Which countries rank amongst the top for a pet-staycation?

With staycations on the rise globally, more and more people are looking to seek out new experiences and holidays closer to home. For those residents who are looking to stay local and opt for a staycation with their pets, which countries offer the best experience?

When assessing the top 30 performing countries, Brazil and Colombia hold three spots each, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte in Brazil and Medellin, Bogota and Cali in Columbia.

The best cities for parks, pet-friendly hotels and pet-friendly restaurants for travellers

For many travellers, different aspects of a holiday are more important than others, especially when factoring a pet into travel plans. The table below shows the best performing cities against parks, pet-friendly hotels and pet-friendly restaurants, helping aid where you might want to look when considering a holiday.

The definition of pet friendly in this instance looks at places where animals are welcome in a general sense, however clear descriptions of what this means restaurant by restaurant vary.

  • Tokyo ranks as the best city for nature and parks, with more than 650 within the city
  • Should a hotel be your most important filter, Berlin ranks as the city with the highest percentage of pet-friendly hotels (27.4%)
  • If food is a priority for you and your pet, Medellin and Milan are the cities to visit, both having the highest percentage (5.0% and 4.5% respectively) of pet-friendly restaurants

Methodology

Cities have been collected using this seed list of the most populated cities in the world - https://worldpopulationreview.com/world-cities , with a maximum of 3 cities per country to ensure a variety of locations within the data set.

All data has been taken from TripAdvisor, where for each city the following was calculated:

  • Number of attractions labelled “Nature & Parks”
  • Number of pet-friendly hotels, as % of all hotels in the city
  • Number of pet-friendly 5-star hotels, as % of all 5-star hotels in the city
  • Number of dog-friendly (as proxy for pet-friendly) restaurants, as % of all restaurants in the city. The definition of pet friendly in this instance looks at places where animals are welcome in a general sense, however clear descriptions of what this means restaurant by restaurant vary.

Whilst this data has been pulled from TripAdvisor and is correct, it is understood that data may vary from source to source.

Each of the above metrics were then assigned a score, with a total adding up to 100. All cities were then scored accordingly and ranked on their total score. Cities with fewer than 10 “Nature & Parks” attractions, fewer than 100 restaurants, and fewer than 10 hotels listed on Tripadvisor were excluded from the final dataset.

See More Guides

References

  1. Budget Direct, 2022, Pet Staycations - Data & research

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. Budget Direct engaged Aira to conduct this research on Budget Direct's behalf, and while Aira have taken all due care in providing the statistics from their research in May 2022. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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