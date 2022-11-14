What dog breeds are best for me?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What dog breeds are best for me?

14 November 2022 | See disclaimer

Adding a new furry friend to your family marks a major milestone, so choosing the right breed of dog for you, your family and/or your lifestyle can sometimes feel like a daunting decision.

The first step to being a responsible dog owner begins before you even bring a dog home, so assess your needs before making a decision.

When choosing a breed there are many considerations you’ll want to make a decision on, such as how much space your dog has to roam and explore; whether it needs to be kid-friendly; how much exercise your dog requires; dietary requirements; or whether or not you’re prepared to maintain dogs that shed.

On top of that, consider which genetic conditions are associated with each breed, whether that could affect your pet in the long term, and whether or not you can find a pet insurance provider that covers you.

So, with much to think about, the in-house vets of Budget Direct put together a list of things to consider before you choose the right dog breed for you.

See all of Budget Direct’s pet insurance guides.

Living space

The size of your living space will be a determining factor in discovering the best dog breeds for your home. For instance, if you live in an apartment then a larger dog breed isn’t probably best suited to the smaller space.

It would also be helpful to consider how much outdoor space you have access to, especially if you live in a smaller apartment or without a backyard. And if you don’t have a backyard, how long will your dog be left alone before being taken out to exercise or to go to the toilet?

You should look to make your living space more pet-friendly by sectioning off areas specifically for your pet and removing any safety hazards from your home.

Lifestyle

Choosing the right breed to match your lifestyle and level of activity is a very important step in the process. Different breeds require different levels of activity and this can be during downtime, playtime or when they’re exercising.

Some breeds (typically larger dogs) will tend to be more energetic and need a lot of exercise while other breeds are more adaptable and will prefer to stay indoors.

Budget

Some breeds will ultimately cost more to look after than others. This can be determined by a particular breed’s size, weight, amount of food they consume, whether they need professional grooming or if they’re prone to certain health conditions later in life.

Costs that you should consider may include:

  • Flea worming and tick treatments
  • Grooming
  • Toys
  • Bedding or shelter
  • Boarding costs if you go on holiday
  • Vet check-ups
  • Pet insurance

Treatment for injuries, illnesses, or other health conditions

Small dogs

Small dog breeds are a great option for anyone living in a small space or apartment. Smaller dog breeds are also great companion animals and are known for being lower maintenance than a lot of larger dog breeds.

Here are some common small dog breeds:

  • Miniature poodle
  • Jack Russell Terrier
  • Beagle
  • Pomeranian
  • Australian Terrier

Medium dogs

Medium dog breeds are known for being adaptable and can live in a small or larger space, an apartment, or a house. They also require more exercise than smaller dogs and will cost more to feed and groom just based on their size.

Here are some common medium dog breeds:

  • Poodle
  • Labrador
  • Golden Retriever
  • Cocker Spaniel
  • Border Collie

Large dogs

Large dog breeds are better suited to larger living spaces with big backyards and a lot of room to run. Many of the larger breeds also tend to have a more docile temperament, making them the ideal family pet and some of the best dogs for kids.

Here are some common large dog breeds:

  • German Shepherd
  • Doberman
  • Weimaraner
  • Rhodesian Ridgeback
  • Australian Shepherd

Family dogs

When choosing a breed, the best dogs for kids will have an agreeable temperament and an appropriate energy level to suit your family’s current lifestyle. You should also consider whether and if they’ll get along with other pets.

The size of the dog is relative and should be considered alongside the other points of criteria.

Here are some of the best dogs for kids [1]:

  • Golden Retriever
  • Labrador Retriever
  • Poodle
  • Irish Setter
  • Vizsla
  • Beagle

Guard dogs

If you’re looking to protect you, your family, and your property you may want to choose a breed that is known for being a good guard dog. While guard dogs can sometimes get a bad rap, it’s their protective nature that also allows them to be incredible pets.

Here are some of the best dog breeds known for being great guard dogs:

  • Australian Shepherd
  • German Shepherd
  • Doberman Pinscher
  • Great Dane
  • Giant Schnauzer

Hypoallergenic dogs

If anyone in your household suffers from a pet-related allergy then you could also look at a hypoallergenic dog breed. While there is no such thing as a completely hypoallergenic dog, many are marketed as the best dog breeds for allergy suffers because they shed little to no fur.

Here are some of the best dog breeds for allergy sufferers:

  • West Highland Terrier
  • Bichon Frise
  • Poodle
  • Portuguese Water Dog
  • Irish Water Spaniel
  • Cavoodle
See More Guides

References

  1. PetMD, 2020, The 10 Best Dogs for Kids and Families

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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