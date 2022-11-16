^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Cost of Owning a Pet in Australia

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

16 November 2022 | See disclaimer

Research from the peak body representing the leading healthcare companies in Australia, Animal Medicines Australia[1] (AMA), reflects the biggest rise in pet ownership Australia has seen. And the number of restrictions placed on Australians during the COVID-19 pandemic created multiple opportunities for Australians to bring a new pet into their households.

However, one of the greatest deterrents to potential pet owners is the ongoing costs of care. We’ve already spent a combined $30.7 billion on our dogs and cats in the last year, with food, health, accessories, and veterinary services accounting for more than half of all ongoing costs.

While $30.7 billion may seem like a lot, we’ve broken down the costs of ownership and why many pet owners have chosen to view their pets as part of their family, instead of as ongoing costs.

How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?

As of 2021 there are an estimated 6.3 million dogs that are kept as pets in Australia. With the rise in pet ownership in Australia also came the rise in the price to acquire a pet dog. According to AMA, 22% of pet dogs cost more than $1,000 in Australia, with dogs acquired since March 2020 averaging $1,740.

Pet food

It’s estimated that dog owners have spent an average of $1,858 on dog food in the last year.

Veterinary services

In the last 12 months, dog households have spent an average of $617 on veterinary services for their pet dog. Vets remained the number one source of information for 51% of pet owners while 79% of dog owners have taken their pet to see the vet at least once since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pet healthcare products

In 2021 households with a dog spent an average of $411 on dog healthcare products (e.g veterinary medicines, flea/worming treatments, tick prevention and dietary supplements).

Products or accessories

Over the past year, the average household spent $238 on products and accessories for their dog. This can include clothing, toys, leads, bowls, collars and carriers.

Pet Insurance

In the last 12 months, dog owners spent an average of $246 on pet insurance in their household with only 24% of dog owners paying for pet insurance.

Additional household average costs for a dog in the last year:

  • Boarding/Minding - $223
  • Clipping/Grooming (incl. mobile shampoo) - $196
  • Training/Behaviour/Therapy - $182
  • Dog walking - $160
  • Transport - $147
  • Participating in competitions/Club membership - $80
  • Alternative health treatment (e.g acupuncture, massage) - $58
  • Other - $6

How Much Does it Cost to Own a Cat?

As of 2021, there are an estimated 4.9 million cats that are kept as pets in Australia. Nearly half (48%) of all cats were given away freely and a further 34% were acquired for $200 or less. Since the beginning of COVID-19, the cost to acquire a cat has risen as high as $410 but this price was not sustained and the cost is now substantially lower than the purchase price for a pet dog.

Pet food

It’s estimated that cat owner households spent an average of $1,493 on cat food in the last year.

Veterinary services

In the last 12 months, average households have spent $717 on veterinary services for their pet cat. Vets also remained the number one source of information for 51% of pet owners.

Pet healthcare products

In 2021 the average household spent $356 on cat healthcare products (e.g veterinary medicines, flea/worming treatments, tick prevention and dietary supplements).

Products or accessories

Over the past year cat households have spent an average of $224 on products and accessories for their cat. This can include clothing, toys, leads, bowls, collars and carriers.

Pet Insurance

In the last 12 months cat owners spent an average of $116 on pet insurance in their household with only 19% of cat owners paying for pet insurance.

Additional household average costs for a cat in the last year:

  • Boarding/Minding - $138
  • Clipping/Grooming (incl. mobile shampoo) - $133
  • Training/Behaviour/Therapy - $59
  • Transport - $12
  • Participating in competitions/Club membership - $43
  • Alternative health treatment (e.g acupuncture, massage) - $52
  • Other - $14

Cat litter was the predominant ‘other’ spend for cat owners.

Ongoing Costs

Supermarkets continue to be the most popular place to buy food and treats for your pet with pet shops as the next most popular. While around half of all pet owners get most of their pet’s dry food (53%), wet food (49%) and treats (49%) from the supermarket, 14% get most of their dry food from in-person pet shops.

In-person pet shops and retail shops (e.g Kmart) and supermarkets were also the most popular places to purchase pet products or accessories.

Vets were the preferred place to purchase pet healthcare products, overtaking supermarkets since 2019. 18% of pet owners also liked to shop for pet healthcare products through online pet shops and supermarkets.

Pet healthcare

Unfortunately, 15% of pet owners could not afford the cost of general veterinary consultation fees, medicines and procedures in the last two years and 6% of pet owners had a difficult time accessing pet services due to the COVID-19 pandemic or because their vet was too busy.

Some of the most common reasons to visit the vet in the last two years included vaccination (40%), general check-up (38%), desexing (15%) and a specific illness or injury (13%).

Pet Insurance Costs

According to Animal Medicines Australia, Australian households spend an average of $246 per year to insure their dogs and $116 to insure their cats (this takes into account all survey responses, regardless of whether or not they had pet insurance).

The cost of pet insurance can vary significantly, depending on the age, breed, size and health of your furry friend. However, one cost that is almost always extreme is an unexpected vet bill.

An unforeseen trip to the vet can easily come to thousands of dollars if scans (like x-rays) are involved. Without pet insurance, you’re liable for the whole lot. Whereas if your pet insurance covers the event, you’ll normally only pay an excess and a percentage of the overall costs, also known as a co-payment.

The co-payment amount can differ between Insurers and some require you to only pay the co-payment and excess at the vet whereas others will require you to pay the full amount and seek reimbursement of the insurer’s portion after.

And if you’d like to see how much pet insurance might cost, visit Budget Direct Pet Insurance for more information.

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References

  1. Animal Medicines Australia, 2021, Pets and the Pandemic: A social research snapshot of pets and people in the COVID-19 era

Disclaimer

This research was conducted on behalf of Animal Medicines Australia between the 13th of April to the 13th of May 2021. The phrases ‘last year’ or ‘last 12 months’ refer to the 12 months preceding the research period. ‘2021’ is the period between the 13th of April to the 13th of May 2021.

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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