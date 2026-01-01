Home Security
Safe Suburbs Map
Find out how safe your postcode is from property crimes.
Buying a new place? Or curious to know how you compare to neighbouring suburbs Choose your state and search your postcode to find out how safe your suburb is from property crime against the rest of the state.
Home Security Tips to Protect Your Home from Break-Ins
Home break-ins carry some very serious consequences. Using these tips you can help protect your home and keep you and your family safe.
Storm Season
How to Prepare for a Bushfire
Before bushfire season rolls around, find out how you can minimise the risks to your property and create your evacuation plan.
How to Prepare for a Flood in Australia
Find out how to prepare for a flood with Budget Direct's checklist. Learn about flood zones & what to include in your emergency list if you’re at risk.
Latest Research
The Wettest City in Every Country
Budget Direct has used Climate Data to count the number of rainy days per year for 64,429 cities around the world.Read more