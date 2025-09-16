Before installing a solar panel system, you may want to ask your insurance provider: are solar panels covered by home insurance?

Solar panel insurance is not necessarily guaranteed under a standard home insurance policy. Here are the details when it comes to whether or not your solar panel system is covered, and how to best ensure your solar is protected and covered by your insurer.

Installing Solar Panels

Once you know how solar panels work, installing them requires a licensed electrician to position the panels and your energy service provider to upgrade or reconfigure your meter. You can even go one step further and have a battery system installed, however this associated equipment can add to the initial cost of your system.

As of 1 April 2024, to install solar panels you must: [1]

Be accredited by the Clean Energy Council

Hold an unrestricted electrical licence issued by the state or territory authority where the unit was installed and;

Ensure the components installed are part of the system listed on the Clean Energy Council’s list of approved products including their modules and inverters.

As part of your installation, you might also want to find out how to fix your solar panels and what type of coverage is available if you ever have an electric or physical issue. For example, it would be useful to look into performance warranties, product and/or manufacturer’s warranty, and home and contents insurance to keep your solar system protected.

Some solar power companies may also offer an app for your smartphone, allowing you to monitor solar input and output. They may also alert you to a fault in your solar products, which can be useful for diagnoses and repairs to your system.

Looking for a home and contents insurance policy that covers damage to solar panels? Talk to a Budget Direct team member about our home and contents insurance. Get your quote today

Your home insurer will need to know if you have installed or are planning to install new solar panels. This is because solar panels are typically covered under a building insurance policy as a fixture of the home.

There are a few more details when it comes to rooftop solar.

Performance Warranties

If your solar panels have stopped working (after they’ve been installed) and this is not due to an insured event, your home insurance will not cover you when it comes time for an insurance claim. It would be best to contact your solar system provider and look into its performance warranties that might be available to you. This may also include your solar battery system.

Product Warranties

Generally, solar panels last for up to 25 years [2] but any physical or electrical issues that cause the solar panels to fail or not perform will fall under coverage from the product warranty.

Home and Contents Insurance

At Budget Direct, loss or damage to solar systems and solar panels due to an insured event are covered under Home Insurance. We’ll also cover the breakage of a solar panel when you’re a homeowner with Home Building Insurance or you’re a tenant with Contents Insurance and responsible for these items under your lease agreement.

How do solar panels affect insurance?

Adding solar panels to your property is often a significant investment which should also be considered when determining the replacement cost of your home.

If your solar panels are covered by your insurance, this should also be reflected in your sum insured. The sum insured is the amount needed to repair or replace your home if you make a claim.

The cost of purchasing and installing solar panels can range from $4,000 up to $20,000, so you may want to review your nominated sum insured to ensure it is high enough to cover the full replacement costs of the home and to cover all the potential loss and damage in the aftermath of an insured event. [3]

With Budget Direct, you may also be able to add the optional Sum Insured Safeguard cover to your home insurance policy. This means that we’ll increase your sum insured amount by up to 25% if what you’ve nominated turns out to be not enough to repair or replace your home – including your solar panels.

Is accidental damage insurance worth it? Accidental Damage is an optional cover that can be added to your Home Insurance policy, and it can be a worthwhile investment if you’re looking for additional cover outside the “ten insured events” included in a Home and Contents Insurance policy. Should I consider accidental damage insurance?

Hail Damage to Solar Panels

Solar panels installed in Australian households are subject to potential risks such as fire, rain, hail impact and storms.

Did you know? As an existing customer with Budget Direct (for example, if you’re a Car Insurance customer with us), you’ll receive exclusive access to our hail warning system, Hail Hero, free of charge. Hail Hero can let you know when a hailstorm is nearby your address and give you ideally 10 minutes or more to get anything valuable undercover. Find out more about Hail Hero

Solar Panel Insurance

With Budget Direct, solar panels can be covered by all of our Home Insurance products. Your solar panels can be covered by Home Building Insurance if an insured event results in loss or damage.

So, whether you’re a landlord with Home Building Insurance, or a homeowner with Combined Home and Contents Insurance with Budget Direct, you can protect your investment in solar panels by making sure they’re covered - and could reduce your electricity bill while you’re at it.

FAQs

What will my electricity bill cost with solar panels? With solar panels, the cost of your electricity bill will vary from household to household. For every kWh of solar power used in the home, you are reducing your power bill by the amount you would have paid for electricity. And it’s important that you compare electricity plans with your solar panels in mind. Find out where you can save on electricity and which plan will suit your needs before installation.

Why are solar panels covered in glass? Solar panels are covered in low-iron tempered glass (also known as safety glass) to withstand large hailstones or other large objects. In terms of insurance, solar panels are considered a part of your building and will therefore be covered by your home and contents insurance policy.

See More Articles