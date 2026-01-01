Does home and contents insurance cover bushfires?

Yes, Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance covers loss or damage due to bushfires. We will pay to repair or replace your home and/or contents if they are damaged or destroyed, up to the sum you have insured them for.

Depending on the circumstances, your property’s bushfire cover may not take effect until 72 hours after you purchase the policy. For full details on the uninsured period, please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Does landlord insurance cover bushfires?

Yes, Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance covers loss or damage due to bushfires. We’ll pay to repair or replace your home and/or contents if they are damaged or destroyed, up to the sum you’ve insured them for.

Depending on the circumstances, your property’s bushfire cover may not take effect until 72 hours after you purchase the policy. For full details on the uninsured period, please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

How soon after buying my policy will I be covered for bushfires?

Your home and/or contents will be instantly covered for bushfires if your insurance policy started:

immediately after another policy covering the same risk with the same level of cover ended, without a break in cover; or

the same day you bought your home or moved to a new address.

Otherwise, your cover for loss or damage due to bushfires will start 72 hours after you buy your policy. This is known as the Uninsured period, please read the PDS for more information.

Does Budget Direct cover damage caused by heat, ash, smoke or soot?

Yes — Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance covers loss or damage caused by heat, ash, smoke or soot that is the direct result of a fire within 100 metres of the insured address.

Does Budget Direct cover damage caused by scorching, melting, smoke, or soot?

Budget Direct’s standard Home and Contents Insurance covers loss or damage caused by fire. Fire is defined as ‘burning by flames’.

For an additional premium and subject to our approval, you can add optional Accidental Damage cover to your policy.

You’ll then be covered for (among other things) loss or damage caused by:

Loss or damage caused by scorching or melting when there was heat but no flame

Scorch marks caused by a hot pan on your benchtop

Loss or damage caused by heat, ash, smoke, or soot when no damage from fire has occurred.

You can add this cover when you get a quote and buy a policy or —if you’re already bought one — calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Read more about Accidental Damage cover

Is my home in a bushfire-prone area?

To help homeowners assess their level of risk, some state and territory governments provide property-specific bushfire hazard maps.

These maps show the potential for a bushfire to take hold, spread and do damage, if one started in your area.

Check how prone your property is to bushfires:

Alternatively, your local council may be able to supply you with a map showing whether your property is at risk of bushfire.

Can I get home and contents insurance in a bushfire-prone area?

Yes, living in a bushfire-prone area generally doesn’t exclude you from being able to take out insurance, although you’re likely to pay significantly higher premiums.

What does my home’s bushfire risk mean for my insurance?

Following the ‘Black Saturday’ bushfires in Victoria, new national construction requirements (AS3959-2009) were introduced on 10 September 2009, to better enable buildings to withstand bushfires.

If your home was built before then and it burns down, it may – depending on its Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) – have to be rebuilt to a higher standard than it was originally constructed.

These higher construction standards can significantly increase the cost of rebuilding your home.

It’s therefore critical you take this into account when calculating the cost of replacing your home – the ‘sum insured’ – otherwise you run the risk of it being underinsured.

Read more about bushfire insurance

Does Budget Direct cover loss or damage to fences due to bushfires?

Yes — we’ll cover fences up to 500m in length if they’re damaged or destroyed in a bushfire.

We do not cover agricultural fencing.

Does Budget Direct cover loss or damage to sheds due to bushfires?

Yes — we’ll repair or replace your shed if it is a domestic outbuilding and it’s damaged or destroyed by bushfire.

We do not cover structures established or used for business or farming purposes including sheds, tanks, agricultural fencing, and stables or shelters.

Does Budget Direct cover loss or damage to gardens due to bushfires?

No — our Home Insurance does not cover loss or damage to gardens (including garden beds, hedges, lawns plants, shrubs, trees, and soil) caused by any event.

However, it does cover paths, paving and garden edges damaged or destroyed by bushfire.

And our Content Insurance covers tools and gardening equipment, including ride-on mowers.

Does Budget Direct cover removal of burnt trees following a bushfire?

No – our home insurance does not cover loss or damage to trees that are burnt down.

If a burning tree falls on the home and damages the home and we are repairing damage or rebuilding your home, we will pay the reasonable and necessary costs and fees to remove debris caused by the damage, except tree stumps.

My home is in a bushfire-prone area — do I need to disclose that when buying insurance?

No – there is no need for you to disclose your home is in a bushfire prone area.

What happens if I make a bushfire claim?

The most important thing you can do to minimise stress during a bushfire claim is to ensure you have enough insurance to cover the full cost of replacing your home and contents.

A bushfire can unfortunately destroy all evidence of your property and its contents. It’s a good idea to keep electronic copies of:

General photos of your property, including contents

All important documents, for example, warranties, receipts for valuable items, and valuations

Read about home underinsurance and how to avoid it

How will my bushfire claim be settled?

Upon acceptance of your bushfire insurance claim and, depending on the extent of the fire damage to your home and contents, your claim will be settled with a:

cash payout

repair

replacement, or

a combination of the above.

Is my caravan covered for bushfires?

No — Budget Direct Home insurance does not cover caravans.

Find an insurer who offers caravan insurance.

Does home and contents insurance cover bushfires if the home has been evacuated?

One of the most critical questions facing homeowners in the path of a bushfire is whether to stay and defend their home or leave early to seek refuge in a safer place.

Regardless of what you decide to do, your Budget Direct-insured home will be covered.

Find out how to assess your bushfire risk and prepare a bushfire survival plan.