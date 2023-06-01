Things to Know Before Owning a Dog

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Things to Know Before Owning a Dog

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

1 June 2023 | See disclaimer

Whether you’re buying or adopting, owning a dog can be an exciting, yet daunting endeavour. If you’re unsure about how to prepare for a puppy, or how to adopt an adult dog, then here is our guide on what you should know before owning a dog.

Buying a Puppy

If you choose to buy a puppy from a breeder you must research where to purchase the dog. A good breeder should employ positive ethical practices to ensure that puppies and their parents are kept safe and healthy.

A responsible breeder like the ones you’ll find at Dogzonline will provide a lot of information about your puppy and encourage you to meet them several times before you bring them home. They should also have a clean and safe area for all of the puppies and should not let puppies leave their mother until they are at least eight weeks old.

Benefits of a breeder:

  • You’re more likely to purchase a pedigree puppy from a breeder
  • If you choose a pedigree you can better predict the size and appearance and the puppy’s physical and emotional wellbeing
  • The breeder will have started to socialise the puppy
  • The breeder can provide a full medical history of the puppy and will sometimes send it directly to a vet when requested
  • The breeder will have the puppy microchipped
  • The breeder will provide information on the puppy’s diet to date.

It’s important to note that in Queensland and several other states across Australia, it’s a legal requirement that all animals must be microchipped before they are sold or given away.

Before buying a puppy:

  • Research your puppy’s breed personality traits and habits
  • Find out if your puppy is weaned (transitioned from its mother’s milk to a solid diet)
  • Request the age of the puppy’s mother to ensure that they are healthy
  • Check the living conditions of the mother and their litter
  • Spend time and play with the puppy
  • Give the puppy something to help them get used to the smell of your home

Make sure to have your vet check the puppy’s physical condition immediately. This can include weighing the puppy and checking their skin and fur, eyes and ears and teeth and mouth. Your vet can also check for hernias, dental issues, cleft palates, etc.

It’s important to remember that some puppies can be predisposed to specific health conditions and other common dog diseases. Your breeder and a trusted vet can let you know of any health conditions related to your dog’s specific breed or size.

Adopting a Dog

Choosing to adopt an adult dog can be an extremely rewarding experience. But before you adopt, make sure to carefully research best adoption practices and develop an understanding of what an adult dog may need.

Benefits of adopting an adult dog:

  • If you adopt through a registered rescue or shelter like Animal Welfare League Qld (AWLQ) or Sippy Creek Animal Refuge Society (SCARS), then the dog will already be desexed and microchipped, removing that additional vet expense.
  • Adult dogs may already be house trained
  • Adult dogs may already be trained using basic commands
  • Adult dogs already have a developed personality, so you’ll have a better idea of how they’ll fit with your family
  • Adult dogs may have lower energy levels than a puppy. This is sometimes dependent on the dog’s breed
  • The size of an adult dog is already defined.

Before bringing an adult dog home you should know:

  • Their age
  • What kind of life they’ve had
  • What type of personality do they have
  • Whether they have a calm disposition around other dogs
  • If they can live in a home with children
  • If there is anything that makes the dog anxious, scared, or aggressive
  • If the dog has any health conditions

Similar to a puppy, it’s also important that you spend time with an adult dog before adopting them. See if you can take your prospective dog on a walk or in the car so that they can get more comfortable with you.

The Cost of Owning a Dog

In 2021, pet ownership increased in Australia and the cost of owning a pet increased too. According to Animal Medicines Australia, 22% of pet dogs cost more than $1,000 in Australia, with dogs acquired since March 2020 averaging $1,740. [1]

Here’s what costs may be included:

Initial costs:

  • Buying or adopting your puppy or dog
  • Vaccination
  • Desexing
  • Microchipping and registration
  • Bedding
  • Water and food bowls
  • Food

Ongoing costs:

  • Food
  • Grooming
  • Boarding
  • Veterinary services (check-ups, illness, injury, etc.)
  • Flea prevention, worming/heartworm prevention, and tick prevention
  • Accessories (collars, leashes, coats, etc.)
  • Toys and enrichment items
  • Puppy training/behavioural therapy
  • Dog Registration
  • Pet insurance

Choosing the Right Dog Breed

When choosing the best dog breed for you and your family you should always consider the size of your living space, your lifestyle, your budget, and the size of the dog. Other considerations could also include whether a particular breed is good with kids, if they’re a good guard dog or if they’re a hypoallergenic breed.

Another important question to ask yourself is whether you want a purebred puppy or a mixed- breed puppy. As they grow older, puppies will develop different needs and temperaments which is why it’s so important for owners to choose the right breed from the beginning.

Purebred puppies:

  • If you choose a particular pedigree you’ll be able to better predict the size and appearance of your puppy as they grow
  • You’ll be better informed about a pure-bred puppy’s temperament, how they were socialised and the nature of your puppy’s parents
  • These types of puppies may be more sensitive to certain lifestyle and environmental elements. So if you have a puppy that needs a lot of exercise, then it may not be suited to living in a small apartment.
  • Some breeds can be predisposed to particular health conditions.

Mixed breed puppies:

  • If you choose a mixed-breed puppy then it may be a little difficult to predict their adult size and temperament as they grow
  • They may have an unknown medical history, and this can be very common among rescue dogs
  • Ask a lot of questions and take advice from your vet on adoptions and from the people at rescue organisations who know these puppies best.

Insuring Your Dog

Whether you choose to buy or adopt your puppy, if you decide to take out pet insurance you should consider insuring them when you first get them as some insurance providers will not cover pre-existing conditions (i.e. conditions that arise before the policy starts and/or during any relevant waiting periods).

Budget Direct has pet insurance that’s easy to understand to cover your pet’s essentials.

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References

  1. Animal Medicines Australia, 2021, Pets and the Pandemic: A social research snapshot of pets and people in the COVID-19 era

Disclaimer

Information provided on this Budget Direct page is general in nature, does not consider your pet’s individual circumstances and does not constitute veterinary advice. You should not rely on this information as a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis or treatment. If you have concerns for your pet’s health, please consult with a veterinary care professional as soon as possible. Your use of, or reliance on, the information detailed on Budget Direct’s website is at your own risk and Pet Health Insurance Services Pty Ltd and its affiliates accept no liability for this information.

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