Easter is all about indulging in sweet treats, and while chocolate may be off-limits for our furry friends, that doesn’t mean they should miss out on the fun!

This Easter, spoil your pets with some delicious, pet-safe recipes that will have their tails wagging (or paws purring). These easy-to-make Easter treats are perfect for dogs and cats alike, so you can make sure your pets feel included in the festivities.

Plus, when preparing homemade treats for your pets, you know exactly what’s going into them—no preservatives, no artificial colours, and certainly no harmful ingredients like xylitol or chocolate.

You can even get creative with the shapes, baking up Easter-themed treats for a fun seasonal twist. Read on to discover two of our favourite pet-friendly recipes that both dogs and cats will love!

Why Make Homemade Pet Treats?

Homemade pet treats are not only a great way to show your pets some love, but they also provide several benefits over store-bought alternatives.

For one, they allow you to control the ingredients, ensuring that your pet’s treat is healthy and nutritious. Plus, you can cater to any dietary restrictions, like gluten sensitivities or food allergies, by using ingredients that are best suited to your pet’s needs.

Additionally, you’ll know that the treat is fresh, and free from preservatives or artificial additives that can sometimes be found in pre-packaged snacks.

Making your own pet treats is also a great way to bond with your pet, as they will no doubt enjoy watching you prepare their Easter treats!

Pet-Friendly Easter Recipes for Dogs and Cats

Easter Pupcakes for Dogs

If you’ve got a dog who loves a good treat, why not bake them their own special Easter “pupcake”? These dog-friendly cupcakes are made with simple, wholesome ingredients like bananas and natural peanut butter (xylitol-free, of course).

The recipe is easy to follow and can be whipped up in no time—perfect for a last-minute Easter treat!

Not only will your dog love the taste, but bananas provide a good source of fibre, and peanut butter is a protein-packed snack.

Together with a touch of unsweetened applesauce and a little whole wheat flour, these ingredients make for a healthy and indulgent treat that will have your dog feeling festive.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup of natural peanut butter (make sure it’s xylitol-free)

1/2 cup of whole wheat flour (or oat flour for sensitive tummies)

1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup of water

1 egg (optional, for extra protein)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to (175°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners. Mash the banana in a bowl until smooth. Mix the ingredients: Add the peanut butter, applesauce, and egg (if using) to the mashed banana and stir until combined. Gradually mix in the flour, followed by water, until you get a smooth batter. Spoon the batter into the muffin tin, filling each cup about 3/4 full. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let the pupcakes cool before serving. You can top them with a small dollop of peanut butter or a slice of banana for extra decoration!

Storage: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week, or freeze for longer shelf life.

Tuna and Catnip Easter Bites for Cats

Cats can be picky eaters, but these Tuna and Catnip Easter Bites are sure to be a hit! Cats love the taste of tuna, and adding a bit of catnip only makes the treat more irresistible.

These treats are simple to make and come together quickly, making them a great way to pamper your feline friend this Easter.

Tuna provides protein and essential omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain a shiny coat and support heart health.

Oat flour is a gentle choice for cats with sensitive stomachs, and the added catnip can even make for a fun activity for your pet.

These easy-to-make tuna bites are just the thing to keep your cat entertained and satisfied.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup canned tuna in water (drained)

1/4 cup oat flour or whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon dried catnip

1 egg

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional, for moisture)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mash the tuna with a fork in a bowl, breaking it up into small bits. Add the flour, catnip, and egg to the tuna mixture, then stir in the olive oil if you want to make the dough a little moister. Mix until everything is well combined into a dough-like texture. Roll the dough into small balls (about 1-inch in size) and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Gently flatten each ball with your fingers to make little cookie-like shapes. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until they’re golden brown and firm. Cool completely before serving to your cat. You can also sprinkle a little extra catnip on top for added fun!

Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3-4 days, or refrigerate for longer freshness.

Treat Your Pets

This Easter, give your dog and cat the treat they deserve with these easy-to-make, pet-friendly recipes. From Easter pupcakes to tuna and catnip Easter bites, your furry friends will feel like part of the family celebrations.

Plus, by choosing healthy homemade treats, you’re ensuring that your pets get a nutritious, safe snack—without the worry of harmful ingredients.

And remember, just like you take care of your pets with healthy food and treats, make sure you’re also thinking about their long-term health and security.

Pet Insurance is an excellent way to protect your furry friends and ensure they get the best care possible, no matter what.

Don’t forget to share these recipes with fellow pet parents, and make this Easter a little more special for your four-legged companions!

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