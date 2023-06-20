How much exercise does my dog need?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How much exercise does my dog need?

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

20 June 2023 | See disclaimer

All dogs need daily physical exercise but depending on their age, breed and general health the amount of exercise they need can vary from 30 minutes up to 2 hours. Like humans, daily exercise for your dog will not only benefit them physically but also contribute to their mental stimulation.

But how do you know if your dog is getting enough exercise? Here’s how you can determine how much exercise your dog needs based on their breed, age and temperament.

Dog Exercise Needs by Breed

Small breeds

Small dog breeds generally have moderate exercise needs and require a 20-30 minute daily walk. This group of dogs includes breeds like Chihuahuas, Maltese and Shih Tzu. While there are some exceptions, this should be enough exercise for the majority of small breeds.

Giant breeds

Big dog breeds with larger frames like the Great Dane, Saint Bernard or Bernese Mountain Dog should get at least 30-45 minutes of exercise per day. This may be a slower walk, a long swim or another low-weight-bearing activity. Ensuring your giant breed still stays active will help to support their joint and bone health and weight management overall.

Most active breeds

Active dog breeds need 1-2 hours of exercise per day. These breeds exude a lot of energy and are best suited to owners who also have an active lifestyle.

Some of these breeds include:

  • Border Collies - This breed is happiest when it’s competing in agility exercise activities.
  • Golden Retrievers - This breed is a great fit for owners who like walking, hiking and especially swimming.
  • Vizsla - This is the ideal breed for owners who love running in the great outdoors.
  • Australian Shepherd - This breed thrives with high-energy activities like playing frisbee and long walks or hikes.

And if you choose to exercise outside then make sure you keep your dog cool. Try to avoid the midday heat and provide plenty of fresh drinking water. You could also bring an ice pack, cooling mat or wet towel for your pet to lie on or a cooling collar or vest so your dog can stay cool on the go.

Dog Exercise Needs by Age

Puppy

When you first bring home a new puppy you should start with short sessions in your backyard. Once you’ve waited 10-14 days after your puppy has received their last vaccination booster then you can start taking them on short walks around the neighbourhood, in local parks or on walking trails; increasing the length of these walks only a little bit every month.

Adult

Once your dog becomes an adult (between the ages of 1-2) they’ll need to exercise for at least 30 minutes each day to maintain a healthy weight. The average adult dog needs 30-60 minutes of exercise each day but depending on their breed this may vary. Remember, there are lots of ways you can exercise your dog including walking, swimming, hiking or running.

Senior

As dog’s age, they tend to slow down and have a lot less energy, but this doesn’t mean they shouldn’t exercise daily. Keeping a daily exercise routine in place will help your senior dog stay active and manage its weight.

For older dogs (7-12 years), you should break down the daily activity into two or three 15-20 minute sessions. And if you don’t want to put pressure on your older dog’s joints then try some low-impact activities like walking slowly, swimming or scent work.

What happens if my dog doesn’t get enough exercise?

Daily exercise will help your dog stay happy and healthy while a lack of exercise can lead to weight gain, lethargy and ongoing behavioural problems.

Weight gain in dogs can lead to several health problems including diabetes, respiratory disease and heart disease. Excess weight may also put more pressure on your dog’s joints, affecting their mobility and making them feel more lethargic overall.

Dogs that don’t get enough exercise and mental stimulation can become bored and destructive. They might start digging in your backyard, chew on anything they can get their teeth on or start showing signs of attention-seeking behaviour.

If you’re concerned about your dog’s exercise needs then please reach out to a trusted vet for more information and expert advice. Routine veterinary care is arguably the most important part of pet ownership; checking your pet’s health and wellness (despite their age or breed) will help your vet determine what type of exercise is best suited to your dog.

Your Pet Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Considering pet insurance? With Budget Direct’s Pet Insurance, you can keep your pet in good health and receive 15%^ off your first year’s premium when you purchase a new pet insurance policy online. T&Cs apply.

Learn More Today See More Guides

References

  1. Fly View Productions, 2022, Playful pet dog playing fetch - stock photo

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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