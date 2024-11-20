Tick Paralysis in Dogs: Signs, Symptoms and Prevention

Australians love to look out for our pets, all year round.

With tick season well and truly upon us in the Spring and Summer months, pet owners should start to look for any changes in their dogs from the start of tick season.

Tick paralysis is a serious condition that will require urgent veterinary treatment. It is important to be tick-aware all year round and to actively prevent your dog from getting tick bites with the help of a trusted vet.

Here are the signs and symptoms if you suspect your dog has a paralysis tick, and what to do to prevent paralysis ticks altogether.

Paralysis Ticks

In Australia, paralysis ticks are very common. Australian paralysis ticks can be found all year round on the east coast of Australia from northern Queensland to eastern Victoria. [1]

Several tick species can impact your dog’s health including:

Paralysis ticks - These ticks produce a fatal tick toxin in your dog’s body via saliva from the parasite Ixodes holocyclus. This toxin can disrupt your dog’s nervous system, leading to weakness and eventually paralysis.

Bush ticks - These ticks can cause skin irritation and transfer a fatal disease from the dangerous parasite Babesia that infects your dog’s red blood cells.

Brown dog ticks - These ticks can cause skin irritation and transfer an infection with bacteria known as Ehrlichia canis that infects immune system cells and can lead to anaemia from blood loss.

The main difference between a paralysis tick, a bush tick, and a brown dog tick is that the paralysis tick causes paralysis in animals (especially dogs).

Paralysis Tick Life Cycle

The lifecycle of an adult tick, specifically adult female ticks revolves around laying up to 3,000 eggs at a time. [2]

Once they’ve hatched the larvae look for a first host, normally a native animal like a possum or bandicoot which are immune to the paralysis tick because of their ongoing exposure to ticks.

They continue to look for new hosts throughout becoming adult ticks, and once the adult female tick has enough of the host’s blood she’ll abandon that host and lay her eggs.

After their first host, paralysis ticks can attach to your dog, usually to the front half of your dog (on their ears, head, neck and paws).

And depending on the season, the strength of the paralysis tick can vary along with your pet’s sensitivity to paralysis.

Tick Symptoms in Dogs

There is a range of different tick paralysis symptoms to look for in your dog, including:

Reduced appetite

Reduced movement and activity

Reduced coordination

Weakness in the back legs

Changes in the sound of your dog’s bark

Retching, coughing, and vomiting

Inability to blink

Difficulty breathing or rapid breathing

Change in heart rhythm or rate

Excessive drooling

Paralysis or ascending paralysis (working its way up the body)

If you find a tick on your dog or they’re showing symptoms of tick paralysis, you should take them to a vet immediately.

Paralysis tick symptoms can appear three to five days after the tick attaches [3] but your pet will have a better chance of recovering from tick paralysis if they are treated within hours of showing symptoms.

Risks During Tick Season

Australian ticks cause a much more severe form of paralysis than those seen in other countries. And in some cases this condition can be fatal for your dog.

Some of the other associated risks for dogs may include:

Paralysed eyelids or dry and damaged eyes if the tick is attached near the eyelids

Accidentally inhaling fluid or food into the lungs leads to aspiration pneumonia

Fluid building up in the mouth and throat which can lead to choking

Unable to breathe which may require mechanical ventilation (a form of life support)

Tick paralysis is progressive and can require emergency medical attention in some cases. When considering the cost of owning a pet in Australia all dog owners must factor in the risks, treatments and veterinary care associated with paralysis ticks.

Keep in mind that in some cases the price may increase when mechanical ventilation (a form of life support) is needed.

Tick Protection

After becoming aware of all tick paralysis symptoms, you can work on actively protecting your pet all year round.

Avoiding Tick Habitats or Areas

You can start by avoiding bush or shrub areas with lots of wildlife when taking your dog on walks. These types of areas are known to be home to ticks.

You should also keep lawns and shrubs short and clean up any leaf litter or compost material from your backyard to prevent ticks from nesting.

You can also trim back trees and vegetation to limit native animals from entering your property.

Regularly Search for Paralysis Ticks

The most essential preventative measure in protecting your dog is completing a tick check on your dog’s coat, at least once a day particularly during tick season.

When looking for a paralysis tick, they can be identified by a grey body and legs close to their head. They have one pair of brown legs close to their head, one pair of white legs and one pair of brown legs closest to their body. [1]

Once attached, ticks feed on the host’s blood and become engorged, so they will increase in size. Engorged ticks will also turn a blue to light grey colour. [4]

When a tick attaches to your pet’s skin, the area will become red and a raised tick crater will show. Tick craters are areas where ticks were previously attached.

When performing a tick search, use your fingers to massage your dog’s coat right down to the skin.

Make sure you search their entire body and pay attention to their front legs, hind legs, face, neck, ears and paws. Ticks are more likely to be found in these places. You should carefully examine the edge of your dog’s lips, in their skin folds, between toes and in their ears.

And if you think you’ve found a tick, make sure you part your dog’s fur to get a closer look. Nipples, warts and bumps are commonly mistaken for ticks too.

Removing Ticks

In Australia tick removal is necessary. Tick paralysis can progress even after the tick’s removal and treatment of the animal.

If you find a tick make sure you keep your pet calm and get them to a vet as soon as possible. Once you’ve arrived your vet can show you how to remove ticks and provide information about ongoing tick prevention.

To remove a tick you’ll need:

Disposable gloves

A container with a lid or a ziplock bag that seals containing alcohol

A tick remover tool (tweezers or a special hook)

A mild antiseptic.

How to remove a tick:

Put on disposable gloves Grab the tick (using a tool or your hands) aiming to grab their head and mouth where the tick is attached. Twist the tick gently and pull away from the skin. Avoid squeezing the tick’s body as you remove it. Put the tick in the container or ziplock bag containing alcohol to kill it.

You should avoid removing the tick by its body because if parts of the tick’s mouth is left attached then this can lead to inflammation of the skin and infection.

Tick Prevention Products

There are plenty of spot treatments, collars and medications to prevent and kill ticks.

However, you should always seek advice from your vet on the best paralysis tick prevention product for your pet. Make sure you follow the product’s instructions and give the correct dosage for your pet’s weight, at the right time intervals (for example, monthly).

Pet owners mustn’t rely solely on tick control products to reduce the risk of paralysis ticks. Clipping your dog’s coat (especially during tick season) can make regular checks for ticks that much easier.

Pet Insurance

Budget Direct Pet Insurance offers cover for tick paralysis across all three levels of cover:

Just make sure your dog is up to date with ongoing tick prevention as recommended by your vet.

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