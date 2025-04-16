^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Easter Recipes Your Dog and Cat Will Love (Pet-Friendly Treats)

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

16 April 2025 | See disclaimer

Easter is all about indulging in sweet treats, and while chocolate may be off-limits for our furry friends, that doesn’t mean they should miss out on the fun!

This Easter, spoil your pets with some delicious, pet-safe recipes that will have their tails wagging (or paws purring). These easy-to-make Easter treats are perfect for dogs and cats alike, so you can make sure your pets feel included in the festivities.

Plus, when preparing homemade treats for your pets, you know exactly what’s going into them—no preservatives, no artificial colours, and certainly no harmful ingredients like xylitol or chocolate.

You can even get creative with the shapes, baking up Easter-themed treats for a fun seasonal twist. Read on to discover two of our favourite pet-friendly recipes that both dogs and cats will love!

Why Make Homemade Pet Treats?

Homemade pet treats are not only a great way to show your pets some love, but they also provide several benefits over store-bought alternatives.

For one, they allow you to control the ingredients, ensuring that your pet’s treat is healthy and nutritious. Plus, you can cater to any dietary restrictions, like gluten sensitivities or food allergies, by using ingredients that are best suited to your pet’s needs.

Additionally, you’ll know that the treat is fresh, and free from preservatives or artificial additives that can sometimes be found in pre-packaged snacks.

Making your own pet treats is also a great way to bond with your pet, as they will no doubt enjoy watching you prepare their Easter treats!

Pet-Friendly Easter Recipes for Dogs and Cats

Easter Pupcakes for Dogs

If you’ve got a dog who loves a good treat, why not bake them their own special Easter “pupcake”? These dog-friendly cupcakes are made with simple, wholesome ingredients like bananas and natural peanut butter (xylitol-free, of course).

The recipe is easy to follow and can be whipped up in no time—perfect for a last-minute Easter treat!

Not only will your dog love the taste, but bananas provide a good source of fibre, and peanut butter is a protein-packed snack.

Together with a touch of unsweetened applesauce and a little whole wheat flour, these ingredients make for a healthy and indulgent treat that will have your dog feeling festive.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 1/2 cup of natural peanut butter (make sure it’s xylitol-free)
  • 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour (or oat flour for sensitive tummies)
  • 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • 1 egg (optional, for extra protein)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to (175°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners.
  2. Mash the banana in a bowl until smooth.
  3. Mix the ingredients: Add the peanut butter, applesauce, and egg (if using) to the mashed banana and stir until combined. Gradually mix in the flour, followed by water, until you get a smooth batter.
  4. Spoon the batter into the muffin tin, filling each cup about 3/4 full.
  5. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
  6. Let the pupcakes cool before serving. You can top them with a small dollop of peanut butter or a slice of banana for extra decoration!

Storage: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week, or freeze for longer shelf life.

Tuna and Catnip Easter Bites for Cats

Cats can be picky eaters, but these Tuna and Catnip Easter Bites are sure to be a hit! Cats love the taste of tuna, and adding a bit of catnip only makes the treat more irresistible.

These treats are simple to make and come together quickly, making them a great way to pamper your feline friend this Easter.

Tuna provides protein and essential omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain a shiny coat and support heart health.

Oat flour is a gentle choice for cats with sensitive stomachs, and the added catnip can even make for a fun activity for your pet.

These easy-to-make tuna bites are just the thing to keep your cat entertained and satisfied.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup canned tuna in water (drained)
  • 1/4 cup oat flour or whole wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon dried catnip
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil (optional, for moisture)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Mash the tuna with a fork in a bowl, breaking it up into small bits.
  3. Add the flour, catnip, and egg to the tuna mixture, then stir in the olive oil if you want to make the dough a little moister. Mix until everything is well combined into a dough-like texture.
  4. Roll the dough into small balls (about 1-inch in size) and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Gently flatten each ball with your fingers to make little cookie-like shapes.
  5. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until they’re golden brown and firm.
  6. Cool completely before serving to your cat. You can also sprinkle a little extra catnip on top for added fun!

Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3-4 days, or refrigerate for longer freshness.

Treat Your Pets

This Easter, give your dog and cat the treat they deserve with these easy-to-make, pet-friendly recipes. From Easter pupcakes to tuna and catnip Easter bites, your furry friends will feel like part of the family celebrations.

Plus, by choosing healthy homemade treats, you’re ensuring that your pets get a nutritious, safe snack—without the worry of harmful ingredients.

And remember, just like you take care of your pets with healthy food and treats, make sure you’re also thinking about their long-term health and security.

Pet Insurance is an excellent way to protect your furry friends and ensure they get the best care possible, no matter what.

Don’t forget to share these recipes with fellow pet parents, and make this Easter a little more special for your four-legged companions!

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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