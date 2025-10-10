Underinsurance - How much home insurance do you need?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Underinsurance - How much home insurance do you need?

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

10 October 2025 | See disclaimer

Often due to personal circumstances, underinsurance is an all too common experience.

In the following article, we explain what underinsurance is, how it can affect your insurance claim, how much insurance coverage you need and how you can avoid underinsurance.

What is underinsurance?

Underinsurance occurs when there isn’t enough to cover the total cost of repairing or replacing your home and contents if they’re damaged or destroyed.

When you buy an insurance policy, it’s up to you to decide how much to insure your home and contents for; this is known as the “sum insured”. If you underestimate the insured amount and it is too low when you make a claim, you could be tens of thousands of dollars (or more) out of pocket.

According to the most recent 2023-2024 report from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), the long-term impacts of natural disasters (namely flooding) have led to what’s known as the “protection gap”. This gap is caused by two main issues:

  • Lack of cover: When there is no insurance policy on the property, or a specific uninsured event occurs that is an exclusion to that policy.

  • Underinsurance: When a policy exists, but the sum insured is not enough to cover the full cost of rebuilding or replacing damage or total loss.

The “protection gap” represents the potential loss or damage to properties (caused by extreme weather events) that also aren’t covered by insurance.

And with an estimated 1.2 million properties at risk of flooding, it’s safe to say the “protection gap” could impact many Australian households and business owners.[1]

How Underinsurance Can Affect Your Claim

If your property is underinsured, then you may not have enough to cover repair and replacement costs, increasing building costs, supplementary costs, temporary accommodation, debris removal and more.

Here are some more ways underinsurance can affect your claim payment:

  • Risk management - Not insuring the full value means that you are also responsible for part of your property’s risk.

  • Total Loss Coverage - If your property is a total loss, you may not have enough cover to rebuild your home or replace its contents.

What is ‘deliberate underinsurance’?

While undervaluing your home and belongings may seem like a smart way to lower your premium, it’s actually a way to ensure you stay underinsured.

If your home is badly damaged or destroyed and the repair costs are significantly greater than the value it’s insured for, you may have to bear the additional costs to maintain the lifestyle you’ve worked so hard for.

Attempting to make a small, short-term saving on your premium could end up costing you far more in the long run. If saving on premiums is the reason you choose to be underinsured, you should compare our Home Insurance prices when you switch insurers and see how much you might save.

See How Much You Could Save

Find out how much our customers told us they saved when they switched to Budget Direct Home Insurance, Contents Insurance and Home and Contents Insurance.

Compare Home Insurance Prices

How much insurance cover do you need?

Home Insurance

Your home should be adequately insured to its current replacement value (the value of the building, not the land). That way, if your home suffers a total loss due to an insured event, you’ll be covered for the costs of replacing and/or rebuilding the home.

Your Home insurance replacement costs may vary according to:

  • The style/era of your home

  • The size of the home (including any split levels, number of rooms, and bathrooms)

  • Any permanent features (such as solar power, pools, and sheds)

  • Any extensions or renovations that have been done that would increase the replacement costs (you’re also required to tell us as any renovation work starts or finishes, as it might affect your cover)

  • The slope of your property

  • Other variables and aspects of your home

Contents Insurance

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To avoid undervaluing the belongings inside your home, you should consider:

  • Your household and personal items

  • Above-ground swimming pools/spas

  • Fixtures and furnishings (like carpet and blinds)

  • Household electrical appliances

  • Any portable contents you would like to insure

  • Paintings, works of art, and sculptures

Instead of guessing how much your home is worth, you can use an insurance calculator.

Our two replacement cost calculators allow you to either get the estimated cost of replacing your home or estimate the value of your belongings. However, for a more accurate estimate of rebuilding costs, it’s highly recommended you consult a professional valuer or licensed building contractor.

Replacement Cost Calculators

How to Prevent Underinsurance

Insure for the full replacement cost

When you purchase an insurance policy (directly from your insurer or an insurance broker), selecting a sum insured to cover the current full replacement cost of your home and belongings will avoid being underinsured.

Update Your Policy Limit

Any renovations, improvements or additions to your home might increase the replacement value. Not updating your policy limit is an easy way for your sum insured to fall behind the home’s replacement value.

It’s important to keep your insured value as consistent as possible with the home’s actual replacement value.

Get a Professional Property Valuation

While online calculators can help you estimate your home’s replacement value, nothing can compare to having an expert inspect your property first-hand.

If you don’t want to use an online calculator, you can consult a professional valuer, quantity surveyor, or building contractor who is familiar with the latest building codes and regulations.

They’ll estimate the cost of constructing a similar building on the same site, including the extra costs of rebuilding.

Sum Insured Safeguards

Sometimes there are unexpected costs that you can’t plan for, such as increased costs of labour and materials after floods or bushfires. Many insurers offer their customers ways of minimising this risk of underinsurance.

For example, Budget Direct customers can add optional ‘Sum Insured Safeguard’ cover to their home insurance policy for an additional premium. If your nominated sum insured is not enough to repair or replace your home, we’ll increase it up to 25% (for example, from $400,000 to $500,000).

Find an Insurance Policy For Your Home’s Value

No matter whether you’re a property owner or renter, insuring your home and/or contents for the right amount is very important.

With Budget Direct, you can estimate the replacement value of your property and find the right Home and Contents Insurance, Home Insurance or Contents Insurance policy.

Quote First with Budget Direct Home Insurance

Having enough insurance to cover the total cost of repairing or replacing your home and contents will ensure that you avoid the protection gap and feel secure in your level of cover.

Get a Quote

See More Home Buying Guides

References

  1. Insurance Council of Australia, 2024, Insurance Catastrophe Resilience Report

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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