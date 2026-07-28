Common Home Safety Hazards

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Common Home Safety Hazards

A young couple turns on the alarm using their home
Anna C Madrigal

Anna C Madrigal

Content Writer

28 July 2026 | See disclaimer

If someone were to ask you what the most dangerous room in your home was, would you know?

It’s not an easy question to answer. Dealing with home hazards is more than just counting the number of risks in your home, but assessing the impact you can have on each one. Risks can be as manageable as checking whether your smoke alarm battery needs replacing. Others aren’t, such as the rate of break-ins in your neighbourhood.

There are practical steps both renters and homeowners can take to help protect their belongings and the people they care about. Learning how to identify common home safety hazards and how to counteract them can go a long way toward keeping your household safer.

In this article, we’ll discuss some common safety hazards and how to keep them in check to improve the safety of your home.

Fire Hazards

Every year, over 17,000 fire incidents are recorded annually in Australia. [1] There are a number of common fire hazards in the home, which can include cooking equipment, unattended stovetops, heaters, dryers, electrical wiring and barbecues.

Despite the number of fire hazards in homes, most house fires can be prevented with the right precautions.

Here’s what you can do to minimise fire risks in your home:

  • Stay with your food while it’s cooking
  • Check for frayed cords on your electrical appliances
  • Make sure your stoves and ovens are regularly cleaned to avoid grease fires
  • Don’t leave open flames (such as candles) unattended near blinds and curtains
  • Don’t leave heaters unattended, especially near furniture, laundry, or clothes
  • Don’t smoke inside, especially in bed
  • Regularly clean out the lint filter in your dryer
  • Don’t leave matches and lighters in reach of children
  • Have a fire blanket and fire extinguisher in easy reach near the kitchen area
  • Regularly check your fire alarms and make sure they’re working properly

Consider: if there were a fire in your home, would you have the necessary tools to stop it? What’s more, would you be covered for the thousands of dollars needed not just to replace damaged belongings, but to do repairs for your home? Protect yourself by making sure today’s sum insured covers tomorrow’s potential disaster.

Get a Home & Contents Insurance Quote and save 30%^ online on your first year’s premium

Electrical Hazards

Electrical accidents are more common than you might think. Between 2023 and 2024, 378 hospitalisations were recorded due to exposure to an electric current. [2]

While it may be tempting to try installing a new power point or replacing a light switch, if you are doing anything in your home that requires interacting with electrical wires, you need to contact a licensed electrician.

Even if you aren’t planning on tampering with the wiring in your home, there are plenty of ways you can accidentally cause an electrical accident. Here are some tips to minimise electrical hazards in your home:

  • Don’t use double-adaptors or power boards that aren’t surge-protected
  • Follow up with an electrician if a device trips your safety switch
  • Don’t overload powerboards with multiple appliances (this is a common cause of electrical house fires)
  • Don’t plug in or use electrical appliances near water
  • Don’t handle electrical appliances with wet hands
  • Make sure safety switches on all indoor and outdoor power circuits are working properly
  • Fully unwind extension cords before use to prevent overheating
  • Maintain your home circuit breakers to prevent them from failing
  • Turn off the main power points at the switchboard when accessing the ceiling or crawl spaces around your home
  • Make sure your electrical home appliances are properly maintained so they’re less likely to fail

Water and Escape of Liquid Hazards

Escaping liquid from a burst pipe, a leaky flexi hose, or a broken washing machine can be disastrous to your belongings and the very structure of your home. For example, if liquid were to escape inside your walls or cabinets, you could be looking at some serious repairs.

One of the biggest culprits for these kinds of leaks are flexi-hoses. These are water pipes made of an internal rubber lining surrounded by flexible braids of stainless steel that can create some serious leaks if not inspected regularly. Escape of Liquid hazards are no laughing matter. Claims for these kinds of water damage claims can cost over $30,000.

You can avoid these scenarios by making sure you take the following precautions to prevent water damage in your home:

  • Inspect your flexi-hose every 6 months
  • Check your manufacture dates on flexi-hoses, water heaters, dishwashers and washing machines
  • Clear your gutters to avoid roof and ceiling damage after heavy rain
  • Regularly check for leaks and early signs of water damage behind your walls, and call a licensed plumber to solve these issues
  • If you are going on holiday, turn your water off at the main valve

Child Safety Hazards

Young children aren’t the best at assessing risks at home. Infants, especially, are at a high risk of injury, being 7.5 times more likely to be hospitalised than adults. [3] That’s why it’s important to assess home safety hazards to keep young ones as safe as possible.

Risks for Young Children

There are a number of common home safety hazards that can pose a risk to young children.

These risks can include:

  • Poor lighting (which can lead to falls)
  • Window blind cords (children are highly susceptible to strangulation on these when not properly secured)
  • Access to household chemicals and cleaning products
  • Open fences to pools and spas
  • Stairs
  • Unlocked doors or windows
  • Exposed power cords and outlets

Baby Proofing a House

Here’s some ways you can safely babyproof your home:

  • Make sure all cots and bed rails meet Australian safety standards (AS2172)
  • Add bumper guards to the corners of tables and any other sharp edges
  • Latch drawers that have sharp or dangerous objects (kitchen knives, household cleaning products)
  • Add lockable safety gates at the base of the stairs and the entryways to the kitchen
  • Have outlet covers over all power-point circuits
  • Add power point covers

Cover for Your Child’s Belongings

Something else to consider is the possessions of young children. Be it a bedtime teddy or an electronic device, children have a hard time coping when those objects suddenly disappear due to theft or a house fire. Consider covering your child’s belongings under the optional cover of Portable Contents on your Home and Contents Insurance policy so that they can be replaced, repaired or reimbursed for loss or damage caused by an insured event.

Theft and Security Hazards

Some of the most common items stolen in burglaries are personal items such as jewellery, clothing, devices, tools, purses/wallets, bikes and sporting equipment. If your home was broken into while you were on holiday, would your contents insurance cover everything that was taken? Would you be able to replace the bike in your garage or the laptop in the study?

To help protect your most important belongings, ensure your contents sum insured is updated, also known as the cost to rebuild your home and replace your contents. To help you decide what you think your home and belongings are worth, you can use our Home and Contents Replacement Calculator tools to find an estimated amount.

Here are some tips on how you can help protect your home from break-ins:

  • Lock doors and windows
  • Keep your garage door locked
  • Limit access to the second floor
  • Add security systems such as sensors, motion detectors, video doorbells and security cameras
  • Ask someone to house sit if you go on holiday
  • Avoid sharing personal details or travel plans publicly on social media

Dealing with theft isn’t just about kitting out your home with surveillance equipment and electronic locks. It’s also about preparing yourself by getting the appropriate cover for your belongings.

Try to stay up to date with your content cover. Also note that any security upgrades you’ve made to your home may be relevant when declaring your home to an insurer.

Your Home Safety Checklist

You’ve identified the hazards. Now make sure you have the right actionable plan to keep them in check:

Hazard Category Action Done?
Fire
  • Check for frayed cords in your electrical appliances
  • Make sure your stoves and ovens are regularly cleaned
  • Keep matches and lighters out of reach from children
  • Ensure open flames are kept away from curtains, clothes, or other hanging flammable material
Electrical
  • Make sure all electrical appliances are kept away from sinks
  • Avoid using double adaptors or power boards that aren’t surge-protected
  • Make sure safety switches on all indoor and outdoor power circuits are working appropriately
Water
  • Inspect your household’s flexi-house every six months
  • Check the manufacture date on all of your flexi-hoses, water heaters, dishwashers and washing machines
  • Check for signs of leaks or water damage spots in your cabinets and walls
Child Safety
  • Add bumper guards to the corners of tables
  • Latch cabinets and drawers that contain knives, metal utensils, or cleaning products
  • Add lockable safety gates at the stairs or the kitchen entryway
  • Insert power point covers
Theft
  • Check the locks of your windows, doors and garage are all working and remain locked when no one is home
  • Keep social media accounts private and ensure public accounts don’t share sensitive information
  • Add security systems such as motion sensors, video doorbells and security cameras

Help protect what you’ve secured. Get a Home & Contents Insurance Quote and save 30%^ online on your first year’s premium.

See More Home Hazards Guides

References

  1. Ghassempour et al, 2022, Comparison of causes, characteristics and consequences of residential fires in social and non-social housing dwellings in New South Wales, Australia
  2. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 2025, Electricity and Air Pressure
  3. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 2022, Injuries in children and adolescents 2021–22

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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