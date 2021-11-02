10 easy ways to remove dog hair from your car

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

10 easy ways to remove dog hair from your car

2 November 2021 | See disclaimer

A wagging tail. Excited panting. Ears flapping happily in the breeze. All of this can only mean one thing: your dog is riding in the car. Dogs are man’s best friend, and in many households, pets are part of the family, so allowing your furry friend to ride in the car is a must.

Unfortunately, the excitement of travelling with your pet can quickly wear off when you notice their hair is everywhere, on the seats, on the floor, and somehow even in the glove box. As most pet owners know, removing pet hair from your car can be an extremely difficult and time-consuming process.

Luckily, we’ve compiled this list of ways to remove pet hair from your car. Full of useful tips and tricks, these dog hair removal methods will leave your car looking fresh, clean, and ready for more adventures with your precious pet!

1. Dog hair prevention

When it comes to removing pet hair from your car, prevention is better than cure. Given this, it’s a good idea to brush your pet before letting them in the car. This way, any loose hair is removed beforehand, minimising the amount of pet hair that gets in your car.

2. Seat covers

Seat covers are another handy way to reduce pet hair in your car. Specialist pet seat covers keep pet hair off your car seats, while any hair that does get on the seat cover is contained to one manageable area.

Plus, seat covers can be easily removed and cleaned after each journey. If you don’t own a car seat cover, placing an old towel over your car seat can have a similar effect.

3. Rubber gloves

When it comes time to actually clean pet hair from your car, rubber gloves are a great tool.

Put on a pair of everyday rubber cleaning gloves, then sweep your hands over your car’s upholstery. Loose strands of pet hair should stick to your gloved fingertips, while the remaining hair should form in large clumps, making it easier to remove or vacuum. Be sure to sweep your hands in one direction, so any loose fur gathers in one pile.

If this doesn’t get rid of all the pet hair, you can wet the rubber gloves (or lightly spray your car’s interior with water) and repeat this process.

4. Balloons

Using balloons to collect pet hair might seem slightly like a slightly left-field suggestion, but it can be highly effective. By harnessing the power of static electricity, balloons are an excellent tool to remove pet hair from your car.

Simply rub a balloon over your car’s interior surfaces, and any loose pet hair should be lifted off the upholstery and stick to the balloon. From there, it’s as easy as wiping the pet hair off the balloon and repeating this process until your car is hair-free.

This method is great for removing loose pet hair; however, it is unlikely to remove stubborn, embedded strands.

5. Lint rollers or Velcro hair curlers

If you’re looking for a cheap, easy, and effective on-the-go solution, then velcro hair curlers are a fantastic way to remove pet hair. However, if you’re looking for something that will pick up even the most stubborn and embedded pet hair in your car then a lint roller will be your best solution.

Roll the velcro tips or lint roller along your car’s upholstery and any stray pet hairs will stick to it. Plus, unlike duct tape, both of these options don’t lose their adhesive after multiple uses. You can even get a non-adhesive lint roller which will reduce the hassle of removing and replacing traditional adhesive sheets!

6. Fabric softener

Fabric softener contains ingredients that are specifically designed to loosen hair, so it makes sense to use it to remove pet hair from your car.

For this method, mix 2-3 teaspoons of fabric softener with water in a spray bottle, then spray the mixture onto your car’s upholstery. Next, wipe the upholstery with a paper towel to loosen any stubborn strands of pet hair. Once these strands have been loosened, you can vacuum any remaining hair.

7. Duct tape

Duct tape is an ever-reliable way to repair almost anything, so it should come as no surprise that you can also use it to remove pet hair from your car.

For this method, roll a piece of duct tape around your hand (with the sticky side facing out), firmly press your hand onto the affected surface, then lift it up and marvel at how much pet hair you have collected.

From there, it’s simply a matter of repeating this process – ensuring you regularly replace the duct tape once it loses its adhesiveness – until your car is clean.

8. Vacuum

Sometimes, the simplest solutions are also the best. As such, vacuuming the interior of your car will usually remove most of the pet hair. To ensure optimal results, it’s a good idea to buy a specialist vacuum nozzle with rubber bristles, which are specifically designed to collect hair.

9. Squeegee

If you’re trying to remove pet hair from your car quickly, then a squeegee is a fast and cost-effective option. Much like rubber gloves, the squeegee’s rubber blade will catch pet hair as you drag it along your car’s seats and floors. This will move the pet hair into one pile for quick and easy removal.

10. Wire brush

Finally, a wire brush is a great tool for removing stubborn, hard-to-reach strands of pet hair in your car.

Often, a wire brush is used as the final step of the pet hair cleaning process, as it’s great for removing any final traces of pet hair. Simply run the wire brush along your car’s upholstery until you are satisfied that all pet hair has been removed.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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