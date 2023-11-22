Australia’s Favourite Dog Breed Revealed

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australia’s Favourite Dog Breed Revealed

Kaylee Randall

Kaylee Randall

Content Strategist

22 November 2023 | See disclaimer

Move over the Instagram-able Golden Retriever, there’s a new top dog in town!

Quick Stats

  • Data analysed across the last four years from more than 1,000 dog parents who obtained a Pet Insurance quote with Budget Direct revealed the new dog breed favourite in 2023 is the Cavoodle, representing almost 15% of dog quotes.
  • The Cavoodle was more popular than the Border Collie by 10% who represented 4.09% of Dog Insurance quotes in 2023.
  • Labradors and Golden Retrievers both tied for second place with 4.19%
  • When it comes to Cavoodles the love is shared throughout the country with the breed leading the share of Dog Insurance quotes in every state.
  • Popularity was highest in New South Wales with 16.10% of Dog Insurance quotes being for Cavoodles over the four-year period.

Choosing a family dog is one of the biggest commitments you can make, but it seems Australians are aligned with which breed to welcome into the family.

New statistics for 2023 show the Cavoodle becomes a clear winner as the most popular dog across Australia according to Budget Direct Pet Insurance quote data.

Cavoodles were the largest percentage identified by any one breed in the last four years of data, representing almost 15% of all dog breeds named in Pet Insurance quotes throughout Australia.

Tying in second were Labrador Retrievers and Golden Retrievers who both received 4.19% of Dog Insurance quotes. In third, the Border Collie who represented 4.09% of dog quotes.

Cavoodles have had a rapid rise in popularity as they represented just 10.85% of Pet Insurance quotes for dogs in 2021.

Why the increased popularity?

Apart from being great family dogs, it’s thought that COVID lock-up could be the reason for the popularity increase, as the Cavoodle breed adapts well to inside environments and any lifestyle, has a longer life expectancy than many other breeds, is easy to groom and doesn’t shed as much hair. Cavoodles are also perfect for family members who have allergies as they were originally bred to be hypoallergenic.

To the delight of dog lovers, Cavoodles are also often easy to train and eager to please… unlike the french bulldog who only placed 6th in 2023!

And they look super cute on social media, you can’t deny that!

Check out the list of the 10 most popular dog breeds in Australia according to our data.

Dog Breeds2023
Cavoodle14.86%
Labrador Retriever4.19%
Golden Retriever4.19%
Border Collie4.09%
Miniature Dachshund3.50%
French Bulldog3.49%
Maltese Cross3.33%
Groodle2.26%
German Shepherd Dog2.23%
Australian Kelpie Cross2.22%

Which state has the highest number of Cavoodles in Australia?

When it comes to Cavoodles, the love is shared throughout Australia with the breed leading the share of Dog Insurance quotes in every state.

However, it was highest in New South Wales where it represented 16.1% of Pet Insurance quotes for dogs over the four-year period.

When looking at suburbs in each state, the NSW suburb of Kellyville / Rouse Hill had the greatest share of Dog Insurance quotes with 0.43% of those in NSW seeking a quote owning a Cavoodle.

In the Sunshine State, Brisbane’s suburb of Toowong was the most Cavoodle-friendly with 0.39% of Queenslanders looking for their dog’s Pet Insurance reporting they owned the cuddly breed.

South Australia’s Happy Valley residents topped the Cavoodle catchment with 0.33% of those seeking Dog Insurance quotes in SA owning the breed.

New Town in Tasmania (0.99%), Victoria’s Werribee (0.60%) and Wangara / Wanneroo in Western Australia (0.44%) led their respective states.

For the full breakdown of the top 10 suburbs in each state where Cavoodle owners obtained a quote for Pet Insurance with Budget Direct, and Australia’s top dog breeds referenced in quotes, check out the table below.

NSW

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
NSW16.10%4.27%4.56%3.22%2.78%1.77%0.44%
21550.43%0.13%0.24%0.00%0.02%0.00%0.00%
21530.38%0.06%0.02%0.00%0.03%0.02%0.00%
25700.23%0.08%0.09%0.05%0.02%0.00%0.00%
22500.08%0.11%0.06%0.09%0.03%0.03%0.00%
22590.12%0.08%0.06%0.06%0.05%0.01%0.00%
22610.11%0.08%0.02%0.04%0.04%0.04%0.02%
21450.25%0.03%0.05%0.00%0.01%0.02%0.00%
27450.25%0.06%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.01%0.00%
25600.18%0.02%0.03%0.01%0.04%0.05%0.00%
27650.16%0.01%0.04%0.02%0.03%0.03%0.00%

Tas

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
Tas14.21%2.74%3.50%4.94%1.90%2.36%0.61%
72500.53%0.15%0.76%0.38%0.08%0.23%0.00%
70180.46%0.00%0.00%1.22%0.00%0.00%0.00%
70080.99%0.00%0.00%0.23%0.00%0.00%0.00%
70190.08%0.00%0.08%0.38%0.08%0.53%0.00%
70110.30%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.38%0.23%0.00%
70530.08%0.61%0.00%0.23%0.00%0.00%0.00%
73200.68%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.15%0.00%
72490.15%0.00%0.30%0.30%0.00%0.00%0.00%
70090.38%0.00%0.38%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%
72770.46%0.00%0.30%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%

SA

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
SA13.78%5.29%3.69%4.98%1.90%2.26%0.35%
51140.24%0.02%0.22%0.02%0.07%0.09%0.00%
51590.33%0.07%0.13%0.11%0.00%0.00%0.00%
51710.02%0.22%0.07%0.13%0.07%0.13%0.00%
51620.15%0.13%0.04%0.11%0.07%0.09%0.00%
50390.02%0.11%0.04%0.29%0.00%0.00%0.00%
51690.20%0.02%0.00%0.09%0.00%0.00%0.00%
51580.15%0.11%0.02%0.04%0.00%0.13%0.00%
50510.04%0.07%0.18%0.04%0.02%0.09%0.00%
51180.18%0.00%0.13%0.07%0.07%0.00%0.00%
50380.24%0.00%0.00%0.04%0.13%0.00%0.00%

Vic

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
Vic13.38%4.63%5.28%5.49%2.51%1.75%0.37%
30300.60%0.18%0.33%0.25%0.23%0.01%0.00%
30640.29%0.06%0.10%0.09%0.07%0.00%0.01%
39770.17%0.06%0.09%0.06%0.05%0.05%0.01%
30290.21%0.03%0.04%0.15%0.02%0.02%0.00%
37540.13%0.03%0.12%0.09%0.03%0.01%0.00%
39780.09%0.07%0.05%0.05%0.08%0.01%0.00%
31950.14%0.07%0.02%0.09%0.01%0.01%0.01%
32170.09%0.08%0.05%0.08%0.03%0.00%0.02%
38100.08%0.02%0.10%0.04%0.02%0.07%0.00%
33500.11%0.04%0.06%0.08%0.01%0.02%0.00%

NT

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
NT13.14%6.44%1.29%0.52%2.06%1.80%0.00%
08320.52%4.12%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.52%0.00%
08102.58%0.26%1.03%0.52%0.26%0.00%0.00%
08121.03%0.26%0.00%0.00%0.00%1.29%0.00%
08200.26%0.26%0.26%0.00%1.55%0.00%0.00%
08701.03%1.03%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%
08220.77%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%
08360.26%0.52%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%
08280.52%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.26%0.00%0.00%
08000.52%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%
08340.26%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%0.00%

WA

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
WA12.69%5.02%3.85%3.68%2.65%1.04%0.14%
60650.44%0.25%0.16%0.12%0.03%0.02%0.00%
61630.23%0.30%0.06%0.02%0.26%0.05%0.00%
62100.17%0.17%0.17%0.03%0.12%0.03%0.02%
60300.17%0.22%0.09%0.16%0.05%0.00%0.00%
61120.06%0.02%0.03%0.19%0.17%0.16%0.03%
60270.11%0.05%0.14%0.23%0.08%0.00%0.00%
60690.23%0.09%0.06%0.16%0.05%0.00%0.00%
60180.22%0.16%0.05%0.05%0.03%0.08%0.00%
60600.06%0.28%0.08%0.05%0.03%0.03%0.00%
60550.08%0.05%0.26%0.06%0.05%0.00%0.00%

Qld

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
Qld11.18%5.85%4.44%4.22%3.04%1.18%0.65%
40660.39%0.05%0.20%0.18%0.09%0.00%0.00%
42090.16%0.14%0.14%0.05%0.22%0.01%0.02%
42110.22%0.05%0.06%0.06%0.14%0.03%0.00%
46700.15%0.19%0.04%0.06%0.01%0.03%0.04%
40340.09%0.07%0.18%0.15%0.01%0.00%0.00%
45510.15%0.06%0.04%0.16%0.07%0.00%0.00%
45560.19%0.10%0.10%0.02%0.06%0.01%0.00%
42070.14%0.06%0.06%0.06%0.09%0.04%0.02%
41520.17%0.09%0.05%0.05%0.04%0.00%0.01%
42130.09%0.07%0.15%0.05%0.01%0.01%0.00%

ACT

State & PostcodeCavoodleBorder CollieLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverFrench BulldogAustralian KelpieDachshund
ACT10.43%4.09%4.68%1.90%1.96%2.25%0.30%
29131.66%0.18%1.01%0.24%0.24%0.00%0.00%
26150.36%0.95%0.65%0.47%0.53%0.30%0.00%
26200.65%0.24%0.59%0.00%0.00%1.07%0.06%
29140.77%0.59%0.12%0.12%0.36%0.00%0.06%
29051.13%0.47%0.12%0.00%0.18%0.00%0.00%
29040.89%0.18%0.41%0.00%0.06%0.00%0.00%
26020.65%0.47%0.24%0.00%0.00%0.12%0.00%
29110.24%0.18%0.18%0.30%0.00%0.00%0.18%
26060.77%0.00%0.18%0.06%0.00%0.00%0.00%
29020.59%0.18%0.06%0.06%0.00%0.12%0.00%

With vet prices rising, it’s no surprise that dog owners are seeking pet insurance options, with some fluff balls costing anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 per pup [1][2][3].

To avoid being short-changed, Budget Direct’s Pet Insurance can reimburse you for an agreed percentage of unexpected vet bills when things go wrong.

For the ultimate peace of mind that your pet best friend is protected against what’s hairy and scary, learn more about Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Methodology

We analysed four years of Budget Direct Pet Insurance quote data from 2020 to 2023. At least 1,000 rows of data for each data point were analysed to determine the percentage of dog breeds as reported by Pet Insurance quoters across Australia.

See More Guides

References

  1. news.com.au, 2023, Dog owners are shocked by the price of taking care of their designer dogs
  2. Seniors, 2022, The real cost of a pandemic puppy
  3. Pet Circle, 2022, A complete breed guide for cavoodle dogs

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. Budget Direct engaged Elevate Communication to conduct this research on Budget Direct's behalf, and while Elevate Communication have taken all due care in providing the statistics from their research, Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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