What cat breeds are best for me?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What cat breeds are best for me?

2 June 2021 | See disclaimer

Cats vs. Dogs — it’s a debate as old as time — and when it comes to choosing your household pet, most people will firmly align with either one or the other. Both animals make great companions, but everyone has different wants and needs when looking for their furry friend.

Having already put together a list of best dog breeds, it was only fair we did the same for cats and help you choose what cat breed is the best fit for you and your family.

See all of Budget Direct’s pet insurance guides.

Different breeds

When choosing a breed you shouldn’t only factor in the needs of your family but also your new cat too. Each cat breed has a different set of needs and its distinct personality.

When choosing a breed it’s important to consider:

  • How long your cat will be spending alone indoors and/or with access to outdoor enclosures/cat runs.
  • How they interact with other animals (this will depend on whether they’ve been raised with other animals from a young age).
  • The size of the cat and the length of its coat
  • Whether you want a cat who is kid-friendly, affectionate, talkative, or hypoallergenic.

The length of time you should leave a cat home alone will depend on their personality, environment, and diet. A healthy adult cat can be left alone for up to eight hours while a kitten younger than four months shouldn’t be left alone for more than two hours at a time.

Breeds like the Sphynx cat, Ragdoll, Devon Rex, and Siamese cats are all known for being ideal indoor cat breeds.

You should also consider whether you can find a pet insurance provider that covers your desired breed (if you want pet insurance), which genetic conditions are associated with your chosen breed, and how that could affect you and your pet in the long term.

Living space

While some cats are better suited for apartment living (Burmese, Ragdoll and Russian Blue), it is still safe to say there are also a lot of cats that can live very comfortably and happily in either a smaller or larger space.

It’s also important to consider how long your cat is going to be left alone. Some cat breeds are better suited to being alone like the Maine Coon, Russian Blue, Ocicat and Ragdoll. This decision, however, should still be made based on your cat’s individual needs.

Depending on the length of your cat’s coat you may need to groom them daily, weekly, or monthly. This may help to prevent excess shedding and keep your living space (relatively) hair-free.

Lifestyle

Choosing the right breed to match your lifestyle and level of energy is a very important step in the process. Different breeds may be more energetic or talkative and may require a lot more time and attention.

Regardless of whether your feline friend is indoor-only or does spend some time in an outdoor enclosure or cat run, they still should get the exercise through interactive play with a human parent and walks outside on a leash (if that is something they like to do).

You may find installing a cat enclosure or cat run is a great way for your cat to get some exercise outside, without having to worry about predators that may harm your cat or your cat hunting other animals.

You should consider how your cat will interact with other dogs or cats. The Abyssinian, Birman and Bombay cats are some of the best breeds for interacting well with your existing pets.

Budget

Some breeds will ultimately cost more to look after than others. This can be determined by a particular breed’s size, weight, amount of food they consume, whether they need professional grooming, or if they’re prone to certain health conditions later in life.

Costs that you should consider may include:

  • Flea, worming and tick preventatives
  • Grooming
  • Toys
  • Bedding or shelter
  • Boarding costs if you go on holiday
  • Vet check-ups, including vaccinations
  • Treatment for injuries, illnesses, or other health conditions
  • Food to fulfill specific dietary requirements for some health conditions (e.g. urinary issues, stress, or obesity)
  • Pet insurance

Size of the cat

Just like dogs, cat breeds can vary in size.

Small and medium cats can weigh between 3-4 kgs and 4-6 kgs respectively, while a large cat (like the Siberian or Norwegian Forest cat) can weigh up to 15 kilograms!

However, the cat breed you choose doesn’t need to be determined by the size of your space. Larger breeds, like a Maine Coon, are specifically known for their friendly, laid-back nature and ability to adapt, making them great apartment cats!

Coat length

Cat hair can be long or short, curly, or straight depending on the breed. Choosing the best cat breed for you and your family can come down to how often you’re wanting to groom your cat or pick its hair off your carpet, furniture, or clothing.

If you’re a first-time pet owner you may want to choose a short-haired cat so that you can keep their maintenance to a minimum.

Hairless cats

Despite being known as “hairless” these cat breeds can still have a fine coat that feels like suede to the touch. These breeds are known to produce fewer allergens than other cats, making a reaction for those with allergies less likely. Some hairless cat breeds include Sphynx cats, Donskoy cats and Peterbald cats.

Short-haired cats

These types of cats are low maintenance, simple to groom and don’t shed much. Short cat hair barely reaches more than 5 centimetres in length. Some short-haired cat breeds include Bombay, Burmese, Tonkinese and Cornish Rex cats.

Long-haired cats

These types of cats typically grow between 5-13 centimetres in length. Long hair can become matted or tangled so make sure that it is properly groomed. Some long-haired cat breeds include Birman, Siberian, Ragamuffin and Turkish Van cats.

Family cats

The best cat breeds for kids will have a gentle, laid-back temperament and an appropriate energy level to suit your family’s current lifestyle. You’d also want it to interact well with other family members and pets.

Here are some of the best cat breeds for kids [1]:

  • Abyssinian
  • Siberian
  • Maine Coon
  • Ragdoll
  • Manx

Affectionate cats

If you’re looking for a cat with an affectionate nature you should also be mindful of its high social needs. While you may love to spend time with this type of cat you should try to keep other interactive toys on hand for when you’re busy.

Here are some of the most affectionate cat breeds:

  • Ragdoll
  • Siamese
  • Bombay
  • Tonkinese
  • Birman

Talkative cats

Some cat breeds are known for being more talkative than others and what we’re learning over time is that these vocalisations are more for communicating with people rather than other cats.

While it is much easier to pay attention to a talkative cat’s verbal and non-verbal cues, if you’re seeking a silent or quiet cat breed then this type of cat may not be the best option for you.

Here are some of the most talkative cat breeds [2]:

  • Balinese-Javanese
  • Bengal
  • Burmese
  • Ocicat
  • Peterbald

Hypoallergenic cats

If anyone in your household suffers from a pet-related allergy then you could also look at a hypoallergenic cat breed. While there is no such thing as a completely hypoallergenic cat, many are marketed as the best cat breeds for allergy suffers because they shed little to no fur.

Here are some of the best cat breeds for allergy sufferers:

  • Balinese
  • Javanese
  • Sphynx
  • Russian blue
  • Siberian

If you’re looking for something particular in your cat, then Purina’s cat breed selector can help you find your “purrfect” match in no time!

See More Guides

References

  1. Pet Health Zone, 2019, 10 Best Cat Breeds for Kids
  2. Purina, 2013, Most Vocal Cat Breeds

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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