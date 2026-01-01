Budget Direct Accidental Damage Cover
Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance automatically covers loss or damage to your home and contents due to the following 10 insured events:
- Storm and rainwater (flood cover is optional)
- Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
- Fire
- Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
- Lightning
- Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
- Theft (or attempted theft)
- Explosion
- Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
- Earthquake or tsunami.
If you also want to be covered for accidental loss or damage, you can add optional ‘Accidental Damage’ cover to your policy.
What is ‘accidental damage’?
We define ‘accidental damage’ as:
Loss or damage caused by a sudden, unintended and unexpected event that is not the result of a deliberate act.
Examples include you spilling red wine on a carpet by mistake; or you unintentionally dropping and breaking a fragile item, such as a vase.
Accidental damage excludes general wear and tear or damage that occurs gradually.
What does Accidental Damage Cover include?
Accidental Damage cover insures your home and contents against a wide range of accidents that can cause loss or damage.
For example, your dog jumping up at the TV, causing it to fall and crack; you knocking a hole in a plasterboard wall while moving a couch; or you accidentally reversing over a bicycle left lying in the driveway.
The exclusions that apply to the 10 insured events mentioned above – see the PDS for details – also apply to Accidental Damage cover, with the following exceptions:
|Insured event
|Accidental Damage also covers...
|Fire
|
|Breakage of glass, ceramic, or sanitary fixtures
|
|Impact at home
|
What’s not covered?
|Accidental loss or damage caused by...
|
|Accidental loss or damage to these items...
|
Find out more
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct home and contents insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
How to make a claim
If your home and/or contents are lost, damaged or destroyed by an insured event and you need to claim, we’re here to help. Make a claim on your home insurance policy.
How do I add Accidental Damage Cover to my policy?
For an additional premium and subject to our approval, you can add optional Accidental Damage cover to your Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance policy.
You can do this when you get a quote and buy a policy. (During the quote process you’ll be presented with an initial price before being asked to ‘refine your cover’: This is your opportunity to add optional covers, including Accidental Damage cover.)
If you’ve already bought a policy, you can add Accidental Damage cover by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
How will my claim be settled?
Upon acceptance of your claim, we’ll repair or replace your damaged item or give you a cash settlement.
Note that if an item is part of a pair, set, system or collection, we’ll only pay to repair or replace the item that’s been lost or damaged.