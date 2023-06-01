Things to Know Before Owning a Dog

Whether you’re buying or adopting, owning a dog can be an exciting, yet daunting endeavour. If you’re unsure about how to prepare for a puppy, or how to adopt an adult dog, then here is our guide on what you should know before owning a dog.

Buying a Puppy

If you choose to buy a puppy from a breeder you must research where to purchase the dog. A good breeder should employ positive ethical practices to ensure that puppies and their parents are kept safe and healthy.

A responsible breeder like the ones you’ll find at Dogzonline will provide a lot of information about your puppy and encourage you to meet them several times before you bring them home. They should also have a clean and safe area for all of the puppies and should not let puppies leave their mother until they are at least eight weeks old.

Benefits of a breeder:

You’re more likely to purchase a pedigree puppy from a breeder

If you choose a pedigree you can better predict the size and appearance and the puppy’s physical and emotional wellbeing

The breeder will have started to socialise the puppy

The breeder can provide a full medical history of the puppy and will sometimes send it directly to a vet when requested

The breeder will have the puppy microchipped

The breeder will provide information on the puppy’s diet to date.

It’s important to note that in Queensland and several other states across Australia, it’s a legal requirement that all animals must be microchipped before they are sold or given away.

Before buying a puppy:

Research your puppy’s breed personality traits and habits

Find out if your puppy is weaned (transitioned from its mother’s milk to a solid diet)

Request the age of the puppy’s mother to ensure that they are healthy

Check the living conditions of the mother and their litter

Spend time and play with the puppy

Give the puppy something to help them get used to the smell of your home

Make sure to have your vet check the puppy’s physical condition immediately. This can include weighing the puppy and checking their skin and fur, eyes and ears and teeth and mouth. Your vet can also check for hernias, dental issues, cleft palates, etc.

It’s important to remember that some puppies can be predisposed to specific health conditions and other common dog diseases. Your breeder and a trusted vet can let you know of any health conditions related to your dog’s specific breed or size.

Adopting a Dog

Choosing to adopt an adult dog can be an extremely rewarding experience. But before you adopt, make sure to carefully research best adoption practices and develop an understanding of what an adult dog may need.

Benefits of adopting an adult dog:

If you adopt through a registered rescue or shelter like Animal Welfare League Qld (AWLQ) or Sippy Creek Animal Refuge Society (SCARS), then the dog will already be desexed and microchipped, removing that additional vet expense.

Adult dogs may already be house trained

Adult dogs may already be trained using basic commands

Adult dogs already have a developed personality, so you’ll have a better idea of how they’ll fit with your family

Adult dogs may have lower energy levels than a puppy. This is sometimes dependent on the dog’s breed

The size of an adult dog is already defined.

Before bringing an adult dog home you should know:

Their age

What kind of life they’ve had

What type of personality do they have

Whether they have a calm disposition around other dogs

If they can live in a home with children

If there is anything that makes the dog anxious, scared, or aggressive

If the dog has any health conditions

Similar to a puppy, it’s also important that you spend time with an adult dog before adopting them. See if you can take your prospective dog on a walk or in the car so that they can get more comfortable with you.

The Cost of Owning a Dog

In 2021, pet ownership increased in Australia and the cost of owning a pet increased too. According to Animal Medicines Australia, 22% of pet dogs cost more than $1,000 in Australia, with dogs acquired since March 2020 averaging $1,740. [1]

Here’s what costs may be included:

Initial costs:

Buying or adopting your puppy or dog

Vaccination

Desexing

Microchipping and registration

Bedding

Water and food bowls

Food

Ongoing costs:

Food

Grooming

Boarding

Veterinary services (check-ups, illness, injury, etc.)

Flea prevention, worming/heartworm prevention, and tick prevention

Accessories (collars, leashes, coats, etc.)

Toys and enrichment items

Puppy training/behavioural therapy

Dog Registration

Pet insurance

Choosing the Right Dog Breed

When choosing the best dog breed for you and your family you should always consider the size of your living space, your lifestyle, your budget, and the size of the dog. Other considerations could also include whether a particular breed is good with kids, if they’re a good guard dog or if they’re a hypoallergenic breed.

Another important question to ask yourself is whether you want a purebred puppy or a mixed- breed puppy. As they grow older, puppies will develop different needs and temperaments which is why it’s so important for owners to choose the right breed from the beginning.

Purebred puppies:

If you choose a particular pedigree you’ll be able to better predict the size and appearance of your puppy as they grow

You’ll be better informed about a pure-bred puppy’s temperament, how they were socialised and the nature of your puppy’s parents

These types of puppies may be more sensitive to certain lifestyle and environmental elements. So if you have a puppy that needs a lot of exercise, then it may not be suited to living in a small apartment.

Some breeds can be predisposed to particular health conditions.

Mixed breed puppies:

If you choose a mixed-breed puppy then it may be a little difficult to predict their adult size and temperament as they grow

They may have an unknown medical history, and this can be very common among rescue dogs

Ask a lot of questions and take advice from your vet on adoptions and from the people at rescue organisations who know these puppies best.

Insuring Your Dog

Whether you choose to buy or adopt your puppy, if you decide to take out pet insurance you should consider insuring them when you first get them as some insurance providers will not cover pre-existing conditions (i.e. conditions that arise before the policy starts and/or during any relevant waiting periods).

Budget Direct has pet insurance that’s easy to understand to cover your pet’s essentials.

Buy Pet Insurance

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