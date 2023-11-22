Australia’s Favourite Dog Breed Revealed

Move over the Instagram-able Golden Retriever, there’s a new top dog in town!

Quick Stats

Data analysed across the last four years from more than 1,000 dog parents who obtained a Pet Insurance quote with Budget Direct revealed the new dog breed favourite in 2023 is the Cavoodle, representing almost 15% of dog quotes.

The Cavoodle was more popular than the Border Collie by 10% who represented 4.09% of Dog Insurance quotes in 2023.

Labradors and Golden Retrievers both tied for second place with 4.19%

When it comes to Cavoodles the love is shared throughout the country with the breed leading the share of Dog Insurance quotes in every state.

Popularity was highest in New South Wales with 16.10% of Dog Insurance quotes being for Cavoodles over the four-year period.

Choosing a family dog is one of the biggest commitments you can make, but it seems Australians are aligned with which breed to welcome into the family.

New statistics for 2023 show the Cavoodle becomes a clear winner as the most popular dog across Australia according to Budget Direct Pet Insurance quote data.

Cavoodles were the largest percentage identified by any one breed in the last four years of data, representing almost 15% of all dog breeds named in Pet Insurance quotes throughout Australia.

Tying in second were Labrador Retrievers and Golden Retrievers who both received 4.19% of Dog Insurance quotes. In third, the Border Collie who represented 4.09% of dog quotes.

Cavoodles have had a rapid rise in popularity as they represented just 10.85% of Pet Insurance quotes for dogs in 2021.

Why the increased popularity?

Apart from being great family dogs, it’s thought that COVID lock-up could be the reason for the popularity increase, as the Cavoodle breed adapts well to inside environments and any lifestyle, has a longer life expectancy than many other breeds, is easy to groom and doesn’t shed as much hair. Cavoodles are also perfect for family members who have allergies as they were originally bred to be hypoallergenic.

To the delight of dog lovers, Cavoodles are also often easy to train and eager to please… unlike the french bulldog who only placed 6th in 2023!

And they look super cute on social media, you can’t deny that!

Check out the list of the 10 most popular dog breeds in Australia according to our data.

Dog Breeds 2023 Cavoodle 14.86% Labrador Retriever 4.19% Golden Retriever 4.19% Border Collie 4.09% Miniature Dachshund 3.50% French Bulldog 3.49% Maltese Cross 3.33% Groodle 2.26% German Shepherd Dog 2.23% Australian Kelpie Cross 2.22%

Which state has the highest number of Cavoodles in Australia?

When it comes to Cavoodles, the love is shared throughout Australia with the breed leading the share of Dog Insurance quotes in every state.

However, it was highest in New South Wales where it represented 16.1% of Pet Insurance quotes for dogs over the four-year period.

When looking at suburbs in each state, the NSW suburb of Kellyville / Rouse Hill had the greatest share of Dog Insurance quotes with 0.43% of those in NSW seeking a quote owning a Cavoodle.

In the Sunshine State, Brisbane’s suburb of Toowong was the most Cavoodle-friendly with 0.39% of Queenslanders looking for their dog’s Pet Insurance reporting they owned the cuddly breed.

South Australia’s Happy Valley residents topped the Cavoodle catchment with 0.33% of those seeking Dog Insurance quotes in SA owning the breed.

New Town in Tasmania (0.99%), Victoria’s Werribee (0.60%) and Wangara / Wanneroo in Western Australia (0.44%) led their respective states.

For the full breakdown of the top 10 suburbs in each state where Cavoodle owners obtained a quote for Pet Insurance with Budget Direct, and Australia’s top dog breeds referenced in quotes, check out the table below.

NSW Tas SA Vic NT WA Qld ACT NSW State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund NSW 16.10% 4.27% 4.56% 3.22% 2.78% 1.77% 0.44% 2155 0.43% 0.13% 0.24% 0.00% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 2153 0.38% 0.06% 0.02% 0.00% 0.03% 0.02% 0.00% 2570 0.23% 0.08% 0.09% 0.05% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 2250 0.08% 0.11% 0.06% 0.09% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% 2259 0.12% 0.08% 0.06% 0.06% 0.05% 0.01% 0.00% 2261 0.11% 0.08% 0.02% 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.02% 2145 0.25% 0.03% 0.05% 0.00% 0.01% 0.02% 0.00% 2745 0.25% 0.06% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% 2560 0.18% 0.02% 0.03% 0.01% 0.04% 0.05% 0.00% 2765 0.16% 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% Tas State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund Tas 14.21% 2.74% 3.50% 4.94% 1.90% 2.36% 0.61% 7250 0.53% 0.15% 0.76% 0.38% 0.08% 0.23% 0.00% 7018 0.46% 0.00% 0.00% 1.22% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7008 0.99% 0.00% 0.00% 0.23% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7019 0.08% 0.00% 0.08% 0.38% 0.08% 0.53% 0.00% 7011 0.30% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.38% 0.23% 0.00% 7053 0.08% 0.61% 0.00% 0.23% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7320 0.68% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 0.00% 7249 0.15% 0.00% 0.30% 0.30% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7009 0.38% 0.00% 0.38% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7277 0.46% 0.00% 0.30% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% SA State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund SA 13.78% 5.29% 3.69% 4.98% 1.90% 2.26% 0.35% 5114 0.24% 0.02% 0.22% 0.02% 0.07% 0.09% 0.00% 5159 0.33% 0.07% 0.13% 0.11% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5171 0.02% 0.22% 0.07% 0.13% 0.07% 0.13% 0.00% 5162 0.15% 0.13% 0.04% 0.11% 0.07% 0.09% 0.00% 5039 0.02% 0.11% 0.04% 0.29% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5169 0.20% 0.02% 0.00% 0.09% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5158 0.15% 0.11% 0.02% 0.04% 0.00% 0.13% 0.00% 5051 0.04% 0.07% 0.18% 0.04% 0.02% 0.09% 0.00% 5118 0.18% 0.00% 0.13% 0.07% 0.07% 0.00% 0.00% 5038 0.24% 0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 0.13% 0.00% 0.00% Vic State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund Vic 13.38% 4.63% 5.28% 5.49% 2.51% 1.75% 0.37% 3030 0.60% 0.18% 0.33% 0.25% 0.23% 0.01% 0.00% 3064 0.29% 0.06% 0.10% 0.09% 0.07% 0.00% 0.01% 3977 0.17% 0.06% 0.09% 0.06% 0.05% 0.05% 0.01% 3029 0.21% 0.03% 0.04% 0.15% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% 3754 0.13% 0.03% 0.12% 0.09% 0.03% 0.01% 0.00% 3978 0.09% 0.07% 0.05% 0.05% 0.08% 0.01% 0.00% 3195 0.14% 0.07% 0.02% 0.09% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 3217 0.09% 0.08% 0.05% 0.08% 0.03% 0.00% 0.02% 3810 0.08% 0.02% 0.10% 0.04% 0.02% 0.07% 0.00% 3350 0.11% 0.04% 0.06% 0.08% 0.01% 0.02% 0.00% NT State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund NT 13.14% 6.44% 1.29% 0.52% 2.06% 1.80% 0.00% 0832 0.52% 4.12% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.52% 0.00% 0810 2.58% 0.26% 1.03% 0.52% 0.26% 0.00% 0.00% 0812 1.03% 0.26% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.29% 0.00% 0820 0.26% 0.26% 0.26% 0.00% 1.55% 0.00% 0.00% 0870 1.03% 1.03% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0822 0.77% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0836 0.26% 0.52% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0828 0.52% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.26% 0.00% 0.00% 0800 0.52% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0834 0.26% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% WA State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund WA 12.69% 5.02% 3.85% 3.68% 2.65% 1.04% 0.14% 6065 0.44% 0.25% 0.16% 0.12% 0.03% 0.02% 0.00% 6163 0.23% 0.30% 0.06% 0.02% 0.26% 0.05% 0.00% 6210 0.17% 0.17% 0.17% 0.03% 0.12% 0.03% 0.02% 6030 0.17% 0.22% 0.09% 0.16% 0.05% 0.00% 0.00% 6112 0.06% 0.02% 0.03% 0.19% 0.17% 0.16% 0.03% 6027 0.11% 0.05% 0.14% 0.23% 0.08% 0.00% 0.00% 6069 0.23% 0.09% 0.06% 0.16% 0.05% 0.00% 0.00% 6018 0.22% 0.16% 0.05% 0.05% 0.03% 0.08% 0.00% 6060 0.06% 0.28% 0.08% 0.05% 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% 6055 0.08% 0.05% 0.26% 0.06% 0.05% 0.00% 0.00% Qld State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund Qld 11.18% 5.85% 4.44% 4.22% 3.04% 1.18% 0.65% 4066 0.39% 0.05% 0.20% 0.18% 0.09% 0.00% 0.00% 4209 0.16% 0.14% 0.14% 0.05% 0.22% 0.01% 0.02% 4211 0.22% 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.14% 0.03% 0.00% 4670 0.15% 0.19% 0.04% 0.06% 0.01% 0.03% 0.04% 4034 0.09% 0.07% 0.18% 0.15% 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 4551 0.15% 0.06% 0.04% 0.16% 0.07% 0.00% 0.00% 4556 0.19% 0.10% 0.10% 0.02% 0.06% 0.01% 0.00% 4207 0.14% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.09% 0.04% 0.02% 4152 0.17% 0.09% 0.05% 0.05% 0.04% 0.00% 0.01% 4213 0.09% 0.07% 0.15% 0.05% 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% ACT State & Postcode Cavoodle Border Collie Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Kelpie Dachshund ACT 10.43% 4.09% 4.68% 1.90% 1.96% 2.25% 0.30% 2913 1.66% 0.18% 1.01% 0.24% 0.24% 0.00% 0.00% 2615 0.36% 0.95% 0.65% 0.47% 0.53% 0.30% 0.00% 2620 0.65% 0.24% 0.59% 0.00% 0.00% 1.07% 0.06% 2914 0.77% 0.59% 0.12% 0.12% 0.36% 0.00% 0.06% 2905 1.13% 0.47% 0.12% 0.00% 0.18% 0.00% 0.00% 2904 0.89% 0.18% 0.41% 0.00% 0.06% 0.00% 0.00% 2602 0.65% 0.47% 0.24% 0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 0.00% 2911 0.24% 0.18% 0.18% 0.30% 0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 2606 0.77% 0.00% 0.18% 0.06% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2902 0.59% 0.18% 0.06% 0.06% 0.00% 0.12% 0.00%

With vet prices rising, it’s no surprise that dog owners are seeking pet insurance options, with some fluff balls costing anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 per pup [1][2][3].

To avoid being short-changed, Budget Direct’s Pet Insurance can reimburse you for an agreed percentage of unexpected vet bills when things go wrong.

For the ultimate peace of mind that your pet best friend is protected against what’s hairy and scary, learn more about Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Methodology

We analysed four years of Budget Direct Pet Insurance quote data from 2020 to 2023. At least 1,000 rows of data for each data point were analysed to determine the percentage of dog breeds as reported by Pet Insurance quoters across Australia.

See More Guides