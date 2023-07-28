Pet Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Pet Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

28 July 2023 | See disclaimer

Find out the common costs related to owning a pet, and how to keep them healthy in Budget Direct’s latest survey on pet ownership in Australia.

Quick Stats

  • Over 60% of Australian respondents don’t have pet insurance because it’s too expensive.
  • Nearly 25% of Australian participants have paid up to $5,000 for their pet’s highest vet bill to date.
  • Over 70% of Australians surveyed own a pet dog.

Costs of Acquiring a Dog

Pre-March 2020March-December 202020212022
Average Cost$930$1,433$1,506$1,793

Acquisition Methods

Pure BreedMixed BreedDesigner Breed
Breeder51.00%23.00%41.00%
From friends, neighbours or family14.00%26.00%12.00%
Rescue Shelter11.00%27.00%13.00%

Purebred dog ownership peaked in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic while designer breeds continued to increase in popularity from 2016-22. [1]

Costs of Acquiring a Cat

Pre-March 2020March-December 202020212022
Average Cost$394$289$530$804

Acquisition Methods

Adopted Stray10.00%
From friends, neighbours or family25.00%
Breeder14.00%
Rescue Shelter28.00%

According to Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), many cat owners struggled to name specific breeds and used terms like ‘domestic short hair’, ‘moggy’, and ‘tabby’ to identify their cats instead. [1]

Costs of Common Dog Conditions

ConditionAverage Cost of Treatment
Ear Infection$315
Diarrhoea$416
Skin Allergies$520
Vomiting$565
Mass Skin Lesion (including a cyst, wart or abscess)$698
Dental Disease$706
Tick Paralysis$2,402

Costs of Common Cat Conditions

ConditionAverage Cost of Treatment
Ear Infection$347
Diarrhoea$376
Skin Allergies$451
Bite Injury$562
Vomiting$636
Dental$815
Tick Paralysis$1,859
Snake Bite$2,200
Broken Rear Leg$3,805

Pet Costs Survey Results^

What pet do you have?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Over 70% of Australians surveyed own a pet dog.

Nearly 80% of 18-27 year old respondents own a pet dog. And more than 55% of 48-57 year olds surveyed own a pet cat.

Of the South Australians surveyed, nearly 75% own a pet dog and more than 50% own a pet cat.

How did you acquire your oldest or only pet?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 44% of Australians surveyed got their pet from a breeder. Compared to Budget Direct’s previous survey on Pet Costs, the number of pet owners who acquired their pet via a breeder increased by just over 6% since 2021.

More than a quarter of respondents aged 68-77 were given their pets as a gift.

More than 43% of South Australian respondents got their pets from an animal shelter.

Currently, how old is your oldest or only pet (in years)?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Over 25% of Australians surveyed owned a pet that was 4-6 years old. This trend is consistent with our results from 2021. [3]

More than 30% of 18-27 year olds surveyed owned a pet that was 1-3 years old, while more than 20% of respondents aged 48-57 owned a pet that was 12+ years old.

Close to 30% of Western Australian respondents owned a pet that was 4-6 years old.

What do you spend the most money on for your oldest or only pet?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Almost 70% of Australians surveyed spent most of their money on pet food for their pet or oldest pet. This result has increased by nearly 10% since our last survey on pet costs in 2021. [3]

Nearly 10% of female respondents spent most of their money on their pet’s medications (including for fleas or ticks).

Nearly a quarter of respondents aged 68-77 spend most of their money on medications for their pets.

Of the Western Australians surveyed 80% spent most of their money on pet food for their pet.

What has been your highest vet bill to date (before any pet insurance reimbursement)?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Before receiving reimbursement from their pet insurer, the highest vet bill that more than a third of Australian respondents paid was up to $500.

This was closely followed by nearly a third of Australian respondents who paid up to $1,000 and a quarter who paid up to $5,000. These findings are consistent with the results of our previous survey from 2021. [3]

More than 4% of female respondents paid up to $10,000 for their highest vet bill.

More than 5% of 28-37 year olds surveyed paid up to $10,000 for their highest vet bill.

How much were you able to claim on your pet insurance for this vet bill?*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Only respondents who mentioned they previously had a vet bill were asked this question.

More than 60% of Australian respondents don’t have pet insurance.

Of those respondents who did have pet insurance nearly 10% weren’t able to claim anything on pet insurance for their pet’s vet bill.

Nearly 20% of 18-27 year olds surveyed claimed up to 20% of their bill on pet insurance.

Of the Western Australians surveyed, nearly 12% were able to claim up to 80% of their vet bill on pet insurance.

What’s the main reason you don’t have pet insurance?*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Only respondents who mentioned they didn’t have pet insurance were asked this question.

Over 60% of Australian respondents don’t have pet insurance because it’s too expensive. This trend has continued from our findings in 2021. [3]

Over 70% of 18-27 year old respondents don’t have pet insurance because it’s too expensive while more than 30% of 68-77 year old respondents were willing to take the risk associated with not having pet insurance.

Would you be prepared to spend $10,000 to keep your oldest or only pet alive if they became sick?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Over 50% of Australian respondents would not be prepared to spend $10,000 to keep a pet alive if their pet became sick.

Of the female respondents surveyed, 50.43% are prepared to pay $10,000 to keep their pets alive if they become unwell.

More than 60% of 18-27 year olds surveyed would be prepared to pay $10,000 to keep their pet alive if they became sick.

Key Takeaways

With no public health systems in place for pets, owners can choose between paying vet bills and fees out of pocket or looking to recover costs from their private pet insurance policy. Pet insurance is one way that dog and cat owners can manage the cost of treating their pets at unexpected vet visits due to an illness or accident.

Buy Pet Insurance See More Guides

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Animal Medicines Australia, 2022, Pets in Australia: A national survey of pets and people
  2. PetSure, 2023, Pet Health Monitor 2023
  3. Budget Direct, 2021, Pet Costs Survey & Statistics 2021

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in July 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 901, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). Specific results from the Northern Territory and Tasmania were omitted from survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in July 2023. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

Tips for Creating a Puppy Proof House

How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Fireworks and Storms

How To Kitten-Proof Your Home