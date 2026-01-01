Natural Disaster Prep Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out how Aussies prepare for natural disasters including storms, bushfires and floods. Learn more about what we do to keep our home, car and contents safe.
Escape of Liquid Survey and Statistics 2025
We surveyed 1018 Australians aged 18+ to understand how much they know about Escape of Liquid, and what they think an insurer considers an Escape of Liquid event.
Online Shopping Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out how Aussies are spending their money online and whether they expect their online shopping habits to continue going forward.
Australian Renter Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out more about how Aussies are renting and what they enjoy about it with our deep dive.
Household Spending Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out what Australians’ current attitudes and beliefs are towards their household spending in 2024.
Australian Storm Survey and Statistics 2023
Are we as prepared for storm season as they think? With industry data & our survey results to find out more about what Australians do during severe weather
Home Burglary Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out the latest statistics on home burglaries, and the results from our survey on Australians’ attitudes and beliefs towards home break-ins.
Australian Property Prices Survey and Statistics 2024
We spoke to over 1000 Australians to find out what Australians think about the current property market’s impact on Australians' abilities to buy a home.
Home Renovation Survey and Statistics 2024
From staying within a budget to DIY, we surveyed Aussie homeowners to see what’s happening in the world of home renovations.
When is the most popular month to move house?
Budget Direct Home Insurance quote data reveals when most Australians are moving house. When do you think is the most popular month to move?
Australia’s Most Secure States and Suburbs
If you’re looking to settle in one of Australia’s safest suburbs then read our blog to discover which states and suburbs truly offer you peace of mind.
The Rising Costs of Rebuilding a Home
The cost of rebuilding a house has risen sharply over recent years. Make sure you’re properly insured with Budget Direct’s rebuild calculator.
Moving Home Survey and Statistics 2023
We surveyed 1,000+ homeowners and renters about their experiences moving house in Australia. See the latest results all about moving home.
Where are Australia’s oldest homes?
Australia has a rich and diverse heritage reflecting a variety of architectural styles. Discover where Australia’s oldest houses are located.
Work From Home Survey and Statistics 2023
Is working from home here to stay? Get insights on the latest work from home trends including how Australians prefer to work and why.
Australian Property Prices Survey & Statistics 2022
View the ABS’s data on Australian property prices, and the results of our 2022 survey of Australians’ attitudes toward the property market, in our report.
Household Waste Survey & Statistics 2022
In 2022 we gathered data about Australians’ attitudes towards household waste, recycling, and sustainability in 2022. Explore our insights here.