^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct Accidental Damage Cover

Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance automatically covers loss or damage to your home and contents due to the following 10 insured events:

  • Storm and rainwater (flood cover is optional)
  • Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
  • Fire
  • Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
  • Lightning
  • Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
  • Theft (or attempted theft)
  • Explosion
  • Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
  • Earthquake or tsunami.

If you also want to be covered for accidental loss or damage, you can add optional ‘Accidental Damage’ cover to your policy.

What is ‘accidental damage’?

We define ‘accidental damage’ as:

Loss or damage caused by a sudden, unintended and unexpected event that is not the result of a deliberate act.

Examples include you spilling red wine on a carpet by mistake; or you unintentionally dropping and breaking a fragile item, such as a vase.

Accidental damage excludes general wear and tear or damage that occurs gradually.

What does Accidental Damage Cover include?

Accidental Damage cover insures your home and contents against a wide range of accidents that can cause loss or damage.

For example, your dog jumping up at the TV, causing it to fall and crack; you knocking a hole in a plasterboard wall while moving a couch; or you accidentally reversing over a bicycle left lying in the driveway.

The exclusions that apply to the 10 insured events mentioned above – see the PDS for details – also apply to Accidental Damage cover, with the following exceptions:

Insured event Accidental Damage also covers...
Fire
  • loss or damage caused by scorching or melting when there was heat but no flame
  • scorch marks caused by a hot pan on your benchtop
  • loss or damage caused by heat, ash, smoke or soot when the home or contents have not been damaged by fire.
Breakage of glass, ceramic, or sanitary fixtures
  • glass or crystal items that are designed to be carried by hand
  • glass that is in a computer, television set, radio or visual display unit
  • glass that forms part of a radio, clock, vase, ornament or lamp.
Impact at home
  • accidental loss or damage caused by any animal or bird kept at the insured address.

What’s not covered?

Accidental loss or damage caused by...
  • a computer virus or a malfunction to a computer system, or loss or corruption of data
  • a tenant living in the home or a paying guest staying in the home
  • an intentional or deliberate act and any resulting damage
  • animals or birds, or their excrement, unless animals or birds impact the home or contents
  • any construction, alteration, or renovation work
  • any power surge or fluctuation that is not caused by a lightning strike
  • scratching, chipping, or denting caused by normal use
  • the process of professional cleaning, repairing, restoring, or renovation, or when cleaning involves chemicals other than domestic household chemicals
  • the scorching or burning by a cigar, cigarette, or pipe.
Accidental loss or damage to these items...
  • aircraft, drones or model craft and their accessories
  • bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, and e-scooters while they are being used
  • cash, cheques, gift cards, and other similar financial items
  • CDs, DVDs, digital storage devices, audio and video tapes, records, computer software, game cartridges, and game consoles
  • clothing or accessories
  • items used in any business, trade, or profession
  • mobile phones including smart phones, smart devices, and their accessories
  • sporting, recreational, or leisure goods and equipment while they are being used
  • swimming pools, spas, or any associated equipment.

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct home and contents insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

How to make a claim

If your home and/or contents are lost, damaged or destroyed by an insured event and you need to claim, we’re here to help. Make a claim on your home insurance policy.

How do I add Accidental Damage Cover to my policy?

For an additional premium and subject to our approval, you can add optional Accidental Damage cover to your Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance policy.

You can do this when you get a quote and buy a policy. (During the quote process you’ll be presented with an initial price before being asked to ‘refine your cover’: This is your opportunity to add optional covers, including Accidental Damage cover.)

If you’ve already bought a policy, you can add Accidental Damage cover by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

How will my claim be settled?

Upon acceptance of your claim, we’ll repair or replace your damaged item or give you a cash settlement.

Note that if an item is part of a pair, set, system or collection, we’ll only pay to repair or replace the item that’s been lost or damaged.

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