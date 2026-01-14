The Cost to Build a House in Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Cost to Build a House in Australia

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

14 January 2026 | See disclaimer

If you’ve ever wanted to build your dream home, you’ll need to work out how much money you can borrow or save before you start building.

While calculating the average cost can be difficult, increasing costs related to building materials, supply chain disruptions, and labour shortages have made it much more difficult to figure out your total cost to build a house in Australia.

Average Building Costs for a New House

In 2025, the cost to build a house is strongly influenced by:

  • Land size - In Australia, the cost of building is expected to be between $620 - $3900 per square metre. This doesn’t include design or decoration costs. [1]

  • Location - The cost of building a home will vary based on where you live in Australia (capital cities and regional areas).

  • Building material costs - The cost of higher quality materials, including timber, copper and aluminium, has continued to rise in price.

  • Labour costs - Increased labour costs are driving growth in the building industry.

  • Design complexity - Customised designs or energy-efficient designs will generally cost more to build. This may also depend on your builders and whether they are custom or volume builders.

Building larger homes requires additional features, which leads to additional costs, requiring more materials, labour demands and a longer building timeline. All of these elements contribute to the overall cost of building a house.

Have you built a new home? Quote First with Budget Direct

Having enough Home Insurance from the day you start building will offer plenty of protection for your new home and peace of mind for you as the new owner.

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Effects of Building Materials on Construction Costs

In Australia, building costs are normally calculated by multiplying the total floor area (m2) by the cost estimate ($ per m2) provided by the building contractor. And whether you use a timber finish or build a house out of bricks, the price of your materials will greatly impact the final price.

As of 2025, construction costs have risen in line with supply chain uncertainty and an increased demand for materials. [2]

For example, the cost of timber, board and joinery rose by 1.8% in the September quarter due to timber window installations, other metal products rose by 0.6% because of aluminium windows and doors, and other materials rose by 0.5% due to plaster products. [2]

Additional Costs

On top of average building costs, there may also be some hidden costs that contribute to your overall budget and actual cost.

Here are some common additional costs in the house-building process:

  • Land and site preparation - This includes land prices, preparing the construction site, testing for soil quality and land registration.

  • Council and government costs - This includes building approvals, local council permits and fees, development applications and stamp duty.

  • Service and infrastructure - This includes utility connections (water, electricity, gas), driveways and fencing and landscaping.

  • Insurance and loan costs - This includes Home Building Insurance, Home and Contents Insurance, home loan fees and interest rates you’ll pay on the loan.

Building Approvals

Before you start the building process, you’ll need to apply for:

  1. Development Approval - Approval is issued by your local government authority.

  2. Building Approval - Approval is issued by a licensed building certifier so that construction can start. You’ll receive a certificate of classification when a certifier is satisfied that all building work is complete and suitable for occupation.

Keep in mind that this process may vary depending on the state or territory you live in.

Dwelling Units Approved Over the Last Five Years

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics [4]

After peaking in March 2021, approvals reached an all-time low in February 2024, and they have continued to increase steadily since then. [4]

The National Housing Accord has set a target to build 1.2 million [5] new, well-located homes in the next five years. This is based on the number of building approvals for private sector houses (9,258) and dwelling units (15,984).

As of June 2025, the Australian Government are not likely to meet this target in the first year alone. [4]

The Cost of Housing in Australia

Using Cotality’s Home Value Index from July 2025, we’ve listed their estimate of the median price (for all dwelling types) in each capital city, regionally and nationally. [3]

Keep in mind, this information is based on index results as of 1 July 2025.

Median Values of All Dwellings

Capital CityMedian Value
Sydney$1,210,222 [3]
Brisbane$926,243 [3]
Canberra$855,197 [3]
Adelaide$837,176 [3]
Perth$819,885 [3]
Melbourne$796,952 [3]
Hobart$677,390 [3]
Darwin$537,471 [3]
Combined capitals$918,408 [3]
Combined regional$685,193 [3]
National$837,586 [3]

Available Government Grants for First-Home Buyers

If you are a first home-buyer, then you may be eligible for the first home owner grant (FHOG). The first home owner grant is a one-off payment for first-time buyers who meet all of the eligibility criteria in their state or territory. This grant aims to reduce costs by offsetting the effect of GST on home ownership.

The Australian Government has recently introduced the First Home Guarantee Scheme for eligible home-buyers who have saved a minimum of 5% of the property value.

This scheme includes:

  • An existing home, townhouse or apartment

  • A house and land package

  • Vacant land with a separate contract for a new build

  • An off-the-plan apartment or townhouse

You can also look to lower costs with further first-home-buying assistance in your state or territory:

How much does it cost to build a house?

In previous years, building a house was considered a more affordable option compared to buying a new home.

But if you’re looking to build a house in the near future, then you should factor in the increasing cost of building approvals, materials and ongoing time constraints into your timeline.

Remember, paying for the building materials won’t be your only expense. You may also need to pay for land and site preparation, council costs, service and infrastructure costs and insurance.

Are you heading into the home-buying journey?

Explore our collection of Home Buying guides to help you at every stage.

See our Home Buying Guides

See More Home Buying Guides

References

  1. Erin Delahunty, 2025, How much does it cost to build a house in 2025?
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2025, Producer Price Indexes, Australia
  3. Cotality, 2025, Home Value Index
  4. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2025, Building Approvals, Australia
  5. Budget 2025-2026, 2025, Housing

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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