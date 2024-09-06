Pets in Australia Survey and Statistics 2024

Australia pet ownership has reached new heights with an estimated 28.7 million pets in 6.9 million households as of 2022 [1]. This includes dogs and cats, as well as fish, birds, small mammals (such as guinea pigs) and reptiles.

To find out more about pet ownership in Australia, we surveyed 1,005 participants. Check out our findings below.

Quick Stats

More than 70% of respondents said they got their oldest or only pet for companionship.

Of the respondents surveyed, 75% of 28-37 year olds owned a dog.

Respondents aged 28-37 were the most likely age group to get their pets for mental health reasons.

Pet Ownership Statistics

What pet do you have?

Australia Age State Australia Age State

Dog Owners

Almost two-thirds of Australian respondents own a dog and male respondents were slightly more likely to own a dog than female respondents.

Of the respondents surveyed, 75% of 28-37 year olds own dogs. And two-thirds of respondents from New South Wales and Queensland own dogs.

According to Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), almost half of all Australian households have a dog, with an estimated 6.4 million pet dogs nationwide. [1]

Cat Owners

Almost a third of Australian respondents own a cat and female respondents were more likely to own a cat than male respondents.

More than 42% of 58-67 year olds own a cat. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of respondents from South Australia own a cat.

According to AMA, a third of all Australian households have a cat, with an estimated 5.3 million pet cats nationwide. [1]

Animal Age Groups

How old is your pet?

Australia Age Type of Pet Australia Age Type of Pet

Our survey found that more than a quarter of respondents said their oldest or only pet was between 1-3 years old, while another 25% of respondents said their pet was between 4-6 years old.

More than 35% of survey respondents aged 18-27 years old said their oldest or only pet was between the ages of 4-6.

Nearly 30% of respondents who owned a dog said they were between 1 and 3 years old, and the same percentage of respondents said their pet dog was 4-6 years old.

More than a quarter of survey respondents who owned a cat said their pet was 12+ years old. While their lifespan is dependent on a number of different factors, the life expectancy of a cat is typically 12-15 years. [2]

In 2022, AMA found that nearly two in five dogs (37%) have been acquired since the beginning of 2020 in Australia.

Why Aussies Prefer Animal Companionship

Why did you get your pet?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Pet Australia Gender Female Male Companionship 71.0% 70.1% Mental health 29.4% 28.7% Suitable size or low maintenance 20.4% 20.2% Good temperament 26.6% 26.3% Rescue animal 30.0% 18.1% Support animal/s 13.5% 13.2% Given/left to me 7.7% 12.3% Other 1.9% 3.0% Age 18-27 28-37 38-47 48-57 58-67 68-75 Companionship 71.5% 71.7% 70.4% 67.8% 73.0% 68.0% Mental health 26.6% 38.7% 27.0% 32.2% 23.9% 19.4% Suitable size or low maintenance 26.0% 21.7% 19.9% 19.2% 19.5% 12.6% Good temperament 26.0% 28.3% 22.5% 31.1% 26.4% 23.3% Rescue animal 21.5% 21.7% 18.9% 28.3% 31.5% 27.2% Support animal/s 17.7% 12.7% 14.8% 12.4% 10.7% 10.7% Given/left to me 9.5% 6.6% 6.1% 8.5% 17.0% 15.5% Other 1.9% 1.4% 2.6% 3.4% 2.5% 2.9% State NSW Vic Qld WA SA Companionship 70.0% 74.5% 63.9% 70.0% 76.4% Mental health 32.5% 27.3% 29.8% 26.0% 23.6% Suitable size or low maintenance 19.7% 18.4% 24.4% 19.0% 23.6% Good temperament 25.9% 29.2% 24.9% 22.0% 31.9% Rescue animal 23.1% 22.1% 29.3% 26.0% 26.4% Support animal/s 14.4% 12.0% 7.8% 17.0% 19.4% Given/left to me 10.3% 9.4% 11.2% 8.0% 9.7% Other 2.8% 1.9% 3.4% 3.0% 0.0% Type of Pet

Companion Animals

More than 70% of respondents said they got their oldest or only pet for companionship.

A third of respondents who are dog owners acquired their pets for companionship compared to 27.2% of respondents who own a cat.

Companion animals can prompt a sense of purpose for the pet owner. Companion animals also provide support when pet owners are feeling lonely and isolated.

Mental Health

Human-animal interactions can encourage positive mental health benefits in Australian pet owners.

Nearly 30% of survey respondents got their oldest or only pet for their mental health.

While close to 40% of respondents aged 28-37 said they got their pet for their mental health. More than 32% of respondents from New South Wales said they got their oldest or only pet for mental health reasons.

Nearly 30% of cat owners were more likely to acquire their pets for mental health reasons compared to 25.2% of dog owners.

What mental health benefits come from pet ownership?

Reduces stress

Keeps you in a routine

Increases opportunities for social interactions

Encourages autonomy and self-esteem

Provides a purpose

Eases worry and anxiety

Pet ownership also supports the emotional, cognitive, behavioural, educational and social development of children. And for older Australians, pet ownership can improve their quality of life, reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety and slow down symptoms of dementia. [3]

How Aussies Find Their Pets

How did you acquire your pet?

Australia Gender Age State Type of Pet Australia Gender Age State Type of Pet

Pet ownership significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic with 69% of all Australian households owning a pet in 2022. [1] New owners acquired their animals through breeders, rescue organisations, shelters or as a gift from family and friends.

Breeder Animals

Nearly 45% of respondents said they got their oldest or only pet from a breeder.

More than 50% of respondents aged 38-47 got their pet from a breeder. While more than 54% of South Australian respondents acquired their pet from a breeder.

There are 56% of dog owners who got their oldest or only pet from a breeder, compared to only 22% of cats. According to AMA, breeders have remained the top resource for acquiring pure-bred dogs and designer dogs. While cats are less likely to be acquired from a breeder. [1]

One of the things you should know before owning a pet is that it’s your responsibility to find a reputable breeder. A reputable breeder will ensure you have a healthy pet that’s been microchipped and have access to their full medical history.

Responsible pet ownership is strongly encouraged in Australia. Dog owners and cat owners must register their pets in the state they live in. You should also register your pets when you move.

And depending on the state you live in, microchipping can be mandatory for cats and dogs.

Rescue Animals

Nearly 30% of respondents said they acquired their oldest or only pet from a shelter.

When it came to why pet owners acquired their oldest or only pet, female respondents were more likely to rescue and/or give their pet a home than male respondents.

However, when answering how pet owners acquired their pets a similar percentage of female and male respondents rescued their pet from a shelter.

When answering why they acquired their pet, 30% of respondents aged 58-67, said they rescued and/or gave a home to their pet. These respondents produced a similar result when asked how they got their pet.

Close to 40% of respondents from Western Australia said they got their pet from a shelter.

In our survey, more than 40% of respondents got their pet cat from a shelter. Similarly, the AMA found that 32% of Australians got their cat as a rescue. [ref nuymber=“1”]

Gifted Animals

Of the respondents surveyed, 17% of 58-67 year olds said their pets were given and/or left to them when answering why they acquired their pet.

However, when answering how they got their pet, nearly 30% of 58-67-year-olds said they were given their pet.

More than a quarter of cats (26.9%) were given as pets compared to only 13% of dogs.

Key Takeaways

Millennials rely on their pets more than other age groups

Like many pet owners, it’s clear that millennials consider their pets as part of their family. Of the Australian respondents surveyed, 75% of 28-37-year-olds owned a dog.

More than 71% of 28-37 year olds said they got their pet for companionship, while close to 40% of respondents aged 28-37 said they got their pet for their mental health.

Dog owners preferred companionship

Nearly two in five dogs (37%) have been acquired since the beginning of 2020 in Australia. [1]

Our survey found a third of dog owners acquired their pets for companionship. Companionship continues to be the number one reason for getting a dog regardless of their breed. [1]

As companions, many dog owners spend social quality time with their pets, taking them on walks in their neighbourhood as well as to the park or beach to provide happiness and contentment.

Cat owners prioritised their mental health

Nearly 30% of cat owners acquired their pets for mental health reasons. Spending time with your pet can allow you to show love and affection, increase socialisation and decrease anxiety.

Not to mention more than a quarter of survey respondents who owned a cat said their pet was 12+ years old.

Due to the cat’s longer lifespan, many cat owners spend quality one-on-one time with their pet over a longer period to build a stronger bond with their pet and improve their mental health.

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