6 dental care tips for cats and dogs

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

6 dental care tips for cats and dogs

13 September 2021 | See disclaimer

As responsible pet owners, we strive to ensure that our pets are healthy and well looked after — whether that’s by educating yourself on the foods or plants your dog shouldn’t eat or understanding the best way to help your kitten settle into its new home, we do it for the health and wellbeing of our furry friends.

Part of that care also includes regular oral hygiene, which our pets need to help their teeth stay healthy and functional, in addition to preventing dental plaque and periodontal disease.

At Budget Direct, we’ve engaged with our in-house vet experts who have outlined a combination of at-home and professional dental care for dogs and cats. To make sure you’re committing to your pet’s dental care here are six dental care tips for cats and dogs.

1. Regular dental check-ups

It’s important that you take your pet to regular dental check-ups and teeth scaling and polishing if recommended by your vet. These visits provide a great opportunity for your vet to assess your pet’s oral health and should also start at an early age.

Depending on the outcome your vet may recommend further dental management at home and/or a full dental examination. Remember your vet may recommend that your pet be put under general anaesthesia so that they can clean their teeth, take x-rays, or treat any dental issues.

2. Oral or dental treatments

If your pet has persistent bad breath, gum, or dental disease your vet may prescribe an available dental treatment or remove any teeth that may be causing issues.

3. Daily brushing for dogs and cats

If your pet will tolerate it, daily brushing is the gold standard for dental health. It should be done at least 5 times a week to help prevent build-up that can lead to dental disease.

You can start the process by purchasing a toothbrush that is specifically made for dogs or cats and a special pet toothpaste that won’t upset your pet’s stomach. You can start by slowly introducing daily brushing into your pet’s routine and continue until they become more comfortable over time.

When brushing your pet’s teeth you should always:

  • Add a small amount of special pet toothpaste
  • Hold the brush at the correct 45-degree angle
  • Brush in a circular motion with gentle pressure
  • Brush for 30-60 seconds on each side of your pet’s mouth
  • Reward your pet for good behaviour

4. Try out a dental diet

With guidance and specific recommendations from your vet, you could also try out a pet-specific dental diet.

Many premium dry pet foods are available for both cats and dogs that aim to control build-up inside their mouth. This special food is often made up of larger kibble and is formulated with fibres that are aligned to act like a toothbrush while your pet is eating. They also help to slow down the dental disease process and reduce plaque from forming on your pet’s teeth.

It’s recommended that you start your pet on a dental diet from an early age otherwise it may not be wise to start them on this type of diet until their teeth have been professionally scaled and cleaned.

5. Dental treats and chews

There are many dental treats and chews that will reduce plaque, but unfortunately not prevent it. Unapproved dental chews don’t help much either and even less if they are eaten quickly. It’s best to listen to your vet’s advice on dental treats and chews because they can let you know which products are going to suit your pet and be the most effective.

6. Look for products approved by VOHC

You should consider looking for dental care products approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC). VOHC reviews and recognises products based on data from trials conducted according to VOHC protocols. With this data, VOHC can assure pet-owners of each product’s effectiveness as a preventative pet dental care product.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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