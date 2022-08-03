How to find the right vet for your pet

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to find the right vet for your pet

3 August 2022 | See disclaimer

For so many of us, our pets are part of the family. And as a fully-fledged family member, we want to make sure they get the quality medical care they need.

A professional veterinarian should be able to look after your pet’s routine healthcare needs, foresee and manage potential medical issues, provide appropriate preventative care, and handle pet emergencies as they arise.

Overall, they can make a huge difference in helping your furry friend live a long and healthy life, so it makes sense to take the time to find the right one!

Here are our top tips for choosing a veterinarian in Australia.

See all of Budget Direct’s pet insurance guides.

Finding your nearest vet

Finding a clinic, after-hours emergency vet or specialist centre close to home isn’t just convenient – in an emergency that proximity could save your pet’s life. In this case you’ll want to choose a practice that’s easy to drive to and has an ample amount of parking available.

Finding out which type of care your pet needs

Just like our own doctors, some veterinarians are general practitioners, and some are specialists in their field. They may focus on dogs, cats, horses, and other large animals. Others specialise in the care of birds, wildlife, and exotic animals.

There’s no such thing as a ‘one size fits all’ veterinarian, so please do your research. From common cat diseases to toxic foods and plants your dog should not eat; it’s important to ask questions and choose a vet that understands your pet’s individual needs and medical conditions.

Checking accreditation and experience

Make sure to find out where your vet is accredited. Vets are accredited through the state board of veterinary surgeons in their state (i.e. Veterinary Surgeons Board of Queensland).

They can also be members of the professional association AVA (Australian Veterinary Association) or a particular special interest group to demonstrate proficiency in a particular field (i.e. International Society of Feline Medicine).

Some veterinarians choose to be specialists, acquiring further accreditation, after becoming a vet. Specialists include ophthalmologists, oncologists, dermatologists, orthopaedic surgeons, diagnostic imaging specialists etc.

You’ll also need to know where your nearest specialist hospital and services are should your pet ever need to visit one. Your regular vet should be able to help you with suggestions or recommendations for nearby specialist clinics.

Personal recommendations

Choosing the right vet comes down to trust. You want a veterinary practice with a proven track record of treating pets well and dealing with people professionally.

Make sure to talk to other pet owners and those who work in the pet industry, including groomers, pet-sitters, and kennel owners. They should be able to give you some outstanding recommendations.

Once you’ve got a shortlist, you can start contacting veterinary clinics and ask them any specific questions that you may have. Whichever clinic provides the answers you’re most comfortable with will go to the top of your list.

Visiting your closest vet

Visiting a vet clinic can be useful, not just to ask questions in person but so you can meet some of the staff. This will help you get a feel for the place and find out what kind of facilities and services they have to offer.

Most high-end veterinary practices will have ultrasound and X-ray machines, dentistry equipment, eye pressure, blood pressure monitoring systems and IV infusion pumps.

If the clinic has facilities for keeping pets overnight, it’s important to ask whether they have overnight monitoring. Make sure that they have established emergency procedures, protocols and find out whether the clinic provides any extra services like cat boarding or puppy training.

You can also inquire about soft tissue or orthopaedic surgery or holistic care (if you’re interested in alternative therapy) and after-care support!

Developing a comfortable rapport

It’s important to develop a comfortable, communicative rapport with your vet. If the communication doesn’t feel right, for any reason, that could be a sign you need to look elsewhere.

The right veterinarian will be able to interact in a friendly and caring manner with your pet, other pet owners and clinic staff.

One of the most important parts of being a good vet is being able to effectively communicate with clients (and you) about your pet’s health. This is especially important when complex medical terms or conditions need to be translated into language that can be easily understood.

Compare prices

The cost of owning a pet in Australia can be on the pricier side and new pet owners over time will learn about the fluctuating veterinary prices in Australia. In Australia vaccinations specifically range from $85 to $130.

Whether the practice is franchised or independent can make a difference in the price structure too.

No matter which vet you end up choosing, it’s worth looking into pet insurance. It can certainly help deal with those lofty vet bills that may come up during your pet’s lifetime.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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