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  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
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§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

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  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Most Popular Dog Names Around the World

12 May 2022 | See disclaimer

Welcoming a dog into your home is the height of domesticity, but puppy name inspiration can come from the most unusual places.

Take Fauci, a brown Lagotto Romagnolo born in the springtime of 2020. Fauci shares her Italian heritage with Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the US president during the pandemic. It’s a heroic inspiration for a dog name, to be sure – but Fauci (the dog) narrowly missed being named Tina, short for Quarantine.

Meanwhile, the newest puppy to occupy 123 Sesame Street has been named after an exotic Argentinian dance. The brown-and-white bitzer got her name because she loves to move and sing – Elmo named her Tango.

There are tonnes of fun dog names around the world that might capture the spirit and heritage of your new pup. Budget Direct asked content marketing agency Neomam Studios to find the most popular ones in each country and mapped them out to help you find one you won’t mind yelling in the park.

We identified the 10 most popular dog names in every country. Then we gave each name points (10 points for the most common, 1 point for the 10th most common, etc.) to discover which dog names are the most popular in the world.

There are 20 different names for female dogs on our map. While some are number one across multiple countries, some of the most interesting ones are ‘unique’ to just one country.

For example, the most popular name in Brazil is Mel. No, it’s not short for Melanie – it’s Portuguese for Honey. Likewise, the top name in Iceland is Perla – meaning Pearl. It’s worth a trip to Google Translate to try your dog name ideas in a different language if you’re not sure how it sounds in English.

As for the most popular names the world over, Luna and Bella dominate. Luna is top in 16 countries and Bella (or Bela) in 14. Luna and Bella are both Spanish and Italian words, meaning moon and pretty/beautiful. Yet these names are popular in non-Latin countries, including Finland and the Netherlands, too. This shows that there is already a taste for exotic names among the world’s dog-lovers.

Max or Charlie for a Boy – or How About Smoke, Sun, or… Lady?

Boy dogs are more likely to have human names with no other common meaning (unlike Bella or Luna, which work both as human names and as words). But there are exceptions. The most popular boy dog name in Turkey is Duman, meaning Smoke. Estonia has Leedi – yes, as in Leedi and the Tramp! And the Japanese like to call their male dogs Sora, meaning Sun. In Lithuania, Draugas is another word for friend… or Buddy.

In its English version, Buddy is one of the only boy names in the top 10 that isn’t primarily a name-word. Of course, there are lots of humans called Buddy, but for a dog, it mostly means ‘friend.’ Buddy is the most common male dog name in Indonesia and North Macedonia, but also popular elsewhere, gaining a score of 126 points. But Max is number one the world over by a considerable margin. It is the most common name in 13 countries and scores more than double the points of second-placed Charlie.

A Dog Called Dignity

You meet a lot of different people when you walk your dog. So, as well as your dog’s dignity, consider how you’re going to explain his or her name to other dog-owners in the park.

Consider picking something bold and short. Avoid names that your next-door neighbour might choose for their new baby (that would just be embarrassing). And if you pick a celebrity name, you have to remember that once they’re out of favour, you are stuck with the name regardless.

And take it easy. Wherever you are in the world, choosing a name that fits your dog is far easier than choosing a name for your houseplant.

Methodology and Sources

We researched the top 10 male and female dogs names in each country using studies created by national dog registers, animal welfare charities and animal insurance providers. We then cross-referenced these lists to identify the most popular male and female name worldwide.

See More Guides

References

  1. 20 Minutos, 2021, The 10 most popular dog names: for females and males
  2. Alt, 2018, Here are the most popular dog names in Denmark
  3. Anicom, 2020, Dog name ranking
  4. Catdognames, 2021, Popular dog names in Costa Rica
  5. Catdognames, 2021, Popular dog names in Portugal
  6. Catdognames, 2021, Popular dog names in Serbia
  7. Champion Dog, 2020, What are the most common dog names in Chile?
  8. Check24, 2020, The most popular dog names of CHECK24 customers
  9. The Dog People, 2019, The 75 Best Indian Dog Names for 2019
  10. The Dog People, 2020, The Most Popular Male and Female Dog Names of 2020
  11. Galley, J., 2020, Top 100 Australian Dog Names of 2020
  12. Hundewelt, 2014, Balu and Luna are Austria's most popular dog names
  13. Infobae, 2020, What are the names of dogs and cats most chosen by Argentines
  14. In Lesa, 2019, The most popular dog names
  15. Iltalehti, 2021, Top 30 Dog Names - Is Your Pet's Name Listed?
  16. Kecskemert, 2017, What Are The Most Popular Dog Names In Kecskemet?
  17. Lelum, 2019, Dog names. BEST names for dogs and bitches
  18. Marasco, C., 2020, The most popular names of dogs and cats in 2019
  19. Naver.com, 2021, Top 50 most popular dog names in Korea
  20. Pawshake, 2021, What are the top dog names in Canada?
  21. Pawshake, 2021, What are the top dog names in New Zealand?
  22. Pawshake, 2021, What dog names are the most popular in France?
  23. Pawshake, 2021, What are the top dog names in Singapore?
  24. Pawshake, 2021, What are the top dog names in Ireland?
  25. Penzavzglyad, 2020, The Most Popular Dog Names In Russia Are Named
  26. PetPlan, 2021, Popular Dog Names
  27. Platinum, 2016, The most popular dog names
  28. Rosier, C., 2021, What are the most popular dog names in Belgium?
  29. Sabah, 2021, Best Dog Names - 2021 Popular Female and Male Dog Names
  30. Sanchez, C., 2020, The 10 most popular dog names and breeds among Mexicans
  31. Semana, 2021, The 10 names of dogs more popular
  32. Simon, S., 2020, What are the most popular names for dogs in Croatia and how to choose a good name?
  33. Slobodenpecat, 2020, Top 10 most popular dog names for different breeds and sizes
  34. Vse pro zviratka, 2020, Most popular names for dogs & dog calendar
  35. Whisker, 2019, 50 most popular dog names in Latvia
  36. Zurnal24, 2017, The most common names of Slovenian dogs and puppies

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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