^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Cats vs Dogs: What makes a better pet?

Kaylee Randall

Kaylee Randall

Content Strategist

28 February 2024 | See disclaimer

What makes a better pet, a dog or cat? The debate is as old as time.

When it comes to domestic pets it seems Australians are quite particular about their preferred breed of dog but will pretty much love any type of cat.

But does having a pedigree mean you have a healthier pet?

Data from over 14,000 entries into our BudPet quiz has ranked mostly domestic cats healthier and having better diets.

Here, we’re using our BudPet data to break it down.

Quick Stats

  • Almost 19% of the 3,683 cats received a perfect diet score with the right amount of wet and dry food and a combination of preferred food types including quality-bought food and home-cooked meals. Dogs were slightly behind the cats with 16% of 10,474 dogs obtaining a perfect diet score.
  • Almost 45% of cats obtained a perfect health score, just beating the dogs of which 43.69% recorded a perfect health score. The health score reflected a number of things including the animal’s heritage, vaccinations, grooming and veterinary checkups.
  • 2.6% of cats obtained a perfect score in their physical habits including how often they exercised, how much social time they had with other cats or dogs and how much time they spent inside and outside the house. Just 0.3% of dogs received a perfect score in this area.

The top five most popular dogs in Australia in 2023 are all pedigree breeds, whilst four of the most popular cat varieties are of mixed parentage.

Cavoodles, Border Collies, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers and Maltese Crosses are the five most popular dogs and are all pedigree breeds, whilst the Domestic Short Hair cat, Domestic Medium Hair cat, the Tabby and the Domestic Long Hair cat are amongst the top 5 most popular cats with the Ragdoll being the only pedigree cat breed to make the list.

The data proves an animal will not necessarily be healthier simply because it is a pedigree.

Whilst the numbers are close, cats beat dogs in every health aspect studied.

Cats % all cats surveyed Dogs % all dogs surveyed
Top Diet Score of 1 694 18.84% 1,676 16.00%
Top Health Score of 1 1,657 44.99% 4,576 43.69%
Top Habit Score of 1 96 2.60% 32 0.30%

So what makes the better pet, cats or dogs?

It’s no secret — both cats and dogs offer unconditional love, affection and friendship, and they also provide therapeutic benefits for owners such as positive mental health and wellbeing.

In fact, data from MensLine Australia shared that 74% of pet owners reported mental health improvements as a result of pet ownership [1].

After all, who doesn’t like to cuddle a furry friend at the end of the day?

But buying pedigree clearly does not guarantee you a healthier pet.

Apart from cost, the trend to choose pedigree dogs is partly driven by the owners’ desires to know the expected personality, traits, and needs of the dog they’re interested in.

But that’s not enough. Ensuring they have the right food, keeping up their exercise and medical checks are all essential.

Cats can usually exercise themselves, are less interested in human food and can be easier to transport to the vet so often can prove the healthiest.

Cats can be very independent and partly look after themselves, which means they can appear to vary less between breeds.

No matter if your newest family member is a pedigree or not, insuring your pet is the easiest way to guard yourself from unexpected vet bills.

Pets are family members regardless of breed or cost, and owners want to ensure they can get the best treatment possible for them should anything happen.

And as for what makes the best pet – dog or cat? The debate continues.

Methodology

We analysed Budget Direct BudPet quiz data from 2023 and 2024. At least 1,000 rows of data for each data point were analysed to determine the results as reported by pet owners across Australia.

See More Guides

References

  1. MensLine Australia, 2023, Five Mental Health benefits of Pet Ownership

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. Budget Direct engaged Elevate Communication to conduct this research on Budget Direct's behalf, and while Elevate Communication have taken all due care in providing the statistics from their research, Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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